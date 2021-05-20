China: U.S. warship illegally entered its waters in South China Sea

China said on Thursday a U.S. warship had illegally entered its territorial waters in the South China Sea, the latest salvo in the two nations’ dispute over Beijing’s territorial claims in the busy waterway.

  • China, US argue over naval activity in South China Sea

    China on Thursday issued its second protest in as many days over United States naval activity in the region, drawing an unusually sharp response from the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet, which accused Beijing of attempting to assert illegitimate maritime rights at the expense of its neighbors. A statement from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s Southern Theater Command said the guided missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur “illegally” intruded into its territorial waters surrounding the Paracel island group in the South China Sea on Thursday. China accused the U.S. of increasing regional security risks, "misunderstandings, misjudgments, and accidents at sea."

  • China, in global campaign, vaccinates its people in Thailand

    Chinese citizens living in Thailand began being vaccinated on Thursday as part of China's global campaign to inoculate its nationals living and working abroad. China recently donated 500,000 vaccine doses, and Thailand agreed in turn to inoculate Chinese nationals as it slowly rolls out shots for its own citizens to contain a coronavirus surge that has sickened tens of thousands in the past two months. Yang Xin, minister counsellor at the Chinese Embassy, said Beijing's “Spring Sprout” program would benefit tens of thousands of Chinese in the country.

  • U.S., Russian diplomats exchange stern words ahead of Biden-Putin summit

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken tells his Russian counterpart the U.S. seeks a “predictable” relationship with Moscow.

  • U.S. backing on Gaza won't last much longer, Blinken tells Israeli counterpart

    Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday that Israel needs another few days to complete its Gaza operation, but Blinken stressed that the U.S. expects the operation to end soon, an Israeli official tells AxiosWhat they're saying: In their call, Blinken told Ashkenazi the U.S. was blocking a French initiative at the UN Security Council on Gaza but cannot keep backing Israel publicly and diplomatically, mainly at the UN, for much longer, Israeli officials say.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: The call between Blinken and Ashkenazi was part of the intensifying diplomatic squeeze to move toward a ceasefire in Gaza, which Israel is still fending off for now.Driving the news: Blinken's call with Ashkenazi followed calls between President Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and his Israeli counterpart, Benny Gantz.Ashkenazi told Blinken that Israel still has several military goals it hopes to achieve in Gaza, and needs more time.Israeli officials said on all three calls, the issue of domestic political pressure from Congress for a ceasefire was mentioned.Meanwhile France circulated its draft Security Council resolution on Wednesday calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. The U.S. mission to the UN said it opposes the move and will not engage on the text.The state of play: In recent days, Egyptian intelligence officials and UN envoy Tor Wennesland have held talks with Hamas officials and Israeli national security adviser Meir Ben Shabbat regarding a possible ceasefire. Ben Shabbat listened to the proposals, but hasn't received any authorization from Netanyahu to enter into negotiations, Israeli officials say. Hamas, on the other hand, did actively engage.Israeli officials said they expect the Israeli policy to change on Thursday and negotiations to begin. Meanwhile, Hamas official Musa Abu Marzouk said Wednesday that he expects the talks to produce a ceasefire within a day or two.Nevertheless, getting an agreement could take between 24 and 72 hours, Israeli officials say — time Israel wants to use to complete its military plans in Gaza. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Guatemala prison: Inmates beheaded in deadly gang fight

    An inmate reportedly orders the attack on rival gang members in retaliation for his wife's murder.

  • SF Chinatown Shop Owner Hit and Pepper-Sprayed Out of 'Revenge'

    A shop owner in San Francisco’s Chinatown was hit and pepper-sprayed by a teen she claims was out for revenge. About half an hour later, the teen went back to exchange the items, but shop owner Fanly Chen denied his demand. Hours after the initial incident, the suspect returned and attacked Chen with pepper spray before 6 p.m., as seen in a security footage.

  • Watch Astonishing, Unedited Footage of the Navy Nuking Warships

    It's arguably the most unsettling nuclear weapons test of all time.

  • China just published new Mars photos way earlier than anticipated

    It was only yesterday that Chinese officials made it sound like we’d be waiting at least a couple more weeks to see the first photos from China’s new Mars rover. News out of the country suggested that while the rover landed safely, it had to go through all of its diagnostic tests before its handlers …

  • Top US, Russia diplomats spar firmly but politely in Iceland

    Top diplomats from the United States and Russia sparred politely in Iceland on Wednesday in their first face-to-face encounter, which came as ties between the nations have deteriorated sharply in recent months. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russia’s longtime Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke frankly but calmly of their differences as they held talks on the sidelines of an Arctic Council meeting in the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik, a city with deep history in U.S.-Russian relations. “We seek a predictable, stable relationship with Russia," Blinken told Lavrov, echoing comments made by President Joe Biden, who has proposed a summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin next month.

  • Blinken says U.S. received more information on Gaza high-rise bombing

    REYKJAVIK (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that Washington had received further information about Israel's destruction of a Gaza high-rise that housed the local offices of the Associated Press and Al Jazeera news organisations. "We did seek further information from Israel on this question," Blinken said at a joint briefing with Iceland's foreign minister in Reykjavik. Israel's military said its fighter jets struck the multi-storey building because it was being used by the groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad and that terrorist attacks were directed from there, but has not made public any evidence for that claim.

  • Ford F-150 Lightning could mark a turning point for electric vehicles

    Electric vehicles have finally hit the mainstream: America's most popular model, the Ford F-series pickup truck, is going electric at a decidedly mass-market price: $39,974.Why it matters: Until now, EVs have appealed mostly to wealthy technology fans or environmentalists. But the F-150 Lightning is aimed at everyday truck owners — making it a potential turning point in the electric vehicle revolution.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFord's biggest challenge will be to convince skeptical buyers that electric trucks are up to the job.People buy trucks so they can tow trailers and haul heavy loads — which require extra power, slashing a truck's driving range.To offset those fears, Ford loaded the F-150 Lightning with new technology. And it's pitching the truck as a generator on wheels — its batteries can power a home for three days in a blackout, Ford says.At a work site or campsite, owners can offload up to 9.6 kW of electricity to power tools or appliances from a variety of outlets in the truck's cabin, bed or "frunk" — the massive front trunk where the engine would ordinarily be.The Lightning comes with a standard 230-mile range pack or an extended range battery, good for 300 miles. While using the onboard power, the system can send a smartphone alert if you're in danger of running out of juice. Sensors can also estimate how much drivers are hauling and combine that data with driving conditions to give them an accurate, real-time estimate of how far they can go. What they're saying: “It really is the smartest F-150 we’ve ever made,” said Darren Palmer, general manager, Ford's Battery Electric Vehicles. Yes, but: Like other manufacturers, Ford is coping with supply chain issues that are threatening production. On Wednesday, Ford said it would idle more factories, including the one where the F-150 is built, due to a shortage of semiconductors.On Thursday, it's expected to announce a joint venture with South Korean battery maker SK Innovation to support its electric vehicle rollout, Reuters reported.What to watch: Ford will face plenty of competition in the electric pickup market, including new plug-in models from Tesla, GM and Rivian.But its sub-$40,000 starting price — before any federal or state tax credits — shows Ford doesn't intend to yield its truck leadership. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Israel unleashes strikes as expectations for truce rise

    Israel unleashed another wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Thursday, killing at least one Palestinian and wounding several, and Hamas fired more rockets, even as expectations rose that a cease-fire could be coming. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pushed back against calls from the U.S. to wind down the Gaza offensive, appearing determined to inflict maximum damage on Hamas in a war that could help save his political career. Explosions shook Gaza City and orange flares lit up the pre-dawn sky, with bombing raids also reported in the central town of Deir al-Balah and the southern town of Khan Younis.

  • 13 Rocking Chairs That Aren’t Your Grandma’s Rocking Chair

    The bold aqua color sets the tone for this outdoor rocking chair that pretty much screams summertime. Choose from two color options: a black-stained wood frame with a white seat and woven back, or a natural wood finish frame with a white seat and gray woven back.

  • AD's 2021 Hotel Awards

    Transformed by the AD100 designer Ken Fulk, this historic Austin man- sion (now an Auberge Resort) brims with color, pattern, and glamour galore, from the lemon-hued lounge chairs and umbrellas that ring the pool to the Pierre Frey fabric that cocoons the showstopper LaVerne suite. Get it now! Atelier Ace reunited with AD100 firm Roman and Williams on the hip hotel group’s latest stronghold, a ground-up building in downtown Brooklyn where industrial details blend with artisanal touches. Get it now! Part luxury safari, part arts incubator, this resort features commissions by contemporary South African talents on the order of Porky Hefer, Andile Dyalvane, and Adam Birch.

  • 'More police doesn't prevent crime': Mayor of America's most murderous city vows to shut notorious prison and defund the police

    St Louis, Missouri, holds the unenviable record of the highest murder rate in America, ahead of Baltimore, Chicago and Detroit for the sixth year running. But despite 262 killings in 2020 - more than twice as many as London in a city with the population of Brighton - residents have just voted in a new mayor promising to defund the police and close the city’s most notorious prison. Tishaura Jones, a Harvard-educated single mother, who once filed for bankruptcy and whose father spent time in jail, is part of a growing progressive wing of the Democratic party making gains under US president Joe Biden. The city’s first black female mayor told The Telegraph: “St Louis needs a lot of help,” and has targeted the police. “We still have two separate police unions - one for black police officers and one for white officers. “If they can’t trust each other, then how can they expect the public to trust them?”

  • Two former Colorado police officers charged for arresting 73-year-old woman with dementia over $14 Walmart ‘theft’

    Two former Colorado police officers have been charged for arresting a 73-year-old woman with dementia last year for leaving a Walmart store without paying for an item. Former Loveland police department officers Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali arrested and booked Karen Garner as she exited a local Walmart after failing to pay for about $14 worth of merchandise. The body camera footage of Mr Hopp shows him catching up to Ms Garner as she walked through a field after leaving the store.

  • Bizarre conspiracy theory claims Biden didn’t test drive Ford truck and it was in control of secret service

    However, these theories did not hold water on further scrutiny by Internet users

  • Capitol police issue damning statement on GOP objection to riot commission

    As the House of Representatives debates a measure to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, a group of US Capitol Police officers expressed “profound disappointment” in Republican opposition to the proposal. “The brave men and women of USCP were subjected to hours and hours of physical trauma which has led to months of mental anguish,” the agency wrote in a letter to members of Congress. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former president Donald Trump, among other Republican officials, have opposed a bipartisan measure to create the commission, which would study the events surrounding and during the riot inside the halls of Congress, fuelled by a false “stolen” election narrative in an attempt to undermine the results.

  • New York opens criminal investigation into Trump Organization

    Former president faces allegations that Trump Organization misstated real estate valuations to reduce their tax liabilities

  • What if too much time elapses between my COVID-19 doses?

    I received my first dose of Pfizer on March 2 while working in Florida. I wasn't able to get the second dose on time due to my travels for work. Now that I'm back in Massachusetts should I get the second dose or start the process over?