China on Taiwan: 'External interference' won't be tolerated

44
TED ANTHONY
·2 min read

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — China underscored its commitment Saturday to its claim to Taiwan, telling world leaders that anyone who gets in the way of its determination to reunify with the self-governing island would be “crushed by the wheels of history.”

The language was forceful but, for Chinese leadership, well within the realm of normal.

“Only when China is fully reunified can there be true peace across the Taiwan Strait,” Wang Yi, China's foreign minister, said at the U.N. General Assembly. He said Beijing would “take the most forceful steps to oppose external interference.”

China vehemently defends its claim on Taiwan, which separated from the mainland after a 1949 civil war and now functions with its own government. A recent visit by the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, markedly ratcheted up tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The language, while pointed, reflected China's usual vehemence about the island; it's claim rarely goes unmentioned in major international speeches. Taiwan is a core issue of China policy, and Wang's appearance — instead of his boss, Chinese leader Xi Jinping — was a signal that the speech was not necessarily a major one.

“The PRC government is the sole government representing all of China,” Wang said, referring to China's formal name, the People's Republic of China. “The one-China principle has become a basic norm in international relations.”

China exercises regular pressure worldwide on any entity — country, corporation, mapmaker — that even implies Taiwan might be a separate country. Its muscle has isolated the island's government, though a few U.N. members continue to have diplomatic relations with Taipei rather than Beijing.

On Saturday at the U.N. meeting, just a few speakers before Wang, the prime minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, spoke forcefully about allowing Taiwan to raise its profile in international organizations, including the World Health Organization.

“How can we stand askance, in relative silence and contented inaction, in disregard of Taiwan's legitimate right to exist in accord with the wishes and will of the Taiwanese people?” he asked.

Wang's appearance at the 2022 in-person edition of the U.N. General Assembly comes after two years of remote, pandemic-era speeches by China's top leader. Xi did not attend this year's general assembly, which Russian President Vladimir Putin also skipped. U.S. President Joe Biden spoke on Wednesday.

___

Ted Anthony, director of new storytelling and newsroom innovation at The Associated Press, was AP’s news editor for China from 2002 to 2004 and Asia-Pacific news director from 2014 to 2018. Follow him on Twitter at http://twitter.com/tanthony and for more AP coverage of the U.N. General Assembly, visit https://apnews.com/hub/united-nations-general-assembly

Recommended Stories

  • Finland shuts borders with Russia as conscription age men flee Putin order

    Finland became the latest European nation to close its borders to Russia's as thousands attempt to flee following Putin's order to send more conscripts to Ukraine.

  • Changes in Russias Ministry of Defene: "Mariupol butcher" Mizintsev becomes deputy minister

    IRYNA BALACHUK - SATURDAY, 24 SEPTEMBER 2022, 13:25 Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, who led the siege of Mariupol, has been appointed to the post of Deputy Minister of Defene of Russia; thus, he is now responsible for the logistical support of the Russian army.

  • Russians massively hand out mobilisation notices to Crimean Tatars who have to flee from Crimea

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - SATURDAY, 24 SEPTEMBER 2022, 14:11 Crimean Tatars are fleeing from occupied Crimea because they don't want to fight against their own country and kill Ukrainians. Source: sources among Crimean Tatars in occupied Crimea,; CrimeaSOS Details: The mobilisation campaign started in Crimea primarily affects Crimean Tatars.

  • Saudi Arabia claims Ukraine-Russia prisoner exchange was facilitated “on humanitarian grounds”

    Saudi Arabia was guided by humanitarian principles in its efforts to mediate a major prisoner of war exchange between Russia and Ukraine, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud claimed in an interview with the BBC on Sept. 23.

  • Russian dam attacks ineffective in stopping Ukrainian counteroffensive, says British MoD

    Russian missile attacks on the Karachunivska and Pechenihy dams are unlikely to have caused significant difficulties for the Ukrainian military, the UK’s Ministry of Defense stated in a report published on Sept. 24.

  • Russian mercenaries prepare false-flag operations on Belarusian-Ukrainian border

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 24 SEPTEMBER 2022, 16:19 Mercenaries from Liga, the Russian private military company (PMC), have arrived in Minsk (Belarus). They might be involved in staging a false-flag operation on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.

  • Ball sells Russian manufacturing business due to Ukraine war

    Aluminum can giant Ball Corp. found a buyer for its Russian beverage can manufacturing business, fetching hundreds of millions for the business and ending its presence in Russia over that country’s deadly invasion of Ukraine. The Arnest Group, a Russian maker of aluminum cans, aerosolized cosmetics and households products, agreed to pay $530 million to buy the three-plant manufacturing business from Westminster-based Ball Corp. (NYSE: BLL), the company said this week. “This decision is the result of many months of consideration, delivering a solution that best secures the future of Ball's colleagues and assets in Russia,” said Dan Fisher, president and CEO Ball Corp. “We believe this is a sound outcome for Ball in these geo-political circumstances."

  • Iran will make 'proportional' response to Ukraine reducing ties

    Nasser Kanaani said Ukraine should "refrain from being influenced by third parties who seek to destroy relations between the two countries", a ministry statement said. Ukraine said on Friday that it would withdraw accreditation of the Iranian ambassador and significantly reduce the number of diplomatic staff at the Iranian embassy in Kyiv over Tehran's decision to supply Russian forces with drones, a move President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called "a collaboration with evil".

  • U.S. sending 'dangerous signals' on Taiwan, China tells Blinken

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -China has accused the United States of sending "very wrong, dangerous signals" on Taiwan after the U.S. secretary of state told his Chinese counterpart on Friday that the maintenance of peace and stability over Taiwan was vitally important. Taiwan was the focus of the 90-minute, "direct and honest" talks between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the margins of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, a U.S official told reporters. "For our part, the secretary made crystal clear that, in accordance with our long-standing one-China policy, which again has not changed, the maintenance of peace and stability across the Strait is absolutely, vitally important," the senior U.S. administration official said.

  • Embattled World Bank head Malpass says he should have made it clear that he’s not ‘a climate-change denier’

    A side-step around criticizing the oil and gas link to climate change prompted calls for David Malpass to step away from the World Bank.

  • Philippines’ Marcos Eyes China Compromise on South China Sea

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippines is interested in renewing talks with China on joint oil and gas exploration in the South China Sea to expand and diversify its sources of energy, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. Most Read from BloombergBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekLiz Truss’s Historic Gamble With the UK Economy Is Already UnravelingRisk Assets Crushed With Few Signs Drama Is Over: Markets WrapLeaked Study Shows Exxon, Partner

  • Latest intelligence intercept reveals dissatisfaction with Putin’s actions in Russia

    The wife of a Donetsk puppet authority fighter told her husband that dissatisfaction with the actions of dictator Vladimir Putin is growing in Russia, according to an intercept of their conversation published on Facebook by Ukraine’s military intelligence agency HUR on Sept. 24.

  • Former NATO commander says he's not losing 'a lot of sleep' over Putin's nuclear threats as the Russian leader ups the ante in Ukraine

    Putin threatened nuclear force as he announced mobilization plans, moves widely seen as a desperate play as the Russian leader's army stumbles.

  • Complaints about Russia's chaotic mobilisation grow louder

    The stridently pro-Kremlin editor of Russia's state-run RT news channel expressed anger on Saturday that enlistment officers were sending call-up papers to the wrong men, as frustration about a military mobilisation grew across Russia. Wednesday's announcement of Russia's first public mobilisation since World War Two, to shore up its faltering invasion of Ukraine, has triggered a rush for the border by eligible men, the arrests of over 1,000 protesters, and unease in the wider population. Now, it is also attracting criticism of the authorities from among the Kremlin's own official supporters, something almost unheard of in Russia since the invasion began seven months ago.

  • NASA stands down from Tuesday launch for Artemis I, might roll back

    With the approaching threat of what is forecast to be Hurricane Ian, NASA finally threw in the towel for a launch attempt Tuesday of its Artemis I mission to the moon from Kennedy Space Center. But it held off a decision to roll the massive 5.75 million-pound, 322-foot-tall combination of Space Launch System rocket, mobile launcher and Orion spacecraft to the safety of the Vehicle Assembly ...

  • Longtime Boeing customer turns to Airbus to bulk up jet fleet

    The order from Xiamen Airlines, which has previously relied solely on Boeing jets, is for 40 A320neo family aircraft.

  • Islamist preacher accused of ‘stirring up hatred’ in Leicester

    An Islamist preacher who was involved in anti-Jewish demonstrations in London has been accused of “stirring up hatred” in Leicester, where attacks on Hindu temples and shops led to dozens of arrests.

  • Russia disproportionally targets ethnic minorities with mobilization notices

    Moscow seems to be exerting particularly heavy mobilization levies on indigenous ethnic groups across Russia’s Buryatia and occupied Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea.

  • Mali prime minister lashes out at France, UN, regional bloc

    Mali’s prime minister lashed out Saturday at former colonizer France, the U.N. secretary-general and many people in between, saying that the tumultuous country had been “stabbed in the back" by the French military withdrawal. In the same remarks, Abdoulaye Maiga praised the “exemplary and fruitful cooperation between Mali and Russia.” Maiga was directly criticizing U.N. Secretary-General Secretary-General Antonio Guterres by the fourth sentence of his speech to the General Assembly.

  • Nursing home workers warn Congress ‘crisis is far from over’ even after COVID-19 vaccines

    Emotional testimony from a Brooklyn man highlighted the urgency to keep nursing home residents safe during a health crisis like the pandemic.