China unlikely to supply arms to Russia – former FM Klimkin

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s ongoing visit to Beijing is unlikely to convince China to provide weapons for Russia’s war against Ukraine, former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said in an interview with NV Radio on Oct. 18.

“The Chinese will not give weapons, they are not in the mood for that,” said Klimkin.

“I think they will definitely not cross this red line, the reddest of red lines.”

At the same time, the former minister noted that the Chinese "may continue to play in dual-use goods" and assist Putin in evading sanctions.

Klimkin also emphasized that Beijing will keep Putin at a distance, as the relations between him and Xi Jinping have "fundamentally changed" after the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

“They are not only not equals anymore, they [Sino-Russian relations] are also unbalanced,” he added.

“These are the relationships of one who dominates over the other. And it's not just about the economy, but primarily about technologies, as well as military [capacity].”

Putin arrived in Beijing on Oct. 17 to attend the Belt and Road summit, where he is expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

On Oct. 18, Putin said he had a three-hour discussion with China's leader about the situation in the Middle East and Ukraine.

It was also reported that Xi Jinping referred to Putin as an "old friend" and proposed an initiative to create an "alternative model of development for the world." Additionally, he welcomed the "deepening of political trust" between China and Russia, and their "close, effective strategic coordination."

