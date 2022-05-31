China Unveils Car Tax Cut Details in Bid to Boost Spending

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Most Read from Bloomberg

China will cut the purchase tax levied on some low-emission passenger vehicles by half, according to a statement on the finance ministry’s website, as Covid outbreaks and lockdowns crush consumer confidence and the government pulls out all stops to spur economic growth.

Details of the sales-tax cut build on previously announced measures to support businesses and consumer spending as economic activity is hammered by China’s worst Covid outbreak since early 2020. It’ll cover cars with no more than nine seats sold from June to December that are low emission and cost 300,000 yuan ($45,000) or less, according to the statement Tuesday.

Read more: These Are the 33 New Measures China Is Taking to Boost Growth

China said earlier this month that its sales tax reductions for passenger cars would amount to 60 billion yuan.

Authorities in the world’s second-largest economy are facing an uphill battle to stimulate spending and are now calling upon banks to lend more. Loan growth weakened in April to the worst level in almost five years and several indicators suggest the data for May won’t be much better.

The lack of confidence and worry over whether future outbreaks could lead to repeated lockdowns has seeped into almost every corner of the economy, with house sales slumping, retail sales and industrial output shrinking, and the jobless rate soaring.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers index came in at 49.6 in April, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics earlier Tuesday. A reading below 50 indicates a contraction. Economists predict growth will weaken to 4.5% this year -- well below the government’s target of around 5.5%.

Story continues

Read more: China’s EV Growth Forecasts Are Starting to Look Shaky

Cars, like houses, are big-ticket purchases and something generally only bought when a family’s outlook is positive. In China’s financial hub of Shanghai, only now emerging from a punitive two-month lockdown to stamp out the virus, not a single car was sold last month, with almost all dealerships in the city closed.

“Car consumption makes up a big share of retail sales and has big potential to increase,” Sheng Qiuping, a deputy commerce minister said at a briefing held in Beijing Tuesday by the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Commerce. and the Ministry of Transport.

Read more: China Tax Cut on New Cars May Add About 2 Million Vehicles, Analysts Say

“Steadily increasing car consumption will play a significant role in driving the recovery of overall consumption and maintaining the sustainable development of the auto industry,” Sheng said.

Cui Dongshu, Secretary General of China’s Passenger Car Association, said last week that sales of traditional combustion engine cars have been severely hit and are in most urgent need of support. Around 4.92 million combustion engine cars were sold between January and April this year, 18% down from the same period a year ago.

“It’s important to encourage traditional car consumption,” Cui said, adding that there are still large numbers of people not opting for electric vehicles. “Instead, they just don’t buy cars anymore. It’s a serious problem.”

(Updates with MOFCOM official comment in 8th paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.