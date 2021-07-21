China unveils 'fastest ground vehicle in the world' capable of traveling over 370 mph

As travel innovation speeds ahead, so does a new train in China capable of traveling over 370 mph.

The maglev train is being touted as the fastest ground vehicle in the world with a maximum speed of 600 kph or 372 mph. It was developed by China and manufactured in the city of Qingdao.

The train uses electro-magnetic force, making it "float" so there is no contact between the rail and the body, Reuters reported.

The debut of the super fast train could cut down time for people traveling from Beijing to Shanghai to only 2.5 hours. That's a distance of 754 miles and currently a 4.5-hour train ride on one of China's bullet trains.

Advances to train technology have taken off in recent years, with Japan developing a bullet train capable of reaching 249 mph.

In America, a train track from West Palm Beach, Florida, to Orlando International Airport is being built for trains that can travel up to 125 mph.

"When people see what it’s all about," said Andy Kunz, president of the U.S. High Speed Rail Association, "you’ll see people clamoring for this."

China's newest train is expected to be ready for commercial use within the next decade.

