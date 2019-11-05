The China Uptown Group (HKG:2330) Share Price Is Down 71% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset

Some stocks are best avoided. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. For example, we sympathize with anyone who was caught holding China Uptown Group Company Limited (HKG:2330) during the five years that saw its share price drop a whopping 71%. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 21%. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 20% in the last 90 days.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, China Uptown Group moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

In contrast to the share price, revenue has actually increased by 39% a year in the five year period. A more detailed examination of the revenue and earnings may or may not explain why the share price languishes; there could be an opportunity.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

SEHK:2330 Income Statement, November 5th 2019 More

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on China Uptown Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

China Uptown Group shareholders are down 21% for the year, but the market itself is up 2.3%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 22% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of China Uptown Group by clicking this link.

