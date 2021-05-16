China urged to push ahead with controversial property tax as 'inevitable' solution to local debt crisis

Frank Tang
·5 min read

China's latest move to introduce a controversial property tax represents a fresh crackdown on property speculation and a curb on runaway home prices, but analysts believe it is also an "inevitable" solution to help solve the nation's debt crisis and ensure financial stability.

A new scheme, like many Western countries, would eventually cover ordinary Chinese households. At the moment, taxes and fees are mainly collected only at land auctions, or in the property development or trading process, with few additional costs for residential homeowners.

However, the real estate tax has not been put on the legislation agenda for this year, with Beijing warned to exercise caution because it has the potential to impact a wide range of industries and households, as well as the country's financial and social stability.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

A joint symposium on Tuesday, which included the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, heard opinions from municipal officials and experts about the current real estate tax reform pilot programme, further increasing speculation on the outlook for property taxation in more Chinese cities.

"There's no doubt that it will be levied," said Cai Chang, a tax professor at Central University of Finance and Economics. "The only issue is how."

Beijing's proposed taxation on property owners has received strong opposition for the past decade due to the lack of availability of housing information systems as well as questions about the legitimacy of such a move, as the land which a house is built on is already owned by the state.

Previous discussions often involved a number of exemptions for ordinary households, particularly those living in the only flat they own, to facilitate early implementation.

"The best time [to levy such a tax] should have been 20 years ago when home prices were low. Now it faces strong opposition," said Larry Hu, chief China economist of Macquarie Capital, who nevertheless believes more cities will be added to the pilot programme.

The current programme in Chongqing and Shanghai mainly target villas and high-end property owners, with big cities with runaway home prices in line to be added, including the technology hub of Shenzhen.

Jia Kang, former head of the finance ministry's research institute, told Chinese media earlier this week that reform pilot zones like Shenzhen and Hainan are good candidates.

Last month, a team led by Liu Xiuwen, deputy director of the top legislature's budget work committee, visited the cities of Guangzhou, Jiangmen and Shenzhen in the southern province of Guangdong to study how to improve the local and direct tax systems.

Beijing's amplified tone, with property tax legislation mentioned in the 14th five-year plan and in an article by Finance Minister Liu Kun last week, came as the Politburo headed by Xi Jinping bombarded property speculation in well-regarded school districts of big cities at its meeting last month.

Previous government endeavours concentrated on purchase restrictions and mortgage availability for buyers, land auction and financing restrictions for developers and the government's affordable housing programme.

China's expat tax reform could see more than a third of American firms leave Shanghai

However, Yi Xianrong, a former researcher with the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, believes policymakers intend to create a solution to the mountains of local government debt, particularly for many low-tier cities which are finding it much harder to sell land to raise funds. Once a prime source of income, these cities are now seeing their debt levels snowball.

"The core notion is to bring a stable stream of fiscal revenue for local governments and accordingly help solve the debt crisis," he said.

While the Finance Ministry has prioritised solving local debt risks, property taxes are part of its policy design to empower local financial strength, through the wider distribution of national tax revenue and the creation of more local taxes.

"The old [real estate driven] growth model can no longer last. Housing is everywhere, but who dares to buy?" said Yi.

Local authorities rely heavily on land sales revenues, which have nearly tripled in the past 10 years to 8.4 trillion yuan (US$1.3 trillion) in 2020.

Guiyang, the capital city of the Western province of Guizhou, said its net revenues incurred from land sales totalled 61.7 billion yuan (US$9.6 billion) last year, while its general budget revenues were only 39.8 billion yuan.

Although land auctions in big cities remain fierce, with the top 50 cities netting around half of the national land revenue, they also increase pressure on home prices.

Real estate has been a pillar industry since home privatisation in 1998, and despite repeated efforts to lower the reliance, it still accounted for 26.8 per cent of the national fixed-asset investment last year.

Outstanding real estate related loans, including lending to developers and mortgages for individuals, hit a high of 50 trillion yuan (US$7.7 trillion) at the end of March, accounting for 28 per cent of total outstanding loans.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Recommended Stories

  • China criticizes U.S. for preventing U.N. Security Council statement calling for Israel-Hamas cease-fire

    Tensions between the United States and China seem to loom over everything. During Sunday's United Nations Security Council meeting on the escalating Israel-Hamas conflict, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi accused the U.S. of preventing the council from issuing a unified statement on the situation. China going in hard against US in today’s Israel-Palestine violence debate at UN Security Council So far, after 2 hours of briefing and speeches it’s US vs everyone else, on whether UN shd call for immediate deescalation https://t.co/o1B405tiBo — Ryan Heath (@PoliticoRyan) May 16, 2021 While China's criticism was the most direct, other nations on the council, including Ireland, Norway, and Mexico reportedly made it clear that crafting a statement calling for an immediate cease-fire is an urgent matter. And Ben Rhodes, who worked as the deputy national security adviser for strategic communications and speechwriting in the Obama administration, tweeted that it "feels increasingly untenable for the U.S. to see this loss of civilian life in Gaza — including so many children — and not publicly call for a cease-fire." At the moment, the U.S. appears to be sticking to the status quo, however. In her remarks during the council meeting, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Washington is working to end the conflict and will support a cease-fire, but suggested the parties involved in the fighting will have to take the initiative. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterPoll: Most GOP voters think 2020 election was illegitimate, but lawmakers should prioritize other issuesVaccinating the world

  • This tiny $4,500 EV with just 27 horsepower is crushing the Tesla Model 3 in China

    The Wuling Hong Guang Mini EV costs a tenth of the Model 3 in China - and it's selling like hotcakes.

  • New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern calls for "ethical algorithms" to fight online extremism

    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Saturday called on Big Tech to focus on the "ethical use of algorithms" to prevent social media users from becoming radicalized into extremist behavior.Why it matters: Last year's official inquiry into New Zealand's deadliest modern mass shooting at two Christchurch mosques in March 2019 found the terrorist had become radicalized while viewing white supremacist content on YouTube and other online sources.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Algorithms, formulas for computer-based decision making, are responsible for what we get shown on social media, and lawmakers and regulators in the U.S. and around the world are taking up issues related to algorithms and machine learning.The big picture: Ardern made the comments during a meeting convened jointly by New Zealand and France of political leaders including Secretary of State Tony Blinken and leading tech executives to discuss efforts to address terrorism and violent extremist content online, as part of the Christchurch Call.What they're saying: The New Zealand prime minister said "probably the biggest focus" for the group over the next year would be the issue of social media users potentially being exposed to further extremist content through recommendations."Let's have that conversation around the ethical use of algorithms, and how they can be used in a positive way and for positive interventions," Ardern said."When we look at the environment in which the terrorist for March 15 was radicalized, even in that period in those two years there has been significant change by many of the platforms. Algorithms are where many of us are looking to."YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, who took part in the Christchurch Call meeting. tweeted that the company looked forward to continuing to work with the group "to prevent terrorism and violent extremism."YouTube is committed to the #ChristchurchCall. We continue to strengthen our policies, improve transparency, and restrict borderline content. We look forward to continuing to work with the Call community - thank you @JacindaArdern @EmmanuelMacron for your leadership. https://t.co/TeUdeLLO4c— Susan Wojcicki (@SusanWojcicki) May 14, 2021 More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Officials walk back Autopilot determination in fatal Tesla crash in California

    A Tesla involved in a fatal crash on a Southern California freeway last week may have been operating on Autopilot before the wreck, according to the California Highway Patrol.

  • IRS to the rescue? Tax audits eyed for infrastructure cash

    Republicans say they won’t raise taxes on corporations. Enter the IRS. Biden is proposing that Congress build up the depleted and often-maligned agency, saying that a more aggressive collection of unpaid taxes could help cover the cost of his multitrillion-dollar plan to boost infrastructure, families and education.

  • Investigation finds more than 100 convicted paedophiles openly using Instagram

    Instagram has been branded a “disgrace” by Britain’s top child protection police officer, after a Telegraph investigation found more than 100 convicted paedophiles openly using the social network. Chief constable Simon Bailey accused social media companies of putting profit before their “social and moral responsibility” to protect children, as this newspaper found known abusers following young schoolchildren as well as posting topless selfies of themselves on the app. A number of paedophiles uncovered on Instagram, which allows users as young as 13 on the service, were the most serious offenders, including two serving 20 years in jail for raping young children. Instagram said it bans all sex offenders when it finds them or is nofitied by the authorities and that it has trained police forces to flag known abusers once convicted. The company also said it had removed all the accounts flagged to it by The Telegraph’s investigation. Police are now also examining the accounts uncovered by the paper with an active investigation under way into at least one suspect as a result. In an exclusive oped (below), Mr Bailey, who is the National Police Chiefs Council’s child protection lead as well as chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, compared social media sites to a high street shop that invites children in but has paedophiles hiding in the corner ready to abuse them. He said: “The fact that this paper has been able to identify and provide me with the details of 100 convicted sex offenders who have Instagram account contrary to the company’s policy speaks volumes about their commitment to policing their own site. “It is a disgrace that the social and moral responsibility of these companies are simply ignored for profit and for the benefit of shareholders.” In recent weeks, the investigation uncovered numerous accounts with the same name and photo as scores of paedophiles who have been convicted and jailed for serious offences over the last decade. Among them was an account for Allen Cain from Chester, who was 29 in 2019 when he was jailed for 20 years for raping a 12-year-old girl, who he claimed “seduced” him. Another account, linked to Aaron Shelton, from Derby, who was placed on the sex offenders’ register in 2019 aged 19 for trying to groom underage children over social media, was found following more than 1,300 other people on Instagram, including young schoolgirls.

  • Americans are finally getting ready to splurge — here’s what they’re buying

    Exhaling after more than a year of pandemic-related restrictions, consumer confidence is on the rise.

  • Is zero a 'fair share' of taxes?

    The Republicans' Child Tax Credit began knocking people off the tax rolls, now the Democrats want to do even more.

  • Mets vs Rays Highlights: Patrick Mazeika's first career HR overshadowed by 7-1 loss to Tampa Bay

    Mets rookie Patrick Mazeika finally got his first career hit, a solo home run that ended up being the only New York run as Tampa Bay completes the sweep with a 7-1 victory on Sunday afternoon.

  • Airbnb CEO identifies 5 trends that are unlikely to reverse

    The pandemic changed the way we travel, but it remains to be seen how many of these trends will last.

  • Man was driving 143 mph on Kentucky highway, police say ... until he ran out of gas

    A man was clocked driving more than twice the speed limit on Bluegrass Parkway Saturday afternoon, and he only stopped when he ran out of gas, law enforcement officers say.

  • The Latest: Fauci says pandemic highlights racism's impact

    The immunologist who leads the COVID-19 response in the United States said Sunday that “the undeniable effects of racism” have led to unacceptable health disparities that especially hurt African Americans, Hispanics and Native Americans during the pandemic. COVID-19 has highlighted “our own society’s failings,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said during a graduation ceremony for Emory University. Speaking by webcast from Washington, Fauci told the graduates in Atlanta that many members of minority groups work in essential jobs where they might be exposed to the coronavirus.

  • Jeff Bezos' support for Biden's corporate tax hike means nothing if Amazon can still dodge paying their fair share in taxes

    By not paying their share in taxes, Amazon and other large companies leave small businesses and average Americans to pick up their tab.

  • Ewan McGregor on recreating the life, and obsessions, of "Halston"

    The actor who rose to fame with "Trainspotting" and wielded a light saber as Obi-Wan Kenobi, is now starring as a '70s icon, fashion designer Halston, in a new Netflix series. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Ewan McGregor about how he prepared for the role; his familiarity with his character's addiction; and about returning to the "Star Wars" universe in a new TV series.

  • Federal arraignment in July for 3 ex-cops in Floyd's death

    Three former Minneapolis police officers who are charged with violating George Floyd’ s civil rights are scheduled to be arraigned in federal court in July, with a trial date to be determined. Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao will be arraigned on civil rights violations on July 14 in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis, according to a scheduling order issued Friday. Last week, a federal grand jury indicted the former officers, along with their colleague Derek Chauvin, for allegedly willfully violating Floyd’s rights.

  • Zidane to leave Real Madrid at end of season: reports

    Radio station Onda Cero said Zidane informed the players about his decision before last weekend's 2-2 La Liga draw at home with Sevilla where Real missed the chance to top the table. Newspaper Marca said he addressed the team on May 8, a day before that game. Real were dumped out of the Copa del Rey by third-tier Alcoyano in January and were defeated comfortably by Chelsea in their Champions League semi-final.

  • Safety comes second in China's race for space

    The remnants of China’s biggest rocket came crashing into the Indian Ocean just west of the Maldives archipelago a week ago on Sunday May 9. It was, according to Harvard astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell, a “reckless” end to one of the largest uncontrolled re-entries of a spacecraft in history. Most countries have tried to design their spacecraft to avoid such re-entries since large chunks of the Nasa space station Skylab fell from orbit and landed in Australia more than 40 years ago. “It makes the Chinese rocket designers look lazy that they didn’t address this,” McDowell said after the crash last week. While fears that the rocket parts would endanger life were averted, the event sparked fierce debate over China’s space programme and accusations of a disregard for safety.

  • 4 Large-Cap Stocks That Turned $200,000 Into $1 Million (or More) in 1 Year

    For patient investors, fortunes have been made over the past year and change. It's not yet clear what that would specifically mean for Plug Power, but any potential tax credits aimed at going green would be good news.

  • The 4 Biggest Mistakes You Can Make When Buying Ethereum

    Ethereum is on the rise. If you're planning to buy some of your own, here are the mistakes to avoid.

  • 'Well, that's it.' 96-year-old DJ bids farewell in Hong Kong

    After more than seven decades in radio, a 96-year-old Hong Kong DJ bid farewell to his listeners Saturday with “Time to Say Goodbye,” sung by Sarah Brightman and Andrea Bocelli. It was the coda to a radio career that began 72 years ago, and a more than 50-year run for his show “All the Way with Ray,” which started on public broadcaster RTHK in 1970. Along the way, he rubbed shoulders with the likes of Tony Bennett, the Beatles and Cliff Richard and nurtured rising Hong Kong pop stars such as Sam Hui.