China Urges Big Investors to Buy Stocks After Market Tumbles

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China urged some of the country’s biggest investors to buy more stocks, stepping up efforts to stem the market’s slide toward a two-year low.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The nation’s securities regulator issued the guidance at a Thursday meeting with investors including the country’s giant social security fund, just as the benchmark CSI 300 Index was sinking toward the lowest level since June 2020. The gauge was little changed on Friday after erasing a drop of as much as 1.1%.

Chinese equities have lost about $2.7 trillion of market value this year as the nation’s strict Covid-Zero policies, corporate crackdowns and slowing economic growth spooked investors. While a government committee led by Vice Premier Liu He issued a sweeping set of policy promises to stabilize markets in mid-March, investors have so far been disappointed by a lack of follow-through.

“For a turnaround in sentiment, we need to see something sincere from policy makers, either a lot of extra liquidity, a major shift in the Shanghai situation, or a massive surprise that will breathe some new hope into the market,” said Wang Yugang, a fund manager at Beijing Axe Asset Management Co. “Even in a critical year like this, a sound or robust stock market has quite a low priority because currently there’s no systemic risk.”

The Thursday meeting convened by the China Securities Regulatory Commission was followed by a series of articles in state media projecting confidence in the economy and markets. The concerted efforts underscore growing pressure on authorities to boost confidence before a closely watched leadership confab that’s expected to confirm a precedent-breaking third term for Chinese President Xi Jinping.

This isn’t the first time the authorities have urged institutional investors to increase positions. A similar call was issued less than two weeks ago following a request made in October 2019.

Sentiment toward domestic equities has soured on fears that China’s Covid-Zero lock may derail economic growth. Overseas investors have pulled a net 5.6 billion yuan ($868 million) from mainland shares this month after offloading 45 billion yuan in March, the largest outflow in nearly two years.

“Obviously, Beijing wants to stem the bearish sentiment about both the economy and the stock market,” said Castor Pang, head of research at Core Pacific Yamaichi. “But the economy is like a giant ship, and it takes time for it to turn around. Even if Beijing wants to talk up the market, it’s hard to change how investors are thinking.”

Pension Boost

Separately, China also published guidelines on the development of individual pensions on Thursday, which CICC analysts estimate to be valued at a total of 1 trillion yuan in the long term. This may help fuel additional inflows into domestic equities.

The authorities are also trying to resolve a dispute involving the audit of Chinese firms listed in the U.S., an issue which has weighed on sentiment. The securities regulator is holding talks with the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board every two weeks, and is “confident” about reaching an audit deal, Fang Xinghai, the vice chairman of the regulator, said Thursday.

The benchmark CSI 300 index rose 0.1% as at 10:04 a.m. in Shanghai. It ended 1.8% lower on Thursday.

Still, few analysts have been willing to call the market’s bottom, arguing that events in 2018 suggest that the real trough may be still some way off.

(Updates throughout)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Set for Weekly Loss as China Concern, Hawkish Fed Take Toll

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for its third weekly loss in four on concern over falling energy demand in virus-hit China and signals from the Federal Reserve that monetary policy will be tightened aggressively to contain inflation.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedUkraine Latest: Biden Boosts Aid, Kyiv Sees $600 Billion RebuildO

  • Shopify Is in Talks to Buy Tech Startup Deliverr

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. is in talks to buy technology startup Deliverr, according to people familiar with the matter, a move that would help the Canadian e-commerce company expand in fulfillment services. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedUkraine Latest: Biden Boosts Aid, Kyiv Sees $600 Billion RebuildObamas to Leave Spo

  • Musk Twitter Bid Hints His ‘Final’ Price Maybe Not So Final

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk has said his $54.20 per share offer for Twitter Inc. was his “best and final.” While that may prove true, he just signaled that he might go higher.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedUkraine Latest: Biden Boosts Aid, Kyiv Sees $600 Billion RebuildObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal ElsewhereThe

  • ‘Joyland’ Cannes Film From Pakistan Picked up by Film Constellation, WME

    Film Constellation, a U.K- and France-based sales firm, has been appointed to handle international rights for “Joyland,” which is set to be the first Pakistan-made film in Official Selection at the Cannes Film Festival. Sales duties will be shared with WME Independent, which is is representing North American rights. The tale of sexual revolution sees […]

  • Dow Jones Falls As Powell Says This On Inflation; Elon Musk Makes Twitter Move; Tesla Stock Gains Fade

    The Dow fell after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell set his sights on inflation. Elon Musk made a Twitter takeover move. Tesla gains faded.

  • Tesla’s Musk Forms a New Holding Company. Is It for Twitter or Something Bigger?

    An "X" holding company that Elon Musk uses to acquire Twitter could morph into more down the road.

  • We just found out how Elon Musk may finance his $43B Twitter bid

    In an SEC filing today, Elon Musk indicated that Twitter has yet to respond to his offer to buy the company, and that he is "exploring whether to commence a tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares." Recall that Twitter has itself adopted a poison-pill defense of its equity in light of Musk's unsolicited bid. The filing also details how Musk intends to pay for Twitter.

  • Morgan Stanley Says Crypto Could Become More Widely Used as Currency

    Partnerships with physical stores are a significant milestone in the evolution of bitcoin as a medium of payment, the bank said.

  • U.S. Treasury's Yellen, White House say World Bank needs major 'reboot'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and a top White House adviser called for major reforms at the World Bank on Thursday, saying the seven-decade-old multilateral development bank was not built to address multiple and overlapping global crises. Yellen told reporters that both the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund were not designed to handle the multiple global crises they now face, including fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic, and they lack the resources to tackle climate change. Yellen said the IMF, which has about $1 trillion in total lending resources, was intended to help individual countries deal with isolated crises, while the World Bank was created to finance development projects in countries that lacked access to capital markets.

  • Caviar and Diamonds Are Targeted in New U.K. Sanctions on Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s luxury goods industry is the latest to be targeted under new U.K. sanctions announced on Thursday, with the government slapping import bans on caviar and other high-end wares.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkrainePutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingUkraine Latest: Biden Boosts Aid, Kyiv Sees $600 Billion RebuildObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek

  • Japan agrees $21 billion extra budget to tackle rising living costs

    Japan's ruling coalition on Thursday agreed a supplementary budget to support lower-income households and small firms, signalling more spending for the heavily indebted nation as it battles inflationary pressures for the first time in decades. In a first phase, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party-led (LDP) government aims to set out on Tuesday relief measures worth 1.5 trillion yen ($11.7 billion). The governing coalition, which faces upper house elections pencilled in for July 10 as the economy flags and voters struggle to cope with soaring energy costs, also aims to ensure stable supplies of oil and basic foods, according to the draft.

  • Tesla Crushes Earnings Estimates. Wall Street Is ‘Speechless.’

    Tesla beat Wall Street's estimates with a stick. Shares are rising as analysts pile praise on the quarter.

  • As Putin eyes a date to declare victory, here’s a Ukraine scenario that could slam stocks by another 10%

    Markets are well past the initial shock of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but the conflict still needs to be resolved somehow. Here are the good, manageable and ugly scenarios.

  • JPMorgan's Sullivan on Market Outlook

    James Sullivan, Head of Asia Pacific Equity Research at JPMorgan, discusses his Asian equity market strategy. He speaks with Yvonne Man and Haslinda Amin on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia".

  • Tesla bear says ‘there is no question’ of dramatic stock losses to come

    Roth Capital Partners Managing Director Craig Irwin and Wedbush Securities Managing Director Dan Ives join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla stock amid strong earnings report data.

  • Asian shares slide on Fed's aggressive tightening stance

    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.1% in morning trade, its sharpest decline in six weeks. Pulling it lower was a 1.6% loss for Australia's resource-heavy index, a 1.1% drop in Hong Kong stocks and a 0.3% retreat for blue chips in mainland China. Japan's Nikkei lost about 2%.

  • AT&T’s CEO on Dividend Plans, Inflation, and Why to Buy the Stock

    Chief Executive John Stankey spoke with Barron's about the next steps for the telecommunications company now that it has slimmed down.

  • How Indian cooking helps me cope with cultural appropriation

    Seeing American society through her country’s eyes takes our writer on an internal journey that lands in her kitchen, with insights about colonization along the way.

  • Alphabet Gets New Wall Street-Low Price Target. Why This Analyst Still Likes the Stock.

    KeyBanc sets a Wall Street-low price target for shares of Alphabet. The analyst still thinks it's a good bet heading into earnings season.

  • Bailey Warns Against Russia Appeasement as Recession Risk Grows

    (Bloomberg) -- Governments should be prepared to accept economic hardships as the price for forcing Russia to end its war in Ukraine, according to Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedUkraine Latest: Biden Boosts Aid, Kyiv Sees $600 Billion RebuildObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal