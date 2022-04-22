China Urges Big Investors to Buy Stocks After Market Tumbles

(Bloomberg) -- China urged some of the country’s biggest investors to buy more stocks, stepping up efforts to stem the market’s slide toward a two-year low.

The nation’s securities regulator issued the guidance at a Thursday meeting with investors including the country’s giant social security fund, just as the benchmark CSI 300 Index was sinking toward the lowest level since June 2020. The gauge was little changed on Friday after erasing a drop of as much as 1.1%.

Chinese equities have lost about $2.7 trillion of market value this year as the nation’s strict Covid-Zero policies, corporate crackdowns and slowing economic growth spooked investors. While a government committee led by Vice Premier Liu He issued a sweeping set of policy promises to stabilize markets in mid-March, investors have so far been disappointed by a lack of follow-through.

“For a turnaround in sentiment, we need to see something sincere from policy makers, either a lot of extra liquidity, a major shift in the Shanghai situation, or a massive surprise that will breathe some new hope into the market,” said Wang Yugang, a fund manager at Beijing Axe Asset Management Co. “Even in a critical year like this, a sound or robust stock market has quite a low priority because currently there’s no systemic risk.”

The Thursday meeting convened by the China Securities Regulatory Commission was followed by a series of articles in state media projecting confidence in the economy and markets. The concerted efforts underscore growing pressure on authorities to boost confidence before a closely watched leadership confab that’s expected to confirm a precedent-breaking third term for Chinese President Xi Jinping.

This isn’t the first time the authorities have urged institutional investors to increase positions. A similar call was issued less than two weeks ago following a request made in October 2019.

Sentiment toward domestic equities has soured on fears that China’s Covid-Zero lock may derail economic growth. Overseas investors have pulled a net 5.6 billion yuan ($868 million) from mainland shares this month after offloading 45 billion yuan in March, the largest outflow in nearly two years.

“Obviously, Beijing wants to stem the bearish sentiment about both the economy and the stock market,” said Castor Pang, head of research at Core Pacific Yamaichi. “But the economy is like a giant ship, and it takes time for it to turn around. Even if Beijing wants to talk up the market, it’s hard to change how investors are thinking.”

Pension Boost

Separately, China also published guidelines on the development of individual pensions on Thursday, which CICC analysts estimate to be valued at a total of 1 trillion yuan in the long term. This may help fuel additional inflows into domestic equities.

The authorities are also trying to resolve a dispute involving the audit of Chinese firms listed in the U.S., an issue which has weighed on sentiment. The securities regulator is holding talks with the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board every two weeks, and is “confident” about reaching an audit deal, Fang Xinghai, the vice chairman of the regulator, said Thursday.

The benchmark CSI 300 index rose 0.1% as at 10:04 a.m. in Shanghai. It ended 1.8% lower on Thursday.

Still, few analysts have been willing to call the market’s bottom, arguing that events in 2018 suggest that the real trough may be still some way off.

(Updates throughout)

