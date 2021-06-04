China urges closer Afghanistan ties as US withdrawal looms

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi hosts the 4th China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Dialogue via video conference from Guiyang, southwestern China's Guizhou Province Thursday, June 3, 2021. China is urging closer security and economic cooperation with Afghanistan in an apparent effort to bolster its influence in the region as the U.S. and its allies prepare to withdraw their forces from the country. (Yang Wenbin/Xinhua via AP)
·2 min read

BEIJING (AP) — China is urging closer security and economic cooperation with Afghanistan in an apparent effort to bolster its influence in the region as the U.S. and its allies prepare to withdraw their forces from the country.

The official Xinhua News Agency reported that foreign ministers from China, Afghanistan and Pakistan met via video conference on Thursday and agreed that the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan should be carried out in a responsible and orderly manner to prevent the deterioration of the security situation in Afghanistan and the return of "terrorist forces.”

It quoted Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi as saying the three countries “needed to to strengthen communication and cooperation” for the sake of Afghanistan’s interests and those of neighboring countries.

“The security and stability of Afghanistan and the region are facing new challenges, with foreign troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan accelerated, the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan impacted, and armed conflicts and terrorist activities becoming more frequent," Wang was quoted as saying.

China has long resented the presence of U.S. and allied forces in Afghanistan, but is equally wary of the country becoming a haven for insurgents that could threaten security in its Xinjiang region that shares a narrow border with Afghanistan.

Xinhua said Wang, Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar and Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi “stressed the need to ... forbid any terrorist organizations or individuals from using their territories to engage in criminal activities against other countries."

China has sought to invest in Afghan resources, particularly copper, but constant fighting between the government, the Taliban and other groups has largely held back such projects. China has also sought to boost already close ties with Pakistan through its Belt and Road initiative, but the country's economic weakness and security problems have blunted the success of that drive.

The United States is preparing to wrap up its longest war by withdrawing the last of its 2,500-3,500 troops along with 7,000 allied NATO forces by Sept. 11 at the latest, generating fears of increased chaos in a country already deeply insecure.

Recommended Stories

  • GOP Lawmakers Get Oklahoma Highway Named After Donald Trump Over Democratic Objection

    Democrats noted that state law requires a person to be dead for a minimum of three years or be a Medal of Honor recipient

  • China elephants: Herd on mammoth 500km trek reaches Kunming

    A herd of 15 elephants bangs on doors and hoovers up food as experts ponder its destination.

  • Tesla stock slides deeper into the red after report that China orders halved

    Tesla Inc. shares dropped further on Thursday after The Information reported that the Silicon Valley electric-car maker's vehicle orders in China fell by nearly half in May compared with April, citing internal data. Tesla has faced a backlash in China in recent months over how it handled consumer concerns about the safety and quality of its cars, and also has had to grapple with more competition from Chinese EV makers such as Nio Inc. Last month, the China Passenger Car Association said that Tes

  • Putin calls U.S. ransomware allegations an attempt to stir pre-summit trouble

    President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that suggestions the Russian state was linked to high profile ransomware attacks in the United States were absurd and an attempt to stir trouble ahead of his summit this month with U.S. President Joe Biden. A hack of Brazilian meatpacker JBS's facilities in the United States, reported this week, is the third such ransomware hack in the country since Biden took office in January. JBS told the White House it originated from a criminal organisation likely based in Russia.

  • U.S announces $266M in new aid for Afghanistan ahead of troop drawdown

    The State Department on Friday announced more than $266 million in new humanitarian aid for Afghanistan.Why it matters: The assistance comes as the U.S. completes the drawdown of military forces. The impending departure has led to fears about the Taliban returning to power.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"This funding will allow our partners to provide lifesaving protection, shelter, livelihoods opportunities, essential health c

  • Thailand says has enough supplies for start of COVID-19 vaccinations

    Thailand will have its promised amount of COVID-19 vaccines for use during this month, a health official said on Friday, amid supply concern and public anxiety ahead of a so far chaotic mass immunisation drive. Some hospitals have postponed vaccination appointments citing lack of supply, the hospitals said, with one group saying the delay would affect nearly 40,000 people, just days ahead of the start of Thailand's main vaccination programme. That drive depends on 61 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to be made locally by a firm owned by Thailand's king, which is making vaccines for use across Southeast Asia.

  • No 'provoking': Israeli official vows quieter tone with US

    Israel's visiting defense minister said Thursday that it will stay engaged as the U.S. tries to return to a nuclear deal with Iran, sidestepping what's long been an area of open disagreement between the United States and the now-jeopardized government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Benny Gantz told reporters before a meeting with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that Iran's nuclear program and other actions were an “existential threat” to Israel.

  • What every workplace can learn from Google’s antisemitism debacle

    Google's former head of diversity, Kamau Bobb, wrote in 2007 that Jews had an "insatiable appetite for war."

  • UK could threaten to pull out of EU's €100bn research programme amid Brexit deal row

    The UK could threaten to pull out of the EU's €100bn flagship research programme after Brussels was accused on Friday of holding up access in the latest act of "political" vengeance, The Telegraph can disclose. In what looks set to become the next major political dispute between the two sides, senior Government sources have claimed that the EU is "purposely going slow" on formalising the UK’s participation in Horizon Europe. Ministers are similarly frustrated at the progress of the UK’s associat

  • Pakistan seeks Afghan settlement before foreign troop pullout: Khan

    Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan is pushing for a political settlement in Afghanistan before foreign troops leave later this year, to reduce the risk of civil war in its western neighbour. The United States has said it will withdraw all its troops from Afghanistan on Sept. 11 after a two-decade presence. "There is a lot of fear right now in Pakistan and I assure you that we are trying our level best that there is some sort of political settlement before the Americans leave," Khan told Reuters on Friday at his official residence in Islamabad.

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Drops After Failure to Sustain Breakout

    Bitcoin (BTC) has broken out from a short-term symmetrical triangle pattern and returned to validate it as support after.

  • Ethereum Platform Brought to Space to Provide More Efficient Smart Contract Operation

    In a space-as-a-service effort, an Enterprise Ethereum Alliance member, SpaceChain, has integrated Ethereum technology in space by rolling out on-orbit Ethereum multisignature transaction services.

  • Thousands join Pride parade in conservative Jerusalem

    Pride events in Jerusalem, which is home to a large ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, tend to be less raucous than those in more liberal Tel Aviv. A radical ultra-Orthodox Jew stabbed a 16-year-old girl to death at a Pride event in 2015, an attack that was condemned across the political spectrum. “I think we are getting better and better,” said one of the marchers, Fabio Abulafiya, while acknowledging that more needed to be done.

  • Wall Street Weekahead: Investors eye Washington talks after big rally in infrastructure shares

    Investors will watch Washington in the coming week for clues on whether an outsized rally in shares of companies that would benefit from President Joe Biden's proposed $1.7 trillion infrastructure plan has more room to run. Expectations of spending from Washington on bridges, roads, and tunnels bolstered so-called value stocks, especially the industrials and materials sectors, both up around 20% this year, ahead of the 12.5% gain for the S&P 500. Among the biggest winners have been shares of United States Steel Corp, up nearly 200% since the start of the year, while steel producer Nucor Corp's stock has gained around 104%.

  • Venezuela's Dancing Devils ask for an end to the pandemic

    Members of a Venezuela ceremonial brotherhood known as the Dancing Devils on Thursday held their annual Corpus Christi celebration by calling for the end of COVID-19 pandemic in the country and the world. Groups of adult men and youth in towns along Venezuela's central coast have since the 1700s dressed as masked devils who hold a ritual in which they surrender to God as part of a symbolic victory of good over evil. The festivities in Naiguata, a town 52 kilometers (32 miles) northeast of the capital Caracas, began mid-morning on Thursday and finished after 6 p.m. local time.

  • Suspended Teacher Who Objected to Referring to Students by Preferred Pronouns Sues District

    A Virginia public-school teacher who was placed on paid administrative leave after objecting to the district's proposed transgender policy has sued the district.

  • Australian Exporters Say Normal Business With China ‘Impossible’

    (Bloomberg) -- Deteriorating relations, including trade-related friction, have made normal operations for Australian exporters in China “impossible,” according to a report from a leading network of business interests.Exporters see the need to pivot from China into other markets, including Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia, because of the trade disputes, the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry said in the report released Friday, which cited a survey of 189 Australian business operators. Tar

  • A scientist adventurer and China's 'Bat Woman' are under scrutiny as coronavirus lab-leak theory gets another look

    In the video, the researchers scale the cavern wall, their headlamps ghostly blue. "If our skin is exposed, it can easily come in contact with bat excrement and contaminated matter, which means this is quite risky," says Tian Junhua, one of the bat hunters.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. "We have to live for several days in the cave . . ." he continues, as the soundtrack amps up the drama. "There's no cellphone signal

  • Olympic teams arriving in Japan aren't even allowed to go outside for a walk

    Olympic teams arriving in Japan aren't even allowed to go outside for a walk

  • Lockheed in discussions with government to finalize F-35 deliveries for 2022

    "While initial discussions indicated 169 aircraft in 2022, we will provide a production range when finalized," the U.S. weapons maker said. The U.S. government is Lockheed's biggest customer, accounting for three quarters of its sales last year. Lockheed has said it expects the production rate for the jets to eventually plateau at about 175 aircraft per year.