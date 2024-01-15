China urges larger-scale Gaza peace talks

STORY: Speaking to reporters after talks with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in Cairo over the weekend, Wang said the international community should "listen" carefully to the legitimate concerns in the Middle East.

His remarks were reported by state news agency Xinhua on Monday.

"China calls for the convening of a larger-scale, more authoritative and more effective international peace conference, the formulation of a specific timetable and road map for the implementation of the 'two-state solution', and support for the prompt resumption of Israel-Palestinian peace talks," Wang said.

Last week, the United States and Britain launched strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen after the group attacked ships in the Red Sea. The Houthis said their attacks are a show of support for Palestinians and Hamas, the Islamist group that controls Gaza.

China avoids being a direct party in any military conflicts, but says it is keen to raise its "international influence, appeal and power" to shape events through diplomacy.