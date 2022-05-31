China Urges UN Rights Chief to Look Into School Shootings in US

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China has called for the United Nations human rights chief to investigate mass shootings in the US, in an apparent effort to shift the focus from allegations of abuses in its far western Xinjiang region.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Global Times made the suggestion in an editorial Tuesday, a day after Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a regular briefing in Beijing that the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights should produce a report on problems the US faces.

“The US system is equally incapable, or lacks interest, motivation, and courage, to address these problems thoroughly,” said the Communist Party newspaper, which added that US domestic issues have “intensified its external aggression.”

China has ramped up criticism of the US’s human rights record around a trip to the Asian nation by UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet, and the fault-finding escalated after the recent killings at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, and at a school in Uvalde, Texas.

The party’s flagship People’s Daily ran a commentary under the headline “Racism a poison running through American body politic,” that referenced the killing of Blacks in Buffalo, and the official Xinhua News Agency and English-language China Daily published similar articles.

The commentaries appear to be an effort to hit back at the US, which along with lawmakers in other nations, has accused China of carrying out genocide in Xinjiang. Beijing calls the accusations “the lie of the century.”

The US has also criticized China for how it handled Bachelet’s recent trip. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s press office said in a statement that authorities “did not enable a complete and independent assessment of the human rights environment” in the world’s No. 2 economy and that it had reports Xinjiang residents were warned not to complain.

Activists Say UN Rights Chief’s China Trip Whitewashed Abuse

Human rights groups were also critical of Bachelet and her six-day trip, which she repeatedly said wasn’t an “investigation” of Chinese practices in Xinjiang or elsewhere. At a press conference marking the end of the visit, Bachelet gave her most detailed answer to a question from a reporter with Chinese state media about gun violence and racism in the US.

Bachelet did say at the briefing that any actions by the Chinese government to address alleged terrorism and radicalism must not come at the expense of human rights.

Adrian Zenz, senior fellow in China studies at the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, told Bloomberg TV later that he considered Bachelet’s visit to Xinjiang “a disaster” for her failure to condemn China. He also called on her to resign.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Probe could shed light on police time lapse in Uvalde deaths

    Since the Columbine High School massacre more than 20 years ago, police have been trained to quickly confront shooters in the horrific attacks that have followed. Authorities now say that several officers entered the elementary school just two minutes after alleged gunman Salvador Ramos and exchanged fire with him, but he wasn’t stopped until a tactical team entered a classroom more than an hour later.

  • Sudan or Chad? Why a Darfur sultan regrets a twist of colonial fate

    A traditional leader feels his people were dealt a cruel blow when absorbed into Sudan a century ago.

  • Tsai says U.S. National Guard planning 'cooperation' with Taiwan military

    The United States is planning on "cooperation" between its National Guard and Taiwan's military, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday, deepening security ties in the face of what Taipei's government complains is a rising threat from China. The United States is Chinese-claimed Taiwan's most important international supporter and arms supplier, despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties. China has been stepping up its military activities near Taiwan to assert its sovereignty claims.

  • Who Is Tech Tycoon-Turned Climate Activist Mike Cannon-Brookes

    (Bloomberg) -- Atlassian Corp. co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes’s day job has catapulted him up the Bloomberg Billionaires Index since the software firm’s US listing in 2015. It’s what he calls his night and weekend work that’s turned him into a climate crusader.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Av

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: EU to ban three-quarters of Russian oil imports

    Design drones for Ukraine, inventors called in £25m competition EU bickering about oil ban hands advantage to Putin, says Zelensky Russia dismisses speculation over Vladimir Putin’s health ‘Suicide mission’ for Russians ordered to capture Severodonetsk Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Chinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to Borrow

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities are facing an uphill battle convincing companies and households to boost borrowing as long as Covid outbreaks and lockdowns continue to crush confidence. Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases C

  • China Suffers Setback as Pacific Nations Spurn Broad Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s plan to sign a sweeping trade and security deal with ten Pacific Island countries was dealt a setback because some of them expressed concern about specific elements in the proposal, Australia’s ABC News reported. Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a Yea

  • Russia Is Exploring New Plan to Pay Bond Debt to Foreign Creditors in Rubles: Report

    The mechanism would be similar to the mechanism for paying for Russian gas in rubles, finance minister Anton Siluanov told Vedomosti newspaper.

  • European Union leaders agree to ban most imports of Russian oil

    European Union leaders agree to ban most imports of Russian oil

  • Oil climbs above $121 a barrel as China eases restrictions, EU meets

    (Reuters) -Oil prices climbed above $121 a barrel on Monday, hitting a two-month high as China eased COVID-19 restrictions and traders priced in expectations that the European Union will eventually reach an agreement to ban Russian oil imports. The Brent crude futures contract for July, which will expire on Tuesday, settled up $2.24, or 1.9%, at $121.67 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $1.99, or 1.7%, to $117.06 a barrel at 18.03 GMT, extending solid gains made last week.

  • Japan, Germany re-arm. What will it change?

    Japan and Germany were not defeated in the Second World War. They were demolished.

  • ‘Snobbish’ Brexit visa plan shuts out students from Africa and south Asia

    Ministers are facing a backlash over a Brexit visa plan for the “brightest and best” graduates that excludes universities in Africa, South Asia and Latin America.

  • Pervasive malaise may be the Democrats’ biggest midterm challenge

    For Democrats, the national forecast keeps going from bad to worse. Consumer prices are rising. President Biden’s approval rating is falling. Mass shootings are endemic. Race relations are strained. Baby formula is scarce. The Democrats’ legislative agenda is on the rocks. And party leaders — from the White House to Capitol Hill — have limited…

  • Biden tells Naval Academy grads Putin ‘NATO-ized Europe’

    The Western response to Russian’s “brutal” war in Ukraine shows the world is aligning not on geography, “but in terms of values," the president told newly commissioned ensigns and second lieutenants.

  • US raises concerns over UN human rights chief’s visit to China

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken is raising concerns with United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet’s recent visit to China, where she explored human rights issues in the country, including what is said to be the detention of at least 1 million Uyghur Muslims in prison-like camps in the region of Xinjiang. Blinken…

  • China threatens to downgrade ties with Israel after newspaper publishes Taiwan interview

    China is threatening to downgrade relations with Israel after a newspaper published an interview with Taiwan's foreign minister

  • Funeral homes are overwhelmed after the Uvalde school shooting and could take weeks to bury the children killed: CNN

    A gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday. The town is now dealing with the aftermath.

  • Newly arrived Ukrainians recount escaping war, finding haven in Chicago. ‘No child should have to live through this.’

    Each time a police siren wailed or an airplane whirred overhead, Olena Raczkiewycz would relive the terror of her last few days in Ukraine, when Russian tanks and bombs besieged her country. This sensation lasted for the first month or so after her late February escape from Kyiv. The everyday innocuous sounds that might mimic an air raid alert or rockets launching could plunge her into a state ...

  • How The EU Plan To Ban Russian Oil Could Cause Stagflation

    While some analysts and economists are downplaying the risk of stagflation, the EU plan to ban Russian oil could very well trigger an economic situation not seen since the 1980s

  • Scientists grew living cells on a robot skeleton in this eerie experiment

    Scientists have discovered a new tissue engineering concept. The science of growing human cells to use in medical treatments is still very young. But scientists have been working hard to come up with new ways to do it effectively. A new method discovered by engineers could improve the quality of tissue engineering by growing it … The post Scientists grew living cells on a robot skeleton in this eerie experiment appeared first on BGR.