China, US to ease restrictions on each other's media workers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIJING (AP) — China and the U.S. have agreed to ease restrictions on each other's media workers amid a slight easing of tensions between the two sides.

The official China Daily newspaper on Wednesday said the agreement was reached ahead of Tuesday’s virtual summit between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden.

Under the agreement, the U.S. will issue one-year multiple-entry visas to Chinese media workers and will immediately initiate a process to address “duration of status” issues, China Daily said. China will reciprocate by granting equal treatment to U.S. journalists once the U.S. policies take effect, and both sides will issue media visas for new applicants “based on relevant laws and regulations," the report said.

In a statement to The Associated Press late Tuesday, the State Department said China had committed to issuing visas for a group of U.S. reporters “provided they are eligible under all applicable laws and regulations."

“We will also continue issuing visas to (Chinese) journalists who are otherwise eligible for the visa under U.S. law," the statement said.

China also committed to increase the length for which U.S. media visas are valid from the current 90 days to one year.

“On a reciprocal basis, we are committing to increase validity of U.S. visas issued to PRC journalists to one year as well," the State Department statement said, referring to the People's Republic of China.

Both sides will also offer multiple-entry visas, it said.

Limits on media workers have fueled tensions between the two countries for more than a year after the U.S. limited the number of visas issued to Chinese state media workers and required those remaining to register as foreign agents, among other changes.

China responded by expelling journalists working for U.S. outlets and severely restricting conditions for those continuing to work in the country.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ORNL representative attends international climate conference

    An ORNL researcher joined international heads of state at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference.

  • Biden, Xi agree to arms talks as China looks to bolster nuclear arsenal

    President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to arms control talks as the communist nation looks to beef up its nuclear stockpile, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Tuesday.

  • Judge: Iraqi refugee held on murder claims can be deported

    An Iraqi refugee accused of committing a killing for the Islamic State terror group before coming to the U.S. is eligible to be deported because he lied on his immigration papers, a federal judge decided Tuesday. Assistant Chief Immigration Judge Tara Naselow-Nahas ruled that Omar Abdulsattar Ameen lied when he was filling out his refugee application to gain entry into the United States. Among other things, she found he wasn't being truthful when he said he had never interacted with, knew or had involvement with various terrorist groups, including the Islamic State of Iraq.

  • White House outlines 4 "buckets" for China policy after Biden-Xi summit

    National security adviser Jake Sullivan said Tuesday the future of the U.S.-China relationship can best be categorized by placing future bilateral engagement into four "buckets."Why it matters: President Biden held a 3.5-hour, late-night virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday. Sullivan helped fill in the blanks with a public readout on the talks at the Brookings Institution.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Bucket No. 1: Working toget

  • ‘Daily Show’s’ Trevor Noah Grills Chris Christie on Supporting Trump in 2024

    Comedy CentralThe first thing Trevor Noah asked Chris Christie when they sat down for an extended talk on The Daily Show Monday night was, “Are we having a legit conversation or are you going to politician me?”Christie promised Noah a “totally legit” interview. And he mostly stuck to it, sharing candid anecdotes from his new book, Republican Rescue: Saving the Party from Truth Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists, and the Dangerous Policies of Joe Biden and openly criticizing Donald Trump more than pre

  • Deion Sanders criticizes Aaron Rodgers for jeopardizing Green Bay Packers: I'm a team guy

    In his latest podcast of "21st & Prime," Deion Sanders criticized Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers over vaccine, says he jeopardized team.

  • Biden underscores he wants no change in Taiwan policy

    President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he made clear to China’s Xi Jinping that his administration stands firmly behind the United States' longstanding “One China” policy but he also noted that the self-ruled island of Taiwan ultimately makes its own decisions. White House officials said the two leaders spoke extensively about Taiwan during their more than three-hour virtual meeting one day earlier. Tensions have heightened as China has dispatched a growing number of fighter jets toward the island, while the U.S. and its allies sail warships though the Taiwan Strait.

  • China says update of news-sources list meant to fix 'chaotic dissemination'

    China's recent move to update an official list of internet news providers whose content may be reprinted by other sites is aimed at correcting a "chaotic dissemination" of news, a senior cyberspace regulator official said on Tuesday. Xie Dengke, director of the Cyberspace Administration of China's network communication bureau, told a State Council news briefing that managing online news sources was crucial to maintaining a "clear cyberspace". Founded in 2009 by editor Hu Shuli, Caixin earned a reputation as one of China's most thorough outlets for investigative journalism.

  • Packers grab No. 1 spot in AP Pro32 poll; Cards fall to 4th

    Aaron Rodgers' return helped lift the Green Bay Packers four places to the top spot of the latest AP Pro32 poll. Rodgers missed the Packers' Week 9 loss in Kansas City after testing positive for COVID-19. The Packers received six of the 12 first-place votes for 378 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.

  • Why Movies Like “Clueless,” “Love Actually,” And “Grease” Just Don’t Hold Up Anymore

    “I think you can still enjoy things, but it really depends on how much of it is problematic and the way in which you’re consuming it.”View Entire Post ›

  • China's EU envoy says no flexibility on Taiwan, sanctions, trade

    China will never change its position on Taiwan and will also not shift its view that the European Union must lift its sanctions if a new Sino-EU investment deal is to be ratified, China's ambassador to the EU said on Tuesday. Despite plans for an EU-China summit by the end of this year, Zhang Ming's comments offered little hope for a diplomatic breakthrough after EU countries such as Lithuania increased contacts with Taiwan this year. "If anything changes, it is that the Chinese people's resolve to realise complete reunification of our country grows even stronger," Zhang said of Taiwan.

  • Italy, France to sign Rome treaty aimed at changing EU power balance - sources

    Italian and French leaders Mario Draghi and Emmanuel Macron will sign a deal next week to try to tilt the balance of power in Europe after the departure of German Chancellor Angela Merkel a government source said. The details of the accord remain undisclosed, but another Italian official said it will boost cooperation between the countries in areas spanning the economy, trade, tourism and culture. The project was first mooted in 2018 under Italy's then premier Paolo Gentiloni but relations between Rome and Paris deteriorated after Gentiloni was succeeded that year by the populist government of the League and the 5-Star Movement.

  • Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Prosecution's rebuttal to defense's closing arguments

    The prosecution presented its rebuttal of the defense's closing arguments to the jury Monday afternoon, Nov. 15. Afterward, the judge presiding over the case provided the jury with final instructions.

  • Hackers targeted Afghan officials on Facebook amid Taliban offensive

    Facebook revealed Tuesday it had worked to block a hacker group that targeted the accounts of people tied to Afghanistan's then-government and security forces as the Taliban was moving in to take power.

  • How Russian Hackers Helped Expose the Right-Wing Dark Money Corrupting Our Courts

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/Photos Getty ImagesA piece of news that came out on the same day that the Supreme Court heard arguments in a case—at the center of what the NRA has bluntly termed the Republican justices’ “project” to overturn gun safety— revealed how deep the rot goes.The news came from Russian hackers on the dark web. According to reporting by The Trace, the hackers unearthed a document suggesting that the NRA paid a lawyer more than $500,000 to advocate on its behalf thro

  • Wisconsin health officials recommend hunters wear a mask when field dressing deer

    SARS-CoV-2 virus has been found in white-tailed deer, leading to the advice that hunters should take one more precaution while handling a carcass.

  • Barbados to Become First Sovereign Nation With an Embassy in the Metaverse

    In what could be seen as a historic step toward the legitimization of the metaverse, the island nation of Barbados is preparing to legally declare digital real estate sovereign land with the establishment of a metaverse embassy. The Barbadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade signed an agreement on Sunday with Decentraland, among the largest and most popular crypto-powered digital worlds, for the establishment of a digital embassy. Per a press release provided to CoinDesk, the government is also finalizing agreements with “Somnium Space, SuperWorld and other Metaverse platforms.”

  • Hillary Clinton Trolls Steve Bannon With Just 5 Words

    Donald Trump's 2016 election rival had a "restful" response to the former White House chief strategist's arrest.

  • Trump was 'beside himself with fury' after Obama roasted him at the 2011 White House Correspondents' dinner: book

    Obama famously skewered Trump in 2011 over his aggressive promotion of the racist "birther" conspiracy theory.

  • Donald Trump's Most Ridiculous Boast Finally Put To Rest In 'Daily Show' Supercut

    “RIP ‘Infrastructure Week.'"