China-US relations: why Wang Yi went back to Wolf Warrior mode after offering an 'olive branch'

When United States Defence Secretary Mark Esper floated the idea of a China visit by year-end last week it took many by surprise, coming just hours before a new fight erupted between the two countries over the closing of the Chinese consulate in Houston,

China's top diplomats were "neither prepared nor aware" of Esper's unusual overture, according to government sources in Beijing.

He made the offer during his otherwise strongly worded speech on Tuesday last week slamming China's "systemic rule-breaking" and "aggressive behaviour", in the South China Sea in particular.

The Chinese foreign ministry simply said it "noted" Esper's idea to ramp up "crisis management", highlighting Beijing's caution in the midst of the worst challenge confronting the two countries since they established official relations in 1979.

It came as Beijing had been anxiously waiting for positive feedback on Foreign Minister Wang Yi's offer for a reset of bilateral ties by reopening "all the channels of dialogue" earlier this month.

But Wang's conciliatory posture, rather rare in recent months, was met with an increasingly impatient, hostile administration under embattled US President Donald Trump, who was eager to get tougher on China to revive his imperilled re-election bid.

"Wang was genuinely looking for ways to de-escalate the tension with the US because China is concerned about the deteriorating trend," said Yun Sun, a senior fellow at the Stimson Centre in Washington. But a series of US actions "must have been a slap in the face after the 'olive branch' Beijing extended", she said.

In the weeks leading to the consulate closures on both sides, which Beijing lamented as "unprecedented escalation", Washington significantly piled pressure on Beijing, with muscle-flexing in the disputed South China Sea, sanctions on Hong Kong and Xinjiang and its warming ties with Taiwan.

In the face of the perceived American bullying, China's senior diplomats, including Wang himself, have begun to call out the US, ditching the usual ambiguity in Beijing's handing of its most important bilateral ties with Washington.

While it is not uncommon for Beijing to take jabs at Washington, Chinese officials have largely refrained from naming the US or specific American leaders over the years, even at the height of Trump's protracted trade war with China.

However, since July 13 when US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denounced China's expansive claims in the maritime dispute as "completely unlawful", widely seen as a turning point for Washington's South China Sea policy, Wang has directly lashed out at the US at least five times.

During bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the Philippines, Vietnam, Germany, France and Russia, Wang has repeatedly and resoundingly lambasted the "anti-China forces" in the US for the alleged bullying, provocations and McCarthy-style paranoia.

Deputy foreign ministers, such as Le Yucheng, Luo Zhaohui and Zheng Zeguang, have also echoed Wang in confronting the US directly and putting the blame squarely on the Trump administration during various bilateral and multilateral meetings with Asean and European Union countries.

Wang was particularly critical of Pompeo's attacks on China during a speech last week, when the US top diplomat declared nearly 50 years of economic and political engagement had failed and described the new approach to China as "distrust and verify". And in talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on July 18, Wang asserted that the US had "lost its sense of reason, morality and credibility" in reviving an outdated Cold War mentality.

Observers said the messaging was also telling other nations that they probably could not keep themselves out of the US-China confrontation.

"The 'Cold War mentality' rhetoric and the aim to divide Europeans from Americans is indeed not new. To my understanding, it has two aims: fending off criticism (arguing that it is groundless and just old-fashioned block thinking) and reaching out to Europeans (and others) as a potential partner," said Tim Ruhlig, a research fellow at the Swedish Institute of International Affairs.

Analysts also said that while the Trump administration's overtly hardline stance on China may be counterproductive to its goal of seeking a Cold War-style ideological bloc against Beijing, China's strident, aggressive approach, known as "Wolf Warrior" diplomacy, was also controversial.