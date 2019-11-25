China used a file-sharing app to round up 40,000 Uighur Muslims for prison camps, a startling insight into how it oppresses people via technology

Kevin Lee/Getty





The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) published leaked documents detailing China's coordinated crackdown on the Uighur Muslim minority.

One document described how authorities identified 40,557 people who are alleged to have shared banned content via the file-sharing app named Zapya.

Zapya encourages users to download the Quran and share religious teachings, the ICIJ reported. China sees Uighurs' religion as a threat.

The document ordered officials to investigate all 40,557 people "one by one," and send them to "concentrated training" unless they could prove themselves innocent.

It's not clear how officials accessed the app's user data. But the Chinese government has the power to demand user data and the contents of private conversations whenever it wants.

Chinese authorities used a file-sharing app to target Uighur Muslims to send to its vast network of oppressive prison camps, according to leaked classified documents published by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).

The document provides a clear look at China's tactics for controlling Uighurs, who live in the western Xinjiang area of China, via sophisticated technology and surveillance.

Since 2017, China has waged a coordinated hi-tech counterterrorism campaign on the Uighurs. Authorities have locked up at least 1 million Uighurs in prison and detention camps.

One of the documents, dated June 2017, noted that authorities in Xinjiang had identified 40,557 people by monitoring their activity on Zapya, a popular free Chinese app used to share audio and video files.

It encourages users to download the Quran and share religious teachings, the ICIJ reported. China described the material as encouraging terrorism.

The app, also known as Kuai Ya — or "fast tooth" — in Chinese, is developed by DewMobile Inc., which is headquartered in Beijing. The app is popular beyond China, and is used in countries including Myanmar, India, and Pakistan.

Zapya allows smartphones to connect to one another without being connected to the web, making it popular in areas with poor internet connection, according to the ICIJ.

According to the Communist Party document, authorities found that more than 1.8 million Uighurs in Xinjiang had downloaded the software between July 2016 and June 2017, and that 40,557 of them are what it called "harmful" people.

"Harmful" people include fugitives, criminal detainees, and "unauthorized imams." The Communist Party tightly controls religion, only allowing people to practise and congregate if their sect is officially sanctioned by the government.

After a spate of ethnic riots between Uighurs and Han Chinese — the dominant ethnic group in the country — in 2009, China started to see Uighurs as terrorists. China has frequently conflated Islam with extremism, and likened it to a cancer or disease.

The document then instructs officials to crack down on those 40,557 people "one by one" and to detain them in prison camps unless they were able to prove themselves innocent.