China uses Uyghur forced labour to make solar panels, says report

The Telegraph

Two convicted paedophiles who changed gender and then married one another in prison have won damages after a judge criticised the Ministry of Justice for only allowing them to communicate by letter. The inmates, who are both transgender, took legal action after they were moved to different prisons and were not allowed to visit one another or share telephone calls. Both prisoners, who are convicted sex offenders met in HMP Whatton in 2015 and married in a civil partnership two years later. The 45-year-old claimant was given an Imprisonment for Public Protection (IPP) sentence in 2006 for sexually assaulting a child under 13, while her 32-year-old wife received an IPP in 2009 for possessing indecent images of children. Shortly after they married, the claimant said she was moved to a different prison without warning and was not even allowed to say goodbye. Initially, all contact was refused but the ban was later relaxed and they were allowed to communicate by letter. The claimant sued HMP Whatton, HMP Stafford and the Ministry of Justice arguing the bans were an unjustified interference with her right to a private and family life. Prison officials argued that the two prisoners posed a risk to one another and the wider community, and insisted face to face or telephone contact only increased that danger. They said the claimant had "psychopathic traits" and was controlling, while her wife was highly vulnerable and had a continued sexual interest in children. But lawyers for the prisoner argued the restrictions had been adopted with the intention of splitting up the relationship, rather than for safeguarding reasons. The judge in the case ruled in favour of the prisoners stating that their relationship had been reduced to that of “pen pals”. In his judgment, Mr Justice Morris, said the inmates' video links for the court case was the first time they had seen or heard each other in almost four years. He said the bans were an "unnecessary and disproportionate" interference with the claimant's private and family life. "Both of them pose challenges for those entrusted with their care within prison. Their history of offending potentially poses serious risk to the public and the most vulnerable people in society." The judge continued: "Whilst disavowing any such intention, it seems to me that by prohibiting phone contact and personal visits, when combined with moving the claimant to another prison, the defendants have reduced the nature of the relationship between this married couple to, at best, one of 'pen pals'. "Although I inquired, no explanation has been given in evidence as to why, so shortly after they married, it was decided to move the claimant." Mr Justice Morris found there must be "firm evidence" of the need for restrictions and that the defendants' explanations were "various, and at times vague and inconsistent". "It is not clear how restricting contact with the claimant is likely to reduce her ongoing sexual interest in children. There is no evidence to suggest that it will." The judge awarded the claimant an unspecified amount in damages, finding she had suffered "substantial anxiety, frustration and distress" over the last few years. A spokesman for the Ministry of Justice said: “We are considering the implications of the court’s judgement.”