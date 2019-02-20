China Vanguard You Champion Holdings Limited (HKG:8156) Insiders Increased Their Holdings

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in China Vanguard You Champion Holdings Limited (HKG:8156).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

China Vanguard You Champion Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Siu Hoi Tse made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for HK$40m worth of shares at a price of HK$0.24 each. That means that even when the share price was higher, an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. That purchase may suggest an expectation of positive returns over the long term. Siu Hoi Tse was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

SEHK:8156 Insider Trading February 20th 19 More

Does China Vanguard You Champion Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that China Vanguard You Champion Holdings insiders own 22% of the company, worth about HK$178m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The China Vanguard You Champion Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn’t make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest China Vanguard You Champion Holdings insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Nice! I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

