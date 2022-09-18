China Vanke’s Unit Seeks Up to $784 Million in Hong Kong IPO

Filipe Pacheco and Pei Li
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Onewo Inc., the property management unit of real estate developer China Vanke Co., is planning to raise as much as about HK$6.2 billion ($784 million) through a Hong Kong initial public offering.

The firm is offering about 116.7 million shares at HK$47.1 to HK$52.7 each, according to an exchange filing. The share sale attracted six cornerstone investors who have agreed to purchase as much as $280 million worth of shares. China Chengtong Holdings Group Co. and Singapore’s Temasek Holdings Pte are among the cornerstone investors.

The listing would provide a guide to how investors mulling new share sales rank assets tied to China’s developers. The nation’s real estate sector has been under pressure this year, most recently as Covid lockdowns hurt home sales by already cash-strapped builders.

The IPO also joins other billion-dollar offerings taking place in Hong Kong since July, following a drought of large-size listings in the first half of the year. Proceeds raised through new share sale in the city slumped in 2022 amid headwinds ranging from high inflations, surging rates and regulatory woes in China.

Onewo offers residential property services, commercial and urban space integrated services and so-called remote space-tech solutions, incorporating artificial intelligence and business process outsourcing, according to the prospectus. Vanke owns about 63% of the property management unit before the IPO.

Shenzhen-based Vanke last month stood out as the first top-tier China property developer to report stronger earnings, defying a downturn that’s engulfed peers once seen as relatively safe.

Onewo expects to price the shares on Thursday with listing in Hong Kong slated for Sept. 29. Citic Securities Co., Citigroup Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are joint sponsors of the offering.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

