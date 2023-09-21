China vice president says country committed to opening itself wider to the world

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Vice President Han Zheng said the country is committed to opening itself wider to the world and will always be a member of the big family of developing countries, Chinese state media reported.

Speaking at the general debate of the 78th session of United Nations General Assembly, Han also said China is committed to an independent foreign policy and safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to a late Thursday report from Xinhua.

"The legitimate security concerns of all countries should be addressed, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected, and differences and disputes should be resolved in a peaceful way through dialogue and consultation," Han said.

(Reporting by Bernard Orr and Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue)