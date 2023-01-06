China Vows to Boost Prospecting, Reserves of Strategic Minerals

Bloomberg News
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China is vowing to boost domestic prospecting and build strategic reserves to secure supplies of energy and key strategic mineral resources.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“China will launch a new round of domestic prospecting operations, focusing on strategic bulk minerals that are in short supply,” Wang Guanghua, Minister of Natural Resources, was cited as saying in an interview with the official Xinhua News Agency.

The world’s biggest metals consumer will also implement projects to strengthen strategic reserves and ensure long-term supply security, said Wang, without elaborating on the projects. It will also further optimize incentives to encourage private capital to participate in exploration and prospecting, he added.

Global commodity prices including iron ore, oil and copper spiked last year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. That’s posing increased risks to supply security in the Asian nation.

The country has been pledging to step up domestic mining in recent years to cut reliance on imports. Earlier in the pandemic, it considered increasing its mammoth state reserves of crude oil, strategic metals and farm goods to withstand supply disruptions that could cripple its economy.

The country has already built state inventories of major energy and minerals including oil, copper, aluminum and zinc, and is expanding into those critical to the electric-vehicle boom, such as cobalt.

The minister also emphasized the need to facilitate legislation of farmland protection this year, as the country has set the goal of keeping its farmland acreage at about 124 million hectares during 2021 to 2035, according to the report.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China May Ease ‘Three Red Lines’ Property Rules in Big Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- China is planning to relax restrictions on developer borrowing, dialing back the stringent “three red lines” policy that exacerbated one of the biggest real estate meltdowns in the country’s history.Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarUS and Germany to Send Ukraine Armored Vehicles in Major Arms UpgradeTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New

  • Dollar finds support from resilient U.S. jobs market

    The dollar held near an almost one-month high on Friday, after U.S. economic data highlighted a still-tight labour market that could keep the Federal Reserve on its aggressive rate hike path. A separate report also revealed that private employment increased by 235,000 jobs last month, far exceeding expectations for a 150,000 increase. "All the anecdotes about job losses from the tech sector have yet to be reflected in the overall employment data, this suggests that while there's weakness in some pockets...there's still strong demand for workers from the other parts of the economy," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ.

  • China Buyers Face Race to Snap Up Australia Coal, Shipper Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese buyers need to act fast to secure guaranteed supplies of Australian coal as a ban on imports is eased, according to a key shipper of the fuel.Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarUS and Germany to Send Ukraine Armored Vehicles in Major Arms UpgradeTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New 2020 EvidenceUkraine Latest: US, Germany Sending

  • SIIC Environment Holdings (SGX:BHK) investors are sitting on a loss of 52% if they invested five years ago

    Generally speaking long term investing is the way to go. But unfortunately, some companies simply don't succeed. For...

  • As NYC public schools block ChatGPT, OpenAI says it's working on 'mitigations' to help spot ChatGPT-generated text

    New York City public schools have restricted access to ChatGPT, the AI system that can generate text on a range of subjects and in various styles, on school networks and devices. As widely reported this morning and confirmed to TechCrunch by a New York City Department of Education spokesperson, the restriction was implemented due to concerns about "[the] negative impacts on student learning" and "the safety and accuracy" of the content that ChatGPT produces. "While the tool may be able to provide quick and easy answers to questions, it does not build critical-thinking and problem-solving skills, which are essential for academic and lifelong success," the spokesperson told TechCrunch via email, adding that the restricted access came in response to requests from schools.

  • Asian stocks edge up before U.S. jobs data, defying Wall Street selloff

    Asian equities gained on Friday while the dollar hovered near a one-month high as investors braced for crucial U.S. jobs data later in the day that should provide clues on how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in tightening policy. U.S. E-mini stock futures ticked up 0.35%, pointing to a small bounce after the 1.16% overnight slide for the S&P 500. Wall Street sold off amid worries that a robustness in the jobs market would keep the Fed raising rates for longer, after data released on Thursday showed a bigger than expected rise in private payrolls and a drop in jobless claims.

  • Crematoriums in China struggle to keep up with rising number of COVID deaths

    Crematoriums in China struggle to keep up with rising number of COVID deaths

  • Shopify Just Threw a Big Lifeline to Meta Platforms and Alphabet

    In early 2021, Apple turned the digital advertising world on its head. This put a multibillion-dollar dent in the online advertising last year, disrupting companies including Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google and Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), which rely exclusively on targeted ads for the lion's share of their revenue.

  • Tokyo core CPI seen up 3.8% in December, new 40-year-high: Reuters Poll

    The core consumer price index (CPI) in Tokyo, a leading indicator of nationwide inflation trends, was expected to have climbed 3.8% in December from a year earlier on widening retail price rises, according to the median estimate of 16 economists. "Although global commodity prices have come down to the pre-Ukraine war levels and weakness in the yen has abated, price hikes in goods and services will likely continue since many Japanese firms haven't been able to reflect higher input costs on their selling prices," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute. Japan's CPI figures have drawn unusual attention as traders look for any hints ahead of the Bank of Japan's Jan. 17-18 rate review that it may start to exit from its ultra-loose policy.

  • GE HealthCare Jumps in Trading Debut After Spinoff

    (Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co.’s former medical-equipment business surged in its trading debut as investors got their first chance to bet on the now-independent company.Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosAmazon to Slash More Than 18,000 Jobs in Escalation of CutsFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsShopify Tells Employees to Just Sa

  • 3 Top Chip Stocks Paying Dividends

    While it's been a rough past year to own chip stocks, these three have seen their earnings outlook recently drift higher. Is the tide turning?

  • V-ZUG Holding (VTX:VZUG) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term...

  • Tax Deductions & Credits Homeowners Should Know About

    Owning a home can offer some unique financial benefits, including appreciation and a potentially lower monthly cost compared to renting. But you might be wondering: Does buying a house help with taxes? The short answer is yes, there are numerous … Continue reading → The post Does Buying a House Help With Taxes? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here's What We Like About PBT Group's (JSE:PBG) Upcoming Dividend

    Readers hoping to buy PBT Group Limited ( JSE:PBG ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock...

  • Florida School District Bans Book About Real-Life Same-Sex Penguin Couple: Report

    Because you "don't say gay" under Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' education crackdown.

  • Ajiya Berhad (KLSE:AJIYA) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

    If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an...

  • Dipula Income Fund Full Year 2022 Earnings: FFO per share: R0.6 (vs R0.87 in FY 2021)

    Dipula Income Fund ( JSE:DIB ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: R1.35b (up 2.9% from FY 2021...

  • HG Metal Manufacturing (SGX:BTG) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term...

  • Twitter hires law firm slammed by Musk multiple times: reports

    Twitter has hired law firm Perkins Coie to represent them in a civil suit seeking $10 billion. In December, CEO Elon Musk bashed the firm, saying no company should use them.

  • Israel demolishes parts of West Bank hamlet set for eviction

    The Israeli military has demolished homes, water tanks and olive orchards in two Palestinian villages in the southern West Bank where some residents are at risk of imminent expulsion, residents and activists said Wednesday. One of the villages whose structures were demolished on Tuesday is part of an arid area of the West Bank known as Masafer Yatta, which the Israeli military has designated as a live-fire training zone.