China Vows to Consolidate the Bloated Electric Vehicle Industry

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China has vowed to consolidate the country’s electric vehicle industry after a decade-long nurturing of the sector led to the emergence of too many players, some of which are barely viable.

“Looking forward, EV companies should grow bigger and stronger. We have too many EV firms on the market right now,” Xiao Yaqing, the minister for industry and information technology, said at a press conference in Beijing on Monday.

“The firms are mostly small and scattered,” he said. “The role of the market should be fully utilized and we encourage merger and restructuring efforts in the EV sector to further increase market concentration.”

Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle makers fell Monday. Xpeng Inc. declined 2.3% in Hong Kong trading, and Li Auto Inc. dropped 1.4%. On mainland exchanges, BYD Co. slid 1.8% and BAIC BluePark New Energy Technology Co. slumped 4.6%.

Read more: China EV Stocks, Dealers Extend Drop on Consolidation Concerns

China, which built its electric-car industry into the world’s biggest, is putting a new focus on consolidating the ranks of EV makers which has ballooned to about 300. The government is drafting measures to rein in overcapacity in the sector and channel resources to a number of key production hubs, Bloomberg News reported last week, citing people familiar with the matter.

Regulators are considering setting a minimum production capacity utilization rate for the industry, and provinces that aren’t meeting it won’t be allowed to approve new projects until surplus capacity comes online, Bloomberg reported.

“This has been a liability for the local players since the beginning: too many companies dividing the market, which fragments the supply chains for the core components,” said Bill Russo, founder and chief executive officer of Shanghai-based advisory firm Automobility Ltd. “It’s imperative to concentrate on a few key manufacturers and suppliers of the ingredients of an EV.”

Xi’s Shake-Ups

The focus on moving the EV industry to a more sustainable footing comes as China shakes up industries from tutoring to property to big-tech in President Xi Jinping’s quest to remodel the nation’s economy and society.

The rapid growth of China’s EV market has been spurred by government subsidies to encourage consumers to switch to cleaner automobiles. Total central government subsidies for new-energy vehicle purchases stood at 33 billion yuan ($5.1 billion) in the five years through 2020, Ministry for Industry and Information Technology data show.

In response, provincial authorities have offered tax breaks and other incentives for EV manufactures to set up shop, leading to overcapacity. Jiangsu province, north of Shanghai, for example is now home to around 30 automakers, several of them bankrupt.

The average production capacity utilization rate for automakers in China overall was about 53% last year, according to calculations based on a Jiangsu province submission to the National Development and Reform Commission earlier this year.

(Updates with consultant’s comment in the seventh paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China plans to break up Ant's Alipay and force creation of separate loans app - FT

    The plan will also see Ant turn over the user data that underpins its lending decisions to a new credit scoring joint-venture, which will be partly state-owned, the newspaper https://on.ft.com/3ElGHtw reported, citing two people familiar with the process. State-backed firms are set to take a sizeable stake in Ant's credit-scoring joint venture for the first time, three people told Reuters last week. The partners plan to establish a personal credit-scoring firm wherein Ant and Zhejiang Tourism Investment Group Co Ltd will each own 35% of the venture, while other state-backed partners, Hangzhou Finance and Investment Group and Zhejiang Electronic Port, will each hold slightly more than 5%, said one of the people.

  • China Should Curb Tech Monopolies to Ensure Growth, Says PBOC Advisor

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing should strengthen efforts to control the expansion of technology companies because the development of internet platforms leads to a “winner takes all” dynamic, which increases inequality and slows economic growth, an advisor to China’s central bank said.“The new technological revolution with more prominent properties of increasing returns will inevitably produce an unprecedented tendency toward monopoly,” Cai Fang, a member of the People’s Bank of China’s monetary policy c

  • China Tech Shares Slide on Latest Volley of Internet Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares fell again Monday amid the latest moves from Beijing to reshape online businesses.Traders mulled a report that the government intends to break up Ant Group Co.’s Alipay business, a Friday statement calling for better protection of gig economy workers’ rights and the latest warning against blocking links to rival services. The Hang Seng Tech Index finished 2.3% lower, with Meituan, Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings Ltd. dragging on the gauge. Chin

  • Zoom, Apple, Chevron, Oracle, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    Apple unveils the new iPhone 13, plus investor days from Chevron, Zoom Video, Cisco, and more. Plus, August CPI inflation data, retail sales, and business and consumer sentiment.

  • Chinese regulators look to break up Ant Group’s Alipay: report

    Chinese regulators are seeking to break up Alipay, the popular payments app from Jack Ma's Ant Group, according to a new report by the Financial Times.

  • Analysis-As West ponders aid for Afghanistan, China and Pakistan quick to provide relief

    As international donors gather in Geneva on Monday to discuss humanitarian relief for Afghanistan under Taliban rule, neighbours China and Pakistan have already reached out with aid and discussions of future assistance. Yet the United States and other Western nations are reluctant to provide the Taliban with funds until the Islamist militant movement provides assurances that it will uphold human rights, and in particular the rights of women. "The understandable purpose is to deny these funds to the de facto Taliban administration," Deborah Lyons, the U.N. Secretary General's special representative for Afghanistan, told the U.N. Security Council this week.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Rally Over 60%, Says BMO

    In recent sessions, we’ve seen conflicting trends pulling at the stock market. Overall, stocks are up. The S&P 500 has a year-to-date gain of 20%, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. But overlaid on that, we’ve seen several down sessions in a row, and both indexes are off their peak. It’s a situation that puts investors in a difficult position, trying to decide which trend will win out as 2021 starts to wind down. Covering the market for BMO Capital, chief investment strategist Brian Belski notes the conf

  • India's Jet Airways to resume domestic operations in first quarter of 2022

    Once India's biggest private carrier, Jet stopped flying in April 2019 after running out of cash, owing billions to lenders and leaving thousands without jobs. The defunct airline had said in June that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved a resolution plan submitted by a consortium of London-based Kalrock Capital and UAE-based businessman Murari Lal Jalan. The bankruptcy court's go-ahead came several months after Jet's creditors had given their approval in October last year to the resolution plan submitted by the consortium.

  • House Democrats eye corporate tax rate hike, surtax on wealthy in spending package - sources

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. House Democrats are expected to propose raising the corporate tax rate to 26.5% from 21% as part of a sweeping plan that includes tax increases on the wealthy, corporations, and investors, according to two people familiar with the matter. Democrats are also expected to propose a 3% surtax on individual income above $5 million as part of a wide-ranging $3.5 trillion budget bill. They are also considering raising the minimum tax on U.S. companies' foreign income to 16.5% from 10.5% and the top capital gains tax rate to 28.8% from 23.8%.

  • Record-Breaking Energy Prices Could Soar Even Higher In Europe

    Electricity prices and energy commodity prices are soaring in Europe, and prices could continue to rise as storage levels remain below par just ahead of the winter season

  • Brevan Howard expands further into crypto as institutional interest jumps

    LONDON (Reuters) -Hedge fund Brevan Howard said on Monday that it was expanding its crypto business, the latest sign that institutional interest in the asset class is gaining momentum. Brevan, more famous for its bets on macroeconomic trends, has been among the most high-profile of major hedge funds moving into the world of crypto trading, known for its volatile markets and scope for outsize gains. The asset manager said it would launch a new unit, BH Digital, to manage cryptocurrency and digital assets.

  • Inflation Report May Decide Dollar Outlook

    Despite holding steady at 5.4% for two consecutive months, the headline reading for the US CPI is projected to slip to 5.3% in August, while the core rate is projected to narrow for the second consecutive month

  • Here's Where You've Seen The Cast Of "Shang-Chi" Before

    No wonder they look so familiar.View Entire Post ›

  • Salesforce rival Freshworks aims for nearly $9 billion valuation in U.S. IPO

    The company, which rivals Salesforce.com Inc, said it would sell 28.5 million shares priced between $28 and $32. The San Mateo, California-based firm joins a slew of listings from the software and technology sector. Most such debuts have seen strong interest from market participants who expect the companies to benefit from the shift to hybrid work following the pandemic.

  • Typhoon pours 5 inches of rain on Taiwan, heads for Shanghai

    Typhoon Chanthu drenched Taiwan with heavy rain Sunday as the storm’s center passed the island’s east coast heading for Shanghai. On the Chinese mainland, the government issued a typhoon warning for Shanghai and warned of possible torrential rains. Airline flights and train service in Taiwan were suspended Saturday as the storm approached.

  • Singapore committed to bilateral projects, 'constructive' ties with Malaysia: Vivian

    S'pore is committed to projects such as the RTS Link, and "constructive and positive" ties, said the Foreign Minister.

  • Brazil protests show low street support for impeachment push

    Turnout at protests across Brazil against President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday was far smaller than rallies the president called earlier this week, underscoring that pressure from the streets remains insufficient to drive efforts seeking his impeachment. Many of those protesting dressed all in white, as instructed by political groups that organized the demonstrations in at least 19 states. “Bolsonaro is in the middle of a political crisis, but public opinion has so far not exerted pressure on lawmakers from the center for impeachment,” said Leonardo Avritzer, professor of political science at the Federal University of Minas Gerais.

  • NFL winners and losers from week 1

    Week 1 of the NFL schedule is almost in the books. Here are some of the top playmakers and biggest losers from this Sunday's games.

  • UK's Johnson hopes to avoid lockdown in winter virus roadmap

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce how his government plans to control the coronavirus during the fall and winter — hoping vaccinations, rather than restrictions, will keep COVID-19 in check. At a news conference on Tuesday, Johnson is expected to say that mask-wearing, work-from-home advice and social distancing rules that were lifted in July could return if cases climb.

  • Historic drought impacting Colorado River basin

    Climate change is taking a dramatic toll on the Colorado River system that provides water to nearly 40 million people across seven states. Dr. Becky Bolinger, an assistant state climatologist for Colorado, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.