China vows end to building coal-fired power plants abroad

Chinese President Xi Jinping told the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday that his country "will not build new coal-fired power projects abroad" and plans to boost support for clean energy in developing nations.

Why it matters: The pledge, if maintained, would mark a breakthrough in efforts to transition global power away from the most carbon-emitting fuel.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Nations, including the U.S., have been urging China — historically a key source of coal-plant finance — to make such a commitment.

Xi's pledge on coal financing comes just weeks before a critical United Nations climate summit. However, his remarks did not provide any details on the commitment or its implementation timeline.

Yes, but: China is by far the world's largest coal producer and consumer, and is still building new coal-fired power generation domestically.

Xi reiterated China's pledge to have it's greenhouse gas emissions peak before 2030 and to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, but did not offer strengthened domestic commitments.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free