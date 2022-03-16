China Vows to Keep Markets Stable and Resolve Property Risks

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China vowed policies to boost financial markets and increase economic growth as it attempted to ease investor fears on risks from the property market, overseas listings and internet companies.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Monetary policy will be proactive to respond to the need to boost the economy in the first quarter and new loans will grow appropriately, a Wednesday meeting of top economic leaders concluded, according to a Xinhua report. The Financial Stability and Development Committee meeting was chaired by Vice Premier Liu He, who’s in charge of overall economic policy and dealing with financial risks.

Stocks surged. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index jumped 8.8% in Hong Kong, the most since 2008. The gauge plunged 26% this year through Tuesday to its lowest level since 2008. The CSI 300 Index of mainland shares climbed 3.7%.

The statement also called for new policies to handle property developers’ risks, with the meeting called for studying and introducing an effective plan to prevent and resolve risks around the companies, as well as rolling out policies to help China transform to a new development model.

China’s government continues to support all kinds of companies to be listed in overseas markets, the meeting said. Regulators in China and the U.S. have achieved positive progress on the issue of Chinese stocks listed in U.S. markets, and are working to formulate a detailed cooperation plan, according to the report.

Authorities should push forward and complete the rectification of major internet platform companies as soon as possible, and implement “standardized, transparent and predictable” regulation, according to the report. The meeting called for facilitating the stable and healthy development of the platform economy and enhancing its global competitiveness.

(Updates throughout)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine Update: Putin Says Kyiv Not Serious Ahead of More Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- Officials from Ukraine and Russia are set for further talks Wednesday, negotiations that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called “difficult” but said had room for compromise. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine’s leadership was not “serious” about resolving the conflict.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Putin Says Kyiv Not Serious Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default

  • Brookfield to Partner With Elliott for Nielsen Take-Private Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is part of a consortium that’s in talks to take information services company Nielsen Holdings PLC private, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Putin Says Kyiv Not Serious Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Update: China Seek

  • China Stocks Soar as State Council Vows Support Amid Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Equities across Hong Kong and China surged after China’s state council vowed to keep its stock market stable amid a historic rout that erased $1.5 trillion in value over the past two sessions.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Putin Says Kyiv Not Serious Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Update: China Se

  • Stocks Jump on China Vow; Bonds Steady Before Fed: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia jumped Wednesday amid a rally in technology shares and a pledge from China to keep capital markets stable, while Treasuries held steady as investors awaited the Federal Reserve decision.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Putin Says Kyiv Not Serious Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Update:

  • Shell Vies With Adani, Greenko for Actis’s Sprng Energy

    (Bloomberg) -- Shell Plc is among the final bidders competing to acquire Indian renewable power producer Sprng Energy, people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Putin Says Kyiv Not Serious Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeIndian c

  • U.K.’s Johnson Arrives in Gulf Seeking Help With Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson began a visit to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia where he will to try to persuade the U.K.’s Gulf allies to step up oil production and ease pressure on energy prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Putin Says Kyiv Not Serious Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shif

  • China’s Goal With Putin Is to Resist U.S. Without Economic Pain

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s support for Russia in the war in Ukraine is showing its limits as the domestic costs for President Xi Jinping start to outweigh the benefits of confronting the U.S. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Putin Says Kyiv Not Serious Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia

  • Dow Jones Closes Up 591 Points While Nasdaq Leads Upside; These Health Care Stocks Near Buy Points

    The Nasdaq lead the upside with gains of nearly 3%, recovering Monday's losses. Molina Healthcare scores a breakout.

  • Fox News cameraman, Ukrainian journalist killed in Ukraine

    (Reuters) -Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshynova were killed in Ukraine after the vehicle in which they were traveling was struck by incoming fire, the U.S. network said on Tuesday. Zakrzewski, 55, was reporting with another Fox News journalist, Benjamin Hall, on Monday when they came under attack near the capital Kyiv, Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said in a note to staff. Zakrzewski was a veteran war-zone photographer who had covered multiple conflicts for Fox News, including in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria.

  • Barclays' VXX price jump drives double-digit gains for volatility arbitrage fund

    Days before Thanksgiving, Kris Sidial, a co-founder at volatility arbitrage fund The Ambrus Group, told investors the firm was betting that extreme price moves in some volatility-tracking exchange traded notes were likely to get worse. The firm bought deep out-of-the-money call options on the iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN - relatively inexpensive contracts that had a low chance of making money but stood to explode in value if the share price were to soar. Sidial believed Cboe Options Exchange's decision in November to extend trading hours on S&P 500 and Cboe Volatility Index options to nearly 24 hours each business day had the potential to spur bigger price swings for some ETNs that seek to track volatility.

  • Saudi Arabia Considers Accepting Yuan Instead of Dollars for Chinese Oil Sales

    Saudi Arabia is in active talks with Beijing to price its oil sales to China in yuan, people familiar with the matter said, a move that would dent the U.S. dollar’s dominance of the global petroleum market and mark another shift by the world’s top crude exporter toward Asia.

  • China’s lockdown of its tech hub is bad news for the Fed’s fight against inflation

    With Shenzhen under a week's lockdown, the supply chain crisis will worse and inflation is likely to rise, just as the Federal Reserve prepares to hike interest rates.

  • Gold Drops for Third Day as Commodities Fall Before Fed Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold declined for a third day as commodities continued a rout ahead of a key Federal Reserve meeting where policy makers are set to raise interest rates. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Putin Says Kyiv Not Serious Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions Sideswip

  • Tencent Dives on Report of Record Fine for Money-Laundering

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. extended losses to close more than 10% lower after the Wall Street Journal reported it faces a record fine for violating Chinese anti-money laundering regulations.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Putin Says Kyiv Not Serious Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Update: China Seeks to

  • Yuan Jumps After Report on Saudis Weighing Its Use in Oil Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chinese yuan reversed earlier declines following a report by Dow Jones that Saudi Arabia is in active talks with Beijing to price some of its oil sales to China in the currency.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Putin Says Kyiv Not Serious Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoi

  • A Post-Dollar World? Saudi Arabia Reportedly Considers Accepting Yuan Instead of Dollar for Chinese Oil Sales

    Saudi Arabia is reportedly in talks with Beijing to price some of its oil sales to China in Chinese currency yuan instead of the U.S. dollar. This could dent dollar's dominance in the global market. "The Hash" hosts peek into a post-dollar world where alliances like this can escape the dollar's reign, and how bitcoin can play a role.

  • How To Play The Biggest Commodity Supply Squeeze In History

    Metals prices are breaking records left and right, and one Canadian miner looks poised to take advantage of what might go down in history as the biggest commodity supply squeeze of all time

  • History shows stocks can weather rate hike cycle

    Fears over the Federal Reserve's hawkish shift have combined with geopolitical uncertainty to push the S&P 500 into a correction this year, yet historical data suggests tighter monetary policy has often been accompanied by solid gains in stocks. That offers a glimmer of good news to investors, who widely expect the central bank to announce the first interest rate increase in more than three years on Wednesday and are pricing some 180 basis points of tightening by the end of the year. The S&P 500 has returned an average 7.7% in the first year the Fed raises rates, according to a Deutsche Bank study of 13 hiking cycles since 1955.

  • Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski killed while reporting in Ukraine

    Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski was killed in Ukraine on Monday in the same attack that left correspondent Benjamin Hall hospitalized, the network said.

  • Putin’s Own Soldiers Are Refusing to Fight in Ukraine

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyRussian President Vladimir Putin has two options at this point, says Ukrainian diplomat Olexander Scherba: Either he destroys Ukraine and takes its cities and then withdraws, or “he withdraws without doing that because he cannot accomplish anything here.”Putin may not realize it, but “everyone outside this very close circle around Putin understands that this campaign is going down the drain,” Scherba adds on this episode The New Abnormal. “The [Ukrainia