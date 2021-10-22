China vows no concessions on Taiwan after Biden comments

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIJING (AP) — China on Friday said there is “no room” for compromise or concessions over the issue of Taiwan, following a comment by U.S. President Joe Biden that the U.S. is committed to defending the island if it is attacked.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin reasserted China’s longstanding claim that the island is its territory at a daily briefing after Biden made his comment a day before at a forum hosted by CNN.

China has recently upped its threat to bring Taiwan under its control by force if necessary by flying warplanes near the island and rehearsing beach landings.

“When it comes to issues related to China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and other core interests, there is no room for China to compromise or make concessions, and no one should underestimate the strong determination, firm will and strong ability of the Chinese people to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Wang said.

“Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory. The Taiwan issue is purely an internal affair of China that allows no foreign intervention," Wang said.

Biden's comments on Thursday were viewed as stretching the “strategic ambiguity" Washington has maintained over how it would respond to an assault on the self-governing island republic.

The U.S. should “be cautious with its words and actions on the Taiwan issue, and not send any wrong signals to the separatist forces of Taiwan independence, so as not to seriously damage China-U.S. relations and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” Wang said.

In his comments, Biden said the U.S. did not want a new Cold War but expressed concern about whether China was “going to engage in activities that will put them in a position where they may make a serious mistake."

“I just want to make China understand that we are not going to step back, we are not going to change any of our views.” Biden said. Asked whether the U.S. would come to Taiwan's defense if it were attacked, he replied: “Yes, we have a commitment to do that.”

Asked Friday whether the U.S. would defend Taiwan if the island were attacked by China, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told a reporter he would not discuss hypothetical situations, but also said, “Nobody wants to see cross-Strait issues come to blows -– certainly not President Biden, and there’s no reason that it should.” Speaking in Brussels after a NATO defense ministers' meeting, Austin added that Washington remains committed to its longstanding “one China” policy.

In Taipei, a spokesperson for independence-minded President Tsai Ing-wen said the U.S. has shown its support for Taiwan through concrete actions and the island's 23 million citizens would not surrender to pressure or act rashly.

“Taiwan will demonstrate our firm determination to defend ourselves and continue to work with countries with similar values to make a positive contribution toward the Taiwan Strait and Indo-Pacific region’s peace and stability,” spokesperson Chang Tun-han said.

China and Taiwan split during a civil war in 1949. The U.S. cut formal diplomatic relations with Taipei in 1979 in order to recognize Beijing. The U.S. does not openly contest China's claim to Taiwan, but is committed by law to ensure the island can defend itself and to treat all threats toward it as matters of “grave concern."

Under President Xi Jinping, who is also Communist Party leader and head of the armed forces, China has been stepping up military, diplomatic and economic pressure on Taiwan. Over its National Day weekend at the beginning of the month, China sent a record 149 military aircraft southwest of Taiwan in strike group formations, prompting Taiwan to scramble aircraft and activate its air defense missile systems.

China has also recently held beach landing exercises on its side of the roughly 160-kilometer (100-mile) -wide Taiwan Strait that, like the aircraft incursions, it described as a warning to Tsai's administration.

The U.S. has reinforced its support for Taiwan with military sales. State Department spokesman Ned Price said this month that American support for Taiwan is “rock solid." The U.S. has “also been very clear that we are committed to deepening our ties with Taiwan,” Price said.

On Wednesday, Biden’s pick for ambassador to Beijing, Nicholas Burns, told lawmakers considering his nomination that Americans should “have confidence in our strength” when dealing with the rise of China, a nation he said the U.S. and its allies could manage.

Burns echoed the Biden administration’s stand on cooperating with China where possible but condemning many of its actions, including its policies toward Taiwan and the semi-autonomous territory of Hong Kong, where it has virtually eliminated dissident voices through stiff legislation and arrests.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China says ‘no room’ for compromise or concessions over Taiwan after Biden’s comments

    Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin reasserted China's longstanding claim that the island is its territory at a daily briefing after Biden made his comment a day before at a forum hosted by CNN.

  • China tells US to act with caution over Taiwan, vows 'no room for compromise'

    China urges Washington to tread carefully on Taiwan after President Joe Biden said the US would defend the self-ruled island from attacks by Beijing. Authoritarian China regards self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory and has vowed to one day seize the island, by force if needed.

  • Biden says U.S. has ‘commitment’ to defend Taiwan from Chinese attack

    The White House later clarified the president’s comments during a CNN town hall, saying the U.S. would continue to support Taiwan’s self-defense.

  • Biden muddles America’s ‘strategic ambiguity’ policy for defending Taiwan against Chinese attack

    ‘AMBIGUOUS STRATEGIC AMBIGUITY’: At last night’s CNN town hall event, President Joe Biden committed the same misstep for which he lambasted President George W. Bush in 2001. Biden answered a straightforward question, “Are you saying that the United States would come to Taiwan's defense if China attacked?” with an unambiguous answer, “Yes. Yes, we have a commitment to do that.”

  • The White House had to row back Biden's comments after he suggested the US would defend Taiwan from an attack by China

    Fears that China will try to seize Taiwan, which it considers its territory, have grown. Biden told a town hall the US would defend the island.

  • Moscow says NATO's new Russia plan shows it was right to cut ties

    The Kremlin said on Friday that NATO's adoption of a new Russia-focused strategy confirmed that Moscow's decision to sever ties with the bloc had been correct. NATO defence ministers agreed a new master plan this week to defend against any potential Russian attack on multiple fronts, reaffirming the alliance's core goal of deterring Moscow despite a growing focus on China. Days earlier, Russia cut relations by shutting its diplomatic mission to NATO and the alliance's mission in Moscow after NATO expelled eight Russians accused of spying.

  • India's military gets combat-ready near China border

    Thousands of Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in a high-altitude face-off in India's Ladakh region since last year, despite the two militaries holding more than a dozen rounds of talks to defuse the situation.Indian has built an airspace control center in the Eastern sector to be more vigilant along the Line of Actual Control region, said Deputy Commander of Aviation Brigade of the area, Navneet Cahil, on Wednesday (October 20).India moved troops to its eastern stretch of the border since the clashes erupted last year.Arunachal Pradesh, which China calls South Tibet, was at the center of a full-scale border war between India and China in 1962, and security analysts have warned that it could become a flash-point again.

  • Retiring Early Is Looking Easier. Here’s How to Do It With No Regrets.

    Baby boomers have been in the midst of a retirement boom for more than a decade, but the pandemic has accelerated it, adding new hazards.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    A key measure of coronavirus infections in Germany rose sharply over the past week, figures showed on Friday, raising the prospect of tougher restrictions as winter approaches. The seven-day incidence rate of cases - which has been used to decide COVID-19 curbs - jumped more than 26 points in a week, the Robert Koch Institute responsible for disease control said. A nationwide state of emergency is set to lapse on Nov. 25, meaning restrictions will automatically expire then unless extended by parliamentary vote.

  • Kirby Smart outlines plan for Georgia QBs going forward

    Kirby talks plan at QB if Stetson and JT get/remain healthy

  • Dallas Cowboys NFL’s ‘most-hated team,’ according to study, especially in one area

    Eight states hate the Dallas Cowboys more than any other team, according to Twitter data.

  • Bitcoin Flash Crashes To $8,000 On Binance.US

    Earlier today, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) flash crashed to $8,000 on Binance U.S., the American trading platform of the world's top crypto exchange Binance. What Happened: According to Binance U.S. market data, the Bitcoin to the U.S. dollar trading pair on Binance U.S. flash crashed within a minute from $65,815 to $8,200. This translates to a drop of 87% for the world's top cryptocurrency on the exchange according to cited market data. Popular Twitter trader Crypto Chase said "well done Binance U.S.

  • PSG and Messi face grudge match in Marseille

    Lionel Messi gets his first taste of French football's biggest rivalry this weekend as Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain travel to face Marseille on Sunday.

  • NATO agrees master plan to deter growing Russian threat

    NATO defence ministers agreed a new master plan on Thursday to defend against any potential Russian attack on multiple fronts, reaffirming the alliance's core goal of deterring Moscow despite a growing focus on China. The confidential strategy aims to prepare for any simultaneous attack in the Baltic and Black Sea regions that could include nuclear weapons, hacking of computer networks and assaults from space. "We continue to strengthen our alliance with better and modernised plans," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said after the meeting, which also agreed a $1 billion fund to provide seed financing to develop new digital technologies.

  • Beard builds transfer-heavy lineup for debut at No. 5 Texas

    When Chris Beard left Texas Tech for Texas, one of the coach's first moves was to plunge into the transfer portal and leave the door wide open. Beard starts his first season with the fifth-ranked Longhorns with a roster loaded with transfers who collectively bring more than 750 games and nearly 8,000 points and 3,000 rebounds to their new program. This was a guy going out and grabbing an arsenal to try to take the Big 12 title right away.

  • ‘We all remember Hong Kong’: Biden pick for China ambassador says Beijing can’t be trusted on Taiwan

    China noted that Nicholas Burns’s ‘deliberately picked tough words to pass the Senate hearing’ were not backed up by a willingness to change the US’s 40-year-old policy

  • 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid EPA fuel economy announced, better than expected

    When we were conducting our first drive of the 2022 Ford Maverick compact pickup, Ford told us it was targeting a city fuel economy rating of 40 miles per gallon for the standard Hybrid version. Now, the EPA has provided its rating, and Ford — as well as potential customers — should be pleased. The official fuel economy numbers for the Maverick Hybrid are 42 mpg city, 33 mpg highway and 37 mpg combined.

  • Angry deer "barks" at intruder in the woods

    Something in the creek was making Deerick the rescued deer quite mad! It may have been a big cat wandering through, or even a hog. Have you ever heard a deer makes these sounds before?

  • Clemson vs Pitt Prediction, Game Preview

    Clemson vs Pitt prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 23

  • New blow to Sturgeon’s independence plans as trade figures show Scotland’s reliance on rest of UK

    Nicola Sturgeon’s case for independence has been dealt a blow after Scottish businesses increased their reliance on trade with the rest of the UK.