China vows not to supply weapons to Russia – Blinken

Antony Blinken

"It's not news that China has been saying in recent weeks, not just to us but to many other countries, that they are not providing lethal assistance to Russia for use in Ukraine, and this is an important commitment and policy," said the secretary.

Read also: Beijing has chosen a triumphant moment: How China takes advantage of Russia's war — opinion

However, Blinken also expressed concern about the possibility of military aid being transferred to Russia by Chinese private companies. In certain cases, such deliveries can be directed towards strengthening Russia's military potential.

Read also: U.S. to help Ukraine fill arms gaps if necessary, says Blinken

"This is worrisome, and I have pointed this out to our Chinese colleagues and called on them to be vigilant on this issue," he added.

Blinken’s visit to Beijing marks the first time a high-ranking U.S. diplomat visiting China in five years. One of the main goals of his trip is to establish "open communication" with Chinese officials, suggesting that Washington is looking to ease tension in bilateral relations with China.

Read also: FM Kuleba denies China backs slicing up Ukraine in Russia’s favor

Blinken has already met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Their conversation lasted more than five hours, during which they discussed Russia's war against Ukraine.

China refrains from overtly criticizing Russia's invasion of Ukraine and claims to maintain an "objective and fair position."

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine