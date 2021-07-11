China vows retaliation after US blacklists companies

·2 min read

BEIJING (AP) — China on Sunday said it will take “necessary measures” to respond to the U.S. blacklisting of Chinese companies over their alleged role in abuses of Uyghur people and other Muslim ethnic minorities.

The Commerce Ministry said the U.S. move constituted an “unreasonable suppression of Chinese enterprises and a serious breach of international economic and trade rules.”

China will “take necessary measures to firmly safeguard Chinese companies’ legitimate rights and interests,” the ministry's statement said.

No details were given, but China has denied allegations of arbitrary detention and forced labor in the far western region of Xinjiang and increasingly responded to sanctions against companies and officials with its own bans on visas and financial links.

The U.S. Commerce Department said in a statement Friday that the electronics and technology firms and other businesses helped enable “Beijing’s campaign of repression, mass detention and high-technology surveillance” against Muslim minorities in Xinjiang.

The penalties prohibit Americans from selling equipment or other goods to the firms. The United States has stepped up financial and trade penalties over China’s treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities, along with its crackdown on democracy in the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong.

The Chinese government since 2017 has detained a million or more people in Xinjiang. Critics accuse China of operating forced labor camps and carrying out torture and coerced sterilization as it allegedly seeks to assimilate Muslim ethnic minority groups.

The U.S. Commerce Department said 14 companies were added to its Entity List over their dealings in Xinjiang, and another five for aiding China's armed forces.

“The Department of Commerce remains firmly committed to taking strong, decisive action to target entities that are enabling human rights abuses in Xinjiang or that use U.S. technology to fuel China’s destabilizing military modernization efforts," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement posted on the department's website.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China calls additions to U.S. economic blacklist 'unreasonable suppression'

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's Ministry of Commerce said Sunday it "resolutely opposes" the addition of 23 Chinese entities to a U.S. economic blacklist over issues including alleged human rights abuses and military ties. In a statement citing a spokesperson, the Chinese commerce ministry said the inclusion of the Chinese entities was a "serious breach of international economic and trade rules" and an "unreasonable suppression" of Chinese companies.

  • The US blacklists 23 more Chinese companies for suspected abuses in Xinjiang

    The US says the firms "have enabled Beijing’s campaign of repression, mass detention, and high-technology surveillance" in Xinjiang.

  • US blacklists CCP companies for Uyghur abuses and Chinese military connections

    The Biden administration has blacklisted nearly three dozen foreign entities for their involvement in activities contrary to U.S. interests, including nearly two dozen Chinese companies sanctioned either for their enabling of human rights abuses in Xinjiang or for their support for the Chinese military.

  • Soccer-Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 to win Copa America, 1st major title in 28 years

    RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -Argentina won their first major title in 28 years on Saturday and Lionel Messi finally won his first medal in a blue-and-white shirt when an Angel Di Maria goal gave them a 1-0 win over Brazil and a record-equalling 15th Copa America. Di Maria, starting for just the second time in the Copa, justified his selection by scoring the opener midway through the first half. Renan Lodi failed to cut out a long ball forward from Rodrigo De Paul and Di Maria lobbed the stranded Ederson with aplomb.

  • China to remove 25 Didi apps from store as crackdown intensifies

    China's cyberspace administration on Friday said it would remove 25 mobile apps operated by Didi Global Inc from app stores as the government stepped up a crackdown on the ride-hailing giant. The apps in question used data that was illegally collected by Didi and include those for its delivery service, camera device and finance services, the Cyberspace Administration of China said in a statement. Last week, just days after Didi's $4.4 billion listing on the New York Stock Exchange, the cyberspace regulator ordered app stores to remove Didi's main ride-hailing app.

  • Bipartisan Majority of Americans Now Believe Coronavirus Leaked from Lab: Poll

    A majority of Americans now believe that the coronavirus leaked from a laboratory, according to a poll by 'Politico' and Harvard University.

  • Data, not arms, the key driver in emerging US-China cold war

    Cybersecurity comes down to which side has access to more information about the other and can utilize it best Shares in China’s giant ride-hailing app Didi crashed by more than 20% this week. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters This week, shares in China’s giant ride-hailing app Didi crashed by more than 20%. A few days before, Didi had raised $4.4bn in a massive IPO in New York – the biggest initial public offering by a Chinese company since Alibaba’s debut in 2014. The proximate cause of Didi

  • China Crackdown Triggers $130 Billion ADR Rout in Week of Tumult

    (Bloomberg) -- Didi Global Inc.’s surprise rebuke from Beijing proved at last that there are limits to investors’ seemingly insatiable appetite for Chinese stocks.The Nasdaq Golden Dragon Index -- which tracks some of the biggest Chinese firms listed in the U.S. -- saw its worst week since March with a 6.4% slump. Of the index’s 98 members, only 15 managed to finish in the green this week, while 17 suffered a decline of at least 10%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.China’s plans to tight

  • 3 Stocks to Watch Amid the China DiDi Selloff

    Chinese ride-hailing company DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI) has had an eventful public debut -- its shares have fallen by 20% just days after it completed its initial public offering. The stock plunged after Chinese regulators ordered DiDi's app removed from app stores and told the company to cease new user registrations while they conduct a review of its data-collection practices. The Chinese government is also reportedly considering new rules that would allow it to block Chinese companies from listing overseas and increase its regulatory oversight of their business activities.

  • Canada judge won't allow Huawei CFO to use HSBC documents in U.S. extradition case

    VANCOUVER (Reuters) -A Canadian judge has denied Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's application to add a trove of documents her legal team received from HSBC as evidence to her U.S. extradition case, the judge announced on Friday. Meng, 49, is facing extradition from Canada to the United States on charges of bank fraud for allegedly misleading HSBC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran, potentially causing the bank to break U.S. sanctions.

  • Police arrest Bangladesh factory owners after fire kills 52

    Police in Bangladesh arrested eight people Saturday on murder charges in connection with a factory fire that killed at least 52 people, many of whom were trapped inside by an illegally locked door, a senior police official said. The blaze began Thursday night at the five-story Hashem Foods Ltd. factory in Rupganj, just outside the capital Dhaka, sending huge clouds of black smoke billowing into the sky. "We have arrested them for murder charges,” Jayedul Alam, police superintendent for Narayanganj district, told The Associated Press by phone.

  • Jessica Simpson and 25 More Celebs Who Got Richer From Their Second Jobs

    Jessica Simpson transitioned from pop princess to business mogul with the launch of the Jessica Simpson Collection, a fashion and accessories brand that was bringing in $1 billion in annual sales as...

  • You Can Now Rent Rihanna’s Swanky Beverly Hills Mansion for $80,000 a Month

    The sleek home sits in a coveted cul-de-sac where the lucky renter's neighbors will include Sir Paul McCartney.

  • ‘There’s a lot of trepidation’: New NYPD ‘Game Truck’ met with mixed reaction of both praise and skepticism

    The New York Police Department this month rolled out a video “game truck” in an effort to connect with youth, particularly in low-income neighborhoods, where community relations with law enforcement have been strained thanks to generations of mistrust.&nbsp;But despite the NYPD’s stated intent, the game truck program has its critics.

  • Why the Hell Is Everyone Watching ‘Mother’s Day’ on Netflix?

    OpenRoad FilmsThis is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by senior entertainment reporter Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here.This week:The Real Housewives existential crisis.Death, taxes, and watching trash on Netflix.Cinema returns with Adam Driver’s musical cunnilingus.I think you should watch I Think You Should Leave.Pfizer, Moderna, and, now, AstraTubbica.Your Love of Julia Roberts’ Wig Offends Me

  • The tech crackdown in China is 'a paradigm shift': China Beige Book CEO

    Leland Miller, China Beige Book CEO, joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down China's crackdown for companies listing overseas.&nbsp;&nbsp;

  • Tennis-'Look at her now': Goolagong always knew Barty was Australia's next champion

    Barty was a woman on a mission at Wimbledon this year and emulated Goolagong, with whom she shares indigenous Australian heritage, by beating Karolina Pliskova 6-3 6-7(4) 6-3 in the final. Wearing a scalloped-edged outfit in the style of Goolagong's 1970s kit, Barty said after her win that she hoped she had made her idol proud.

  • Billionaire Dangote Can’t Get Enough Tomatoes to Run Plant Profitably

    (Bloomberg) -- Africa’s biggest tomato processing plant is barely managing to operate profitably, six years after the factory began production because it can’t get adequate berries to crush.The 1,200-ton a day plant, owned by Sani Dangote, the immediate younger brother to Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, is producing at 20% of capacity because farmers don’t have enough resources to boost acreage. The factory was meant to reverse Nigeria’s dependence on imports of tomato paste from China and

  • U.S.'s Yellen says tax changes for large firms may not be ready until 2022

    VENICE (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that a new mechanism to allow more countries to tax large, highly profitable multinational firms may not be ready for consideration by lawmakers until the spring of 2022. Yellen told a news conference after a G20 finance leaders meeting in Venice in Italy that the OECD "Pillar 1" re-allocation of taxing rights was on a "slightly slower track" than a global corporate minimum tax of at least 15% as part of a major tax deal among 132 countries. G20 finance ministers and central bank governors endorsed the deal over the weekend, but questions remain over the ability of U.S. President Joe Biden's administration to persuade a deeply divided Congress to ratify the changes.

  • Michael Caine Looks Dapper as He Enjoys a Night Out in London with Wife Shakira and Friends

    Michael Caine and wife of 48 years, Shakira, were dressed to the nines during a night out in London Thursday, with the 88-year-old actor wearing a navy-blue blazer and black slacks