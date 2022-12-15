China vows 'strong' counter-measures over Manchester incident

FILE PHOTO: General view of the Chinese Consulate General in Manchester
1 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday that "strong and forceful counter-measures" will be taken after accusing Britain of failing to protect Chinese staff at the Chinese consulate in Manchester during a protest in October.

British police had been investigating the alleged assault on a protester who was beaten by several men after being dragged inside the grounds of the consulate during a demonstration against President Xi Jinping.

Police had also wanted to question six officials at the consulate including the consul general, but China had since removed them from Britain.

"We urge the U.K. to ... stop political manipulation and ensure the normal functioning of our consulate-general in the U.K.," Wang Wenbin, spokesman at the Chinese foreign ministry, said at a regular media briefing.

(Reporting by Eduardo Baptista; writing by Ryan Woo)

