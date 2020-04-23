Is China Wan Tong Yuan (Holdings) Limited's (HKG:6966) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

China Wan Tong Yuan (Holdings) (HKG:6966) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 49% over the last three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on China Wan Tong Yuan (Holdings)'s ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for China Wan Tong Yuan (Holdings) is:

15% = CN¥24m ÷ CN¥152m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every HK$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated HK$0.15 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learnt that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

China Wan Tong Yuan (Holdings)'s Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To begin with, China Wan Tong Yuan (Holdings) seems to have a respectable ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 11% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. Probably as a result of this, China Wan Tong Yuan (Holdings) was able to see an impressive net income growth of 22% over the last five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

We then performed a comparison between China Wan Tong Yuan (Holdings)'s net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 19% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if China Wan Tong Yuan (Holdings) is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is China Wan Tong Yuan (Holdings) Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Given that China Wan Tong Yuan (Holdings) doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.





Summary

On the whole, we feel that China Wan Tong Yuan (Holdings)'s performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings.