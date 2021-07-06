China wants cross-border aid and sanctions relief for Syria

FILE - In this April 19, 2020, file photo, shows a large refugee camp on the Syrian side of the border with Turkey, near the town of Atma, in Idlib province, Syria. Russia has previewed a showdown with the United Nations, United States and Western nations Wednesday, June 23, 2021, over the delivery of humanitarian aid to rebel-held northwest Syria from Turkey. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed, File)
EDITH M. LEDERER
·5 min read

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — China said Tuesday it wants the U.N. Security Council to not only extend humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria from neighboring countries but to tackle the impact of Western sanctions and the need to expand deliveries across conflict lines.

His comments came as the 15 council nations have just four days left before the mandate for cross-border aid expires.

Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jun told reporters after closed briefings to the council and a discussion among members on a draft resolution to continue cross-border deliveries that he hopes “with more diplomatic efforts we can find a solution” -- not just on cross-border aid.

“For China, definitely we want to see a solution concerning unilateral sanctions, concerning cross-lines, concerning the transparency of the cross-border. Not just talking about cross-border but about the general situation in Syria,” Zhang said.

In early July 2020, China and Russia vetoed a U.N. resolution that would have maintained two border crossing points from Turkey to deliver humanitarian aid to Syria’s mainly rebel-held northwest. Days later, under pressure from both countries, the council authorized the delivery of aid through just one of those crossings, Bab an-Hawa. The one-year mandate for using that crossing expires Saturday.

U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield warned after Tuesday’s council meeting that Bab al-Hawa “is a lifeline to millions of people” in northwestern Syria’s Idlib region and if the crossing is closed, “I think the repercussions are obvious: people will starve to death.”

Echoing U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, many Western diplomats and humanitarian groups working in Syria, Thomas-Greenfield said there is no substitute for delivering U.N. aid across borders from other countries rather than moving aid across conflict lines within Syria.

“Cross-line aid alone cannot meet the needs of the Syrians -- needs that have only risen in the past year with COVID,” she said.

“We have offered to support expanding cross-line aid, and we will continue to do so in good faith,” she said. “In fact, we have put forward a serious and credible proposal to expand humanitarian assistance across Syria -- including cross-line and cross-border, including urgent COVID relief -- to meet the urgent needs of the Syrian people.”

Responding to a question about the comments from China’s ambassador and whether the U.S. is prepared to offer any concessions on sanctions, Thomas-Greenfield replied: “This is not a discussion about sanctions. It’s a question of humanitarian needs.”

The ambassador, who visited Bab al-Hawa last month, said the U.S. sanctions target only Syrian President Bashar Assad’s regime, while U.S. humanitarian assistance is for all Syrians, in both government-controlled and rebel-held areas.

During the debate over the cross-border resolution a year ago, Russia raised the issue of U.S. and European Union sanctions on its close ally Syria and their negative impact on Syria’s humanitarian situation. The U.S. and EU vehemently objected to the allegations, insisting their sanctions provide humanitarian exemptions.

Two weeks ago, Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the Security Council that aid moving across conflict lines within Syria “is the only legitimate option for a humanitarian operation to deliver assistance.” He accused Western nations of wasting the past year that could have been used “to find a seamless and constructive solution and an optimal balance of Idlib’s procurement through both Bab al-Hawa and domestic channels.”

Nebenzia also said U.S. and EU sanctions put “a heavy burden” on every Syrian, saying: “You blow the whistle regarding humanitarian access while pretending that the problem of Syria’s suffocation with sanctions does not exist.”

Russia’s deputy U.N. ambassador, Dmitry Polyansky, told reporters after Tuesday’s meeting that Russia maintains “the same position as expressed previously.”

The Security Council approved four border crossings when aid deliveries began in 2014, three years after the start of the Syrian conflict. But in January 2020, Russia used its veto threat in the council first to limit aid deliveries to two border crossings in the northwest, and then last July to cut to one.

The council is now negotiating on a draft resolution proposed by Ireland and Norway that would maintain the Bab al-Hawa crossing and reopen the Al-Yaroubiya border crossing from Iraq to Syria’s mainly Kurdish-controlled northeast.

Last week, Nebenzia called the proposal to reopen Al-Yaroubiya “a non-starter.”

French Ambassador Nicolas De Riviere, the current council president, warned that if humanitarian aid deliveries are allowed only across conflict lines -- and not from neighboring countries -- Western nations that provide 92% of humanitarian relief will stop the funding.

Robert S. Ford, a senior fellow at the Washington-based Middle East Institute, said in a briefing circulated Tuesday that “Moscow’s key consideration ahead of the vote is its relationship with Ankara.” He said the Turkish government, which supports the Syrian opposition, wants to avoid an enormous refugee rush from northwest Syria if the cross-border operation ends.

Russia has been cooperating with Turkey in the so-called Astana process aimed at ending the fighting in Syria while it plays on “Turkish dissatisfaction with American policy to weaken NATO unity,” Ford said.

“The Russians are considering the cost of an aid veto that would encourage the Turks to move farther and faster toward a rapprochement with the United States,” he said.

Ford said Russia might accept an extension of cross-border aid deliveries “in return for reductions in Western sanctions,” clamping down on armed opposition groups in northwest Syria, and launching aid convoys from Damascus to Idlib.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chris Hayes Misidentifies CCP Propaganda as Opinion of ‘the World’

    MSNBC host Chris Hayes is touting Chinese Communist Party propaganda as evidence that the United States should adopt a stricter gun control regime.

  • China's Xi attacks calls for technology blockades

    Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Tuesday attacked calls from some in the U.S. and its allies to limit their dependency on Chinese suppliers and block the sharing of technologies. In a speech to representatives of leftist political parties in more than 100 countries, Xi said China’s ruling Communist Party has succeeded in raising the country from poverty and created a new model of development. Such experiences should be shared and no country should “obstruct the development of other countries and harm their people’s lives through political manipulation,” Xi said.

  • Hong Kong police arrest nine suspected of terrorist activities

    Hong Kong police said on Tuesday they had arrested nine people, including six secondary students, on suspicion of terrorist activities, the latest to be targeted under a sweeping national security law Beijing imposed on the financial hub last year. Police said at a press briefing those arrested were aged 15-39 and also included a university management-level employee, a secondary school teacher and an unemployed person. Officers also froze bank funds of around HK$600,000 ($77,237.97), as well as cash that they believed was linked to suspected terrorist activities.

  • Over 1,000 Afghan troops facing advancing Taliban forces retreated and fled the country

    As the US continues withdrawing its forces from Afghanistan, the Taliban is gaining ground in places and forcing some Afghan troops to retreat.

  • China Signals Broad Clampdown on Company Data, Offshore Listings

    (Bloomberg) -- China issued a sweeping warning to its biggest companies, vowing to tighten oversight of data security and overseas listings just days after Didi Global Inc.’s contentious decision to go public in the U.S.While the statement from China’s State Council on Tuesday was thin on details, it suggests Beijing is preparing to intensify a crackdown on its corporate sector that has spanned everything from property debt and fintech to antitrust issues and now cybersecurity.Rules for overseas

  • Taliban wins close consulates; Tajikistan reinforces border

    A surge of Taliban wins in northern Afghanistan has caused some countries to close their consulates in the region, while across the border in Tajikistan, reservists are being called up to reinforce the southern border, according to officials and reports Tuesday. Nearly 1,000 Afghan soldiers have fled the Taliban advances by crossing the border into Tajikistan, according to reports from Tajikistan. The Taliban surge came as U.S. Central Command in a statement Tuesday said 90% of the withdrawal of U.S. troops and equipment is complete.

  • State Department condemns Chinese Communist Party on human trafficking

    The State Department placed China on a small list of countries whose governments engage in a “policy or pattern” of human trafficking, specifically noting the treatment of Uyghurs and other minorities.

  • Japan Expected to Deliver at Least $180 Billion in New Stimulus

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is likely to unveil another economic stimulus package worth at least $180 billion within the next few months, according to a Bloomberg survey.All but one of 18 surveyed economists said the announcement would come before national elections that must be held by early fall. The median forecast was for a package of between 20 trillion yen and 30 trillion yen.Click here to read the full survey results.The new spending would come as Suga looks to s

  • Huawei lawsuit against Verizon heads to trial in Texas

    A lawsuit filed by Chinese telecommunications equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd against Verizon Communications alleging patent infringement is set to begin jury selection on Wednesday. In February 2020, Huawei sued Verizon in two U.S. District courts in Texas, alleging the company used a dozen Huawei patents without authorization in areas such as computer networking, download security, and video communications, seeking an unspecified amount of compensation and royalty payments. Verizon last year called the lawsuits "nothing more than a PR stunt" and "a sneak attack on our company and the entire tech ecosystem" and filed counterclaims against Huawei, claiming the Chinese company violated Verizon patents.

  • India's Modi phones Dalai Lama on birthday, sign of friction with Beijing

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi let the world know on Tuesday that he had personally wished Tibet's spiritual leader the Dalai Lama a happy 86th birthday in a phone call, disregarding any potential disapproval from China. Beijing regards the Dalai Lama, who has lived in exile in northern India for more than six decades, as a dangerous "splittist", or separatist, and frowns on any engagement with him. Indian leaders have generally been circumspect about public contact to avoid upsetting Beijing.

  • Biden plans executive order aimed at big agribusiness

    The Biden administration is moving forward with new rules targeting what it sees as unfair practices in the agribusiness industry as part of an executive order on competition.

  • Unveiling its last petrol car, Lotus sets off in pursuit of Porsche

    Lotus unveiled its last ever petrol car on Tuesday, a milestone in the British sportscar brand's journey towards becoming an all-electric and far bigger automaker by the end of the decade. Lotus and its Chinese owner Geely want to transform what is now a tiny company making some 1,500 sports cars a year into an electric powerhouse churning out tens of thousands of high-end saloons and sports-utility vehicles (SUVs) as well. "We recognise we need to increase our revenues and the sports car segment is limited," Lotus Managing Director Matt Windle told Reuters.

  • Twitter restricts account of professor after she criticized Chinese president

    A university professor in New Zealand claims her Twitter account was temporarily restricted after she criticized the Chinese government and its president, Xi Jinping.

  • Who’s defunding now? NC Republicans show how they really feel about law and order

    Republican want to move positions away from three urban counties.

  • US hosts high-level Saudi visit after Khashoggi killing

    Top Biden administration officials on Tuesday hosted a brother to Saudi Arabia's powerful crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, in the highest-level such visit known since the U.S. made public intelligence findings linking the crown prince to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The Biden administration did not publicly disclose the visit by Prince Khalid bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's deputy defense minister, in advance. President Joe Biden had pledged to make a “pariah” of the kingdom's crown prince during his presidential campaign over Khashoggi's killing and other abuses, but his administration has instead emphasized U.S. strategic interests with Saudi Arabia.

  • Sydney COVID lockdown call looms as new case numbers drop

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -The premier of Australia's New South Wales (NSW) said on Tuesday she aims to decide within the next 24 hours whether to extend a COVID-19 lockdown in Sydney that is due to end on Friday as new infections dropped in the country's most populous state. "That will factor into our decision-making as to whether it (the two-week lockdown) finishes on Friday or whether we continue for a period longer," Berejiklian told reporters. Sydney went into a hard lockdown on June 26 to quash the latest flare-up - an outbreak of the Delta variant of COVID-19 - but officials have been frustrated after finding new infections linked to illegal gatherings and people flouting social distancing rules, raising prospects of an extension.

  • Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin named among 37 'press freedom predators'

    Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are among 2021's most effective "press freedom predators," a watchdog says.

  • Britney Spears’ Long-time Manager Larry Rudolph Resigns | Billboard News

    Britney Spears’ long-time manager Larry Rudolph who guided and shaped her career for over 25 years has resigned amid reports she has retired from music.

  • U.S. extends Temporary Protected Status for Yemeni immigrants

    The U.S. government on Tuesday extended Yemeni eligibility for a humanitarian program that grants deportation relief and work permits to immigrants already in the United States who cannot safely return to their home countries. The renewed designation of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) will allow approximately 1,700 Yemenis to keep their status through March 3, 2023, and allows an estimated 480 additional Yemenis to apply, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement. “Yemen continues to experience worsening humanitarian and economic conditions that prevent individuals from safely returning to their homes,” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in the statement.

  • Derrick Moore commitment a sign of Oklahoma’s defensive resurgence

    With the commitment of Derrick Moore from deep in the heart of Big 10 country, the Sooners are changing the narrative about their defense.