China wants to dismantle Alibaba's media empire: reports

Rita Liao
·2 min read
Over the years, Jack Ma has accumulated a media portfolio in China that rivals that of Jeff Bezos in the United States. But now the future of Ma's media empire is in the crosshairs of the Chinese government, which is wary of the billionaire's increasing media clout.

The Chinese authorities have ordered Alibaba to divest some of its media assets due to growing concerns about the company's sway over public opinion in the country, The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg reported citing sources.

Alibaba's expeditions in media investments came under scrutiny when the firm announced the buyout of the South China Morning Post, an English-language newspaper launched 118 years ago in Hong Kong. Its notable media holdings in mainland China include New York-listed technology news site 36Kr, which is backed by Alibaba's fintech affiliate Ant Group, as well as state-owned Shanghai Media Group, which has a strategic agreement with Alibaba.

Critics have questioned Alibaba's stake in the South China Morning Post, a prominent paper in Asia. To assuage worries, Jack Ma has pledged to preserve the editorial independence of the news outlet.

In other media deals, Alibaba often focuses on the potential for digital collaboration with the publications. For example, it promised to utilize its data and cloud computing expertise to help the Shanghai Media Group, an influential financial media conglomerate, develop a financial data platform.

Alibaba has also sought out new media upstarts, taking substantial stakes in China's Twitter equivalent, Weibo, and a video site popular amongst Chinese youths, Bilibili, which counts Alibaba nemesis Tencent as a major shareholder.

Concerns grew when Weibo appeared to have deleted scores of posts about an Alibaba executive's extramarital affair last June. Soon after, China's top internet regulator reprimanded Weibo for "interfering with online communication order" without identifying a case.

The Chinese government has already initiated a wave of crackdown on concentrated power in the internet economy. In December, antitrust regulators slammed a small fine on Alibaba and Tencent respectively for failing to report past acquisitions for clearance. It remains to be seen which of Alibaba's prized media assets needs to be shed.

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA) shares were trending on Stocktwits Monday, and the stock is trading down in the session. Alibaba Technical Levels To Watch: The short-term, 5-minute chart above shows that the stock is trading in a channel. The top of the channel is near the $242 level and the bottom is near $226. These areas have previously been unable to break. The stock Monday morning trades below the VWAP (pink) and the 200 Moving Average (Blue). These areas may also hold as short term resistance until the price is able to break above. If the price breaks above these levels, they may then hold as short-term support. Related Link: Jack Ma's Ant Pledges To Go Carbon Neutral By 2030 Alibaba Daily Chart Analysis: The daily chart above shows the stock has been in an overall downtrend for the last three months. This can be shown by connecting the highs of the chart and observing that the slope of the line is negative. The chart is also showing a potential bounce area near the $225 area. Another potential area of resistance on the daily chart is at the 200-day moving average; this area floats around depending on previous prices. The average is at $260 Monday, but will change as time goes on. A break may cause the average to turn into support. Bullish technical traders would like to see the stock have a “double bottom” pattern and rise back up to resistance. A break of the downward line that is connected by previous highs may cause the stock to start trending upwards. To a technical bearish trader, this is a “descending triangle pattern,” where the stock downtrends to a support level and price consolidation until it is squeezed at the support level and falls through, typically with a strong move after the support is broken. Alibaba is trading with a market cap of $651 billion on Monday. BABA Price Action: Alibaba shares were down 3.61% at $27.38 at last check Monday. Benzinga's "Get Technical" is all about engagement. Ask for the stock analysis that you want to see! Learn about indicators such as MACD, Fibonacci retracement, RSI and moving averages. Watch today's show in the video below: See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaForesight Autonomous Gap Up: Technical Levels To WatchLordstown Motors Stock Dips: Technical Levels to Watch© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.