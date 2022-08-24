China warns Canada about interfering in Taiwan

Storyful
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen wore the blue and yellow colors of Ukraine as she attended celebrations in Brussels marking the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence on August 24.With members of Ukrainian community in Brussels, von der Leyen helped unfurl a lengthy Ukrainian flag that stretched across the Grand Place, the central square in Brussels, and later described it as a “proud, emotional moment” for her.""Today we all look towards the future," she wrote on Twitter. “A future where our Ukrainian friends can live in a free and independent Ukraine.” Credit: Ursula von der Leyen via Storyful