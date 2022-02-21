China warns consumers not to use Abbott formula products

FILE PHOTO: Abbott Laboratories logo is displayed on a screen at the NYSE in New York
·1 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China Customs has warned consumers from buying and eating infant and baby products of Abbott Laboratories, according to said in a post issued on Sunday on its website.

The General Administration of Customs said in a post issued on Sunday on its website that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Feb. 18 had suggested consumers not buy or eat certain baby formula products made by Abbott.

China Customs said the products have not entered China through trade, but consumers should stop eating them if they have purchased them via cross-border e-commerce.

Abbott said on Feb 17 it was recalling powdered baby formulas, including Similac, made at a Michigan facility.

(Reporting by Sophie Yu, Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-Huskies star Bouknight tossed; No. 24 UConn tops Xavier

    Former UConn star James Bouknight of the Charlotte Hornets was tossed from his courtside side by a game official in the second half Saturday as the No. 24 Huskies held off Xavier 72-61. Bouknight, who played two seasons for Connecticut and is in his NBA rookie season, was sitting in the front row opposite the Xavier bench when he was asked to leave. Bouknight then moved over to the UConn student section.

  • Hong Kong maps terms of COVID vaccine pass amid record high cases

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong will expand its vaccine bubble to include shopping malls and supermarkets, authorities confirmed on Monday, but added there would be exemptions and random inspections in some places, as they battle a new record surge in COVID-19 cases. As most major cities learn to live with the virus, Hong Kong has imposed its toughest curbs yet, with Chinese President Xi Jinping saying that reining in the disease is the city's "overriding mission". Hong Kong's "dynamic zero-COVID" policies, mirroring those in mainland China, have contributed to its woes and are unsustainable, some experts say.

  • HSBC donates US$12.8 million to help needy Hong Kong families hit by Covid-19, while AlipayHK cuts SME fees

    HSBC, the biggest lender in Hong Kong, has donated HK$100 million (US$12.8 million) to help low-income households hit hard by the Covid-19 outbreak, the biggest so far by the city's financial sector. The lender has joined a slew of companies, including Bright Smart Securities, Futu Securities, Ant Group and FWD, which over the past week have offered support ranging from monetary donations, testing kits and other assistance to the city facing record infections nearly every day amid the fifth wave

  • The U.S. is now energy independent

    Data: Energy Information Administration. Chart: Axios VisualsFor decades, politicians have talked about the U.S. achieving energy independence, a seemingly elusive goal of producing enough fuels to avoid relying on the rest of the world to fill up gas tanks and keep electricity flowing.The intrigue: It's elusive no more. The U.S. produced more petroleum than it consumed in 2020, and the numbers were essentially in balance in 2021, according to the Energy Information Administration.Get market new

  • This Oil Stock Could Pay a Gusher of Dividends This Year

    The oil company's dividend framework has it on track to pay a massive amount of dividends in the coming quarters.

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Treads Water as Markets Eye News on Russia

    It was a mixed Saturday for the crypto market. With the U.S markets closed, fears of a Russia invasion weighed on the crypto majors.

  • ConocoPhillips is now largest owner of Australian LNG terminal after $1.6B deal

    Houston-based ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) became the largest owner of a liquefied natural gas terminal in Australia with the closing of a $1.645 billion deal on Feb. 17. The oil and gas producer purchased an additional 10% interest in Australia Pacific LNG from Sydney, Australia-based Origin Energy, acting on a previously determined right to expand its interest in the project. After closing adjustments, ConocoPhillips paid $1.4 billion in cash, all from its balance sheet, for the expanded stake in APLNG.

  • Luxury sector undaunted by Covid, soaring inflation

    The pandemic and soaring inflation have done nothing to take the shine off luxury brands, from Louis Vuitton to Gucci and Cartier, as the sector hiked prices to notch up stellar profits.

  • As COVID restrictions ease, health officials urge caution

    There are signs of more progress in the country's battle against the Omicron variant. The daily COVID-19 case count is down 86% since reaching a peak in most of the U.S. last month. The decline is encouraging more cities and states to reduce or eliminate their coronavirus restrictions. Health officials say it is still critical to vaccinate and get booster shots. Michael George reports.

  • Viewpoint: Goods, patience are in short supply, but Oklahoma grocers work to serve customers

    Supply issues, e-commerce growth, worker shortages, production shortages and more have led to higher prices and fewer choices for Oklahoma shoppers.

  • What “Energy Independence” Really Means For The U.S.

    The realization that the U.S. is currently producing more energy than it consumes suggests that America has finally achieved the seemingly elusive goal of energy independence

  • Why Barrick Gold’s CEO Is Looking to Boost Its Copper Business

    Mark Bristow says the company wants to focus on areas of the world that some rivals find forbidding.

  • Financial regrets? Majority of Americans had second thoughts about spending in 2021, according to MoneyGeek survey

    Here are the expert tips for doable money goals to start the year off right.

  • Textiles fan inflation fears amid London Fashion Week

    Textile prices, like many raw materials, are soaring on resurgent post-pandemic demand and the rocketing cost of both energy and transport, industry experts say.

  • What CEOs Are Saying: ‘Even Wealthier Families Become More Price-Sensitive’

    Leaders from Walmart, Kraft Heinz, Nvidia and other companies share their thoughts about inflation, the supply chain and future tech.

  • Carl Icahn Nominates Two to McDonald’s Board

    The proxy fight comes as the activist investor pushes the fast-food chain to require its suppliers to change their treatment of pigs.

  • BIT Mining ditches Kazakh data center due to rocky power supply

    BIT Mining, a Hong Kong-headquartered cryptocurrency miner, has terminated its data center construction in Kazakhstan due to an unstable local power supply, the company said in its quarterly report. See related article: Crypto mining’s Great Migration continues — out of Kazakhstan Fast facts BIT Mining now abandons a US$9.3 million pledge to a Kazakh data […]

  • North America's oldest auto show returns

    Car enthusiasts gathered in Chicago for the return of the oldest and longest running auto show. Charlie De Mar stops by.