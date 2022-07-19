China warns of 'forceful measures' if Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

On Tuesday, China's government warned it would take "forceful measures" if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan. The apparent threat comes after a report that Pelosi would go to the Chinese-claimed island next month.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Recommended Stories

  • China warns of 'forceful measures' if U.S. House Speaker Pelosi visits Taiwan

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's government warned on Tuesday that it would take "forceful measures" if U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, after the Financial Times said https://on.ft.com/3B0jKgc she would go to the Chinese-claimed island next month. Pelosi and her delegation will also visit Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia and Singapore, and spend time in Hawaii at the headquarters of U.S. Indo-Pacific command, the London newspaper added, citing people familiar with the matter. Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said it has "not received relevant information" about any visit.

  • Watch the US and its Pacific partners obliterate an ex-US frigate with guns and missiles

    Video posted by the US Navy shows a decommissioned frigate being clobbered by missiles and bombs before sinking in the Pacific.

  • Video shows deadly officer-involved shooting in San Bernardino

    New video has emerged showing officers shoot and kill an armed man in a San Bernardino parking lot - and family members are seeking answers about the incident.

  • Heroic efforts to help the helpless flee Russia's invasion in Ukraine

    CBS News meets a young American and others racing to evacuate the most vulnerable people as Russia's forces, and its bombs, close in.

  • Alzamend Neuro Receives Positive FDA Response For Its Depression Candidate

    Alzamend Neuro Inc (NASDAQ: ALZN) has received a written response to its meeting request relating to its Type B Pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) application from the FDA. The FDA’s response provides a path for Alzamend’s planned clinical development of AL001 for bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder (MDD), and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). In Phase 1, a relative bioavailability comparison of AL001 to lithium carbonate completed in March, AL001 was shown to provide dose-normalize

  • US debt held by China drops to lowest in 12 years

    The total U.S. debt held by China has reportedly dropped to its lowest rate in 12 years, according to data released by the Treasury Department. The data published Monday found that China’s holding of U.S. debt dropped to $980.8 billion in May, down $23 billion since April. As of now, Japan is the leading holder…

  • China threatens ‘forceful measures’ if Pelosi visits Taiwan

    STORY: China's government on Tuesday warned that it would take "forceful measures" if U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan.This comes after a report by the Financial Times that said Pelosi planned to travel to the Chinese-claimed island next month.Speaking in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said any visit by Pelosi would "seriously undermine China's sovereignty and territorial integrity."“If the U.S. side is bent on having its own way, China will take resolute and forceful measures to firmly defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity. All consequences resulting from this must be entirely the responsibility of the United States side.“The Democratic leader's visit to Taiwan had been postponed from April, after she tested positive for COVID-19. At the time, China said such a visit would severely affect Chinese-U.S. relations.The White House had expressed concern about the Pelosi trip, the Financial Times said, citing three people familiar with the situation.When asked about the report, Pelosi's deputy chief of staff, said, "We do not confirm or deny international travel in advance due to longstanding security protocols."Meanwhile, Taiwan faces mounting pressure from China, which considers the democratically governed island its own territory. The issue is a constant point of tension between Beijing and Washington.Taiwan, however, has been heartened by continued support offered by U.S. President Joe Biden's administration, which has repeatedly spoken of its "rock-solid" commitment to the island.Pelosi - a long-time critic of China - reportedly would be the highest-ranking American lawmaker to visit Taiwan since her predecessor as speaker, Newt Gingrich, traveled there 25 years ago.According to the FT report, citing people familiar with the matter, the House Speaker and her delegation will also visit Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia and Singapore, and spend time in Hawaii at the headquarters of U.S. Indo-Pacific command.

  • Toys, kid food & a dog: 5 Cape Cod restaurants that make family dining fun

    Dining out with kids can either be a lot of fun or an exercise in frustration. Here are some ideas to help you choose the right family restaurant.

  • These Kansas City school buildings sat vacant for years. Now there are plans for them

    “The building has sat empty, falling victim to vandalism and disarray” a developer says of one of the former schools. “We saw a diamond in the rough that needs some love.”

  • China Issues Threat About Pelosi’s Planned Trip to Taiwan

    A Chinese government spokesman warned the country would take "strong and resolute measures" if Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan.

  • Spike in overdoses prompts mother to share daughter’s story in hope of saving lives

    Gwinnett County police have reported 41 overdoses in the past 18 days. Officers are reassuring people not to be scared to call 911, because it could save a life.

  • The Surprise Of Getting Solo Time On A Group Trip

    Want a little solo time on vacation?

  • Eka Care, a startup helping digitize health records of Indian patients, raises $15 million

    Eka Care, a startup that aims to digitize the health records of Indian patients, has raised $15 million in a new financing round as it looks to hire more engineers and bring additional doctors to its platform, which has amassed over 30 million registered users and 5,000 doctors. Hummingbird Ventures led Eka Care's Series A round, with participation from 3one4Capital, Mirae Assets, Verlinvest, Aditya Birla Ventures, Binny Bansal and Rohit MA, among others. Founded in December 2020 by Vikalp Sahni and Deepak Tuli, who previously co-founded travel booking platform Goibibo, Eka Care allows consumers to manage their digital health records, which doctors can access using an in-house digital clinic management tool.

  • Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska Visits the United States

    Olena Zelenska traveled to Washington, D.C. at the invitation of U.S. First Lady Jill Biden.

  • Yellen vows tough U.S. measures against countries abusing economic order

    SEOUL (Reuters) -The United States will impose harsh consequences on countries that break the international economic order, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday. "Economic integration has been weaponised by Russia," she said, calling for all responsible countries to unite in opposition to Russia's war in Ukraine. The United States is pushing for increased trade ties with South Korea and other trusted allies to improve the resilience of supply chains, and avert possible manipulation by geopolitical rivals, Yellen told Reuters on Monday.

  • France to pay $10 billion to take full control of EDF

    PARIS (Reuters) -France's government is offering to pay 9.7 billion euros ($9.85 billion) to take full control of EDF, in a buyout deal that gives it a free hand to run Europe's biggest nuclear power operator as it grapples with a continent-wide energy crisis. The finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that the government would offer EDF's minority shareholders 12 euros per share, a 53% premium to the closing price on July 5, the day before the government announced its intention to fully nationalise the debt-laden group. EDF shares, which resumed trading on Tuesday after a one-week suspension pending details of the government buyout plan, had jumped 15% to 11.80 euros by 0836 GMT.

  • New Vatican policy orders foreign investment accounts closed

    The Vatican on Tuesday issued an overarching investments policy to ensure they are ethical, green, low-risk, and avoid weapons industries or health sectors involved in abortion, contraception or embryonic stem cells. The guidelines order Vatican departments to close their investment accounts or stock holdings in foreign banks, including in Italy, and transfer them to the Vatican Bank, to be overseen by a department called the Administration of the Patrimony of the Holy See (APSA). The investments are estimated at just under 2 billion euros ($2.05 billion).

  • How ‘Black Bird’ Deviates From the Real-Life Story to Explore ‘Male Gaze’ and ‘Toxic Masculinity’

    The journey of Jimmy Keene's mind and male-driven mindset transform Apple TV+'s true-crime tale

  • White House says Russia is plotting to annex more Ukrainian territory

    The White House says it has detailed information outlining Russian efforts to annex additional Ukrainian territory.

  • Will IUDs be banned post-Roe? What experts say

    Will IUDs be banned in the U.S. now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned? Experts explain whether IUDs and other contraception may become illegal in some states