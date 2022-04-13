China warns of NFT-related financial risks

·1 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China warned on Wednesday of financial risks associated with non-fungible tokens (NFTs), as three industry bodies jointly issued guidelines to prevent the digital asset market from overheating.

NFTs are ownership certificates of a unique digital item such as a video, recording, or cyber artwork. Such digital collectibles are gaining traction in China and have been embraced by tech companies including Ant Group and Tencent Holdings.

"In recent years, China's NFT market is getting increasingly hot," China's banking, securities and internet finance associations said in a joint statement.

Although NFTs could contribute to China's digital economy, they could also lead to speculative trading, money laundering, and illegal financing, said the trio, who also issued a joint ban on cryptocurrency trading last year.

NFTs must not be used in the issuance of financial assets such as securities, insurance, loans or precious metals, said the statement, published on the website of the China Banking Association.

The associations also barred members from providing trading venues, or financing, for NFTs.

In addition, cryptocurrencies must not be used to price, or settle NFTs, and real name authentication is required for NFT issuers, buyers and sellers, for anti-laundering purposes, according to the statement.

Chinese technology giants including Jack Ma's Ant and video-games developer Tencent have opened online marketplaces, while a growing number of companies are exploring NFTs.

Last month, Xtep International released its first digital collection of running shoes, and last year, the official Xinhua news agency issued a digital media photo collection via NFTs.

(Reporting by Shanghai and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Recommended Stories

  • Citigroup says Mexico unit buyer's nationality not decisive, despite government preference

    The nationality of who buys Citigroup's Mexican unit, known as Citibanamex, will not be the deciding factor despite the Mexican government's preference to sell the bank to a local buyer, an executive told local media in an interview published on Tuesday. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has made clear he wants to see investors "Mexicanize" the unit, floating names of Mexican billionaires like Ricardo Salinas of Banco Azteca and Carlos Hank Gonzalez of Banorte as potential buyers.

  • Missing British pensioner’s body found on rubbish tip in Spain three weeks after disappearing

    Police probing how Denis Walker, 82, died as daughter reveals he suffered with dementia but ‘never wanders off’

  • Steven Seagal tells Putin allies ‘I love you all’ during 70th birthday party in Moscow

    ‘We stand together, through thick and through thin,’ former Hollywood action star told gathering

  • Zelenskiy accuses Russia of using phosphorous bombs, terror tactics

    Russia has denied targeting civilians since it invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 and has said Ukrainian and Western allegations of war crimes are fabricated. Ukraine has said it is checking unverified information that Russia may have used chemical weapons while besieging the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.

  • ‘They all have 2 areas of concern that I do not like.’ I have seven figures saved, and I’ve interviewed a bunch of financial advisers. These are the two things they’ve all told me — what should I do about it?

    Question: I’m about three years from FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) status and have been looking at placing a portion of my investable assets with an advisor, which would still be seven figures. And one thing to note: Even in a traditional assets under management model, should an account value drop and the dollar amount decrease, the adviser still has an incentive to make good investment decisions to help the account recover as quickly as possible, says Brinser.

  • I'm Buying More of This Stock Before It's Too Late

    My investing strategy is a pretty simple one, and it goes something like this: Assemble a diverse mix of quality stocks with strong growth potential, and leave those stocks alone for many years. It's a strategy I've employed with numerous tech stocks that have enjoyed massive gains over the past decade and change, and it's a strategy I continue to stick with in my quest to continue branching out. This year, I've added a number of REITs, or real estate investment trusts, to my portfolio.

  • Buy the Dip in Nvidia Stock or Wait for Lower Prices?

    Nvidia stock has been getting obliterated over the past few weeks, as it's now 25% off the March high. Will it continue lower?

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    One of the biggest surprises of the recent rally in growth stocks is that Ark Invest CEO, chief investment officer, and founder Cathie Wood didn't make a lot of moves. Roku's popularity is surging, but that certainly doesn't happen to be the case with the stock.

  • CarMax Says Used-Car Sales Hit by Waning Consumer Confidence

    (Bloomberg) -- CarMax Inc. sank after its fourth-quarter used vehicle sales missed analyst estimates, with soaring prices and anxiety over the economy keeping some customers away.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Subway Shooter at Large as Police Shift Focus From TerrorUkraine Update: Macron Says Putin Is Paranoid, Bent on FightingU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy Imp

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some foll

  • Dave Ramsey Recommends Avoiding These Unnecessary Insurance Costs

    Various types of insurance, including home or renter's insurance, auto insurance, and life insurance, can provide crucial protection for a policyholder's assets. Coverage can also protect the policyholder and their loved ones and ensure their financial security even if disaster strikes. Since insurance policies should be in effect throughout a person's lifetime, the costs of coverage can add up over time.

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • If You Invested $1000 in Berkshire Hathaway B a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

    Investing in certain stocks can pay off in the long run, especially if you hold on for a decade or more.

  • Nvidia Is Piling Up Some Very Bad News

    The bad streak continues for Nvidia . The semiconductor manufacturer starts the second quarter as it ended the first: badly. During the week of April 4 to April 8, the company known for its graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence saw its market capitalization falling from $665.1 billion on April 1 to $576.1 billion on April 8.

  • Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio

    The first quarter of 2022 has been difficult for retirement savers and retirees alike, and according to investment firm Charles Schwab, it was one of the worst quarters for fixed-income in decades. However, the rising yields and changed Federal Reserve … Continue reading → The post Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • As inflation hits a new 40-year high, 5 financial advisers on what they’re doing with their own money amid high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It Remains Generous.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • Shiba Inu, Solana Tokens Among 4 Added to Robinhood

    SHIB, SOL, Polygon’s MATIC and Compound’s COMP tokens were added to Robinhood Crypto.

  • The Pros and Cons of Waiting Out the Hot Housing Market

    The pandemic put only a temporary damper on the housing market, as the market rebounded robustly, hotter than ever, particularly in 2021. As we've rolled into 2022, the market is starting to simmer...

  • Sec. Galvin: Why aren’t savings account interest rates going up, too?

    Interest rates are creeping back up on credit cards, loans and mortgages, but remain shockingly low on traditional savings accounts.