Yahoo News Video

More than two years into the pandemic, those living with long COVID remain sick and are forced to grapple with a new normal. It has remained a perplexing problem for the medical community — and an exasperating one for millions of Americans who are left in limbo, not feeling like the same people they were pre-COVID. Yahoo News speaks with some of these Americans who have had to adjust to a brutal reality, not knowing when — or if — they'll ever feel the same again. Dr. Michael Peluso, an assistant professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, and a long COVID researcher, also offers his insight into this mounting crisis.