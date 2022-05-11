China warns US against attempts to dominate outer space

·3 min read

China has warned against attempts to dominate outer space or gain an advantage under the guise of arms control.

In a speech to a United Nations conference on outer space on Tuesday, Li Song, China's ambassador for disarmament affairs, said the origin of the arms race in outer space, which he called a "Sword of Damocles", lies in the attempts of superpowers to dominate outer space.

He was speaking after the United States said it would ban anti-satellite missiles and said: "Though the Cold War has been over for 30 years already, some individual countries still stick with the Cold War mentality and seek unilateral strategic advantages in space."

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

Li said preventing an arms race in outer space was an important condition for ensuring peace and the sustainable use of outer space, adding that no country should engage in great power competition in space but rather respond to threats through cooperation.

"The most important responsible behaviour in outer space is the promise of a superpower not to seek hegemony in outer space or seek to dominate outer space," Li said.

He said the touchstone for responsible behaviour was support for the negotiation of a new outer space control treaty.

Last month, the US announced it would not conduct anti-satellite missile tests, which Vice-President Kamala Harris said were "irresponsible" - citing Russia's destruction of an old Soviet satellite in November and China's anti-satellite missile test in 2007.

Regarding the US declaration, Li said China welcomes any arms control initiative that truly prevents an arms race in space, but opposes any attempt to expand a unilateral military advantage in the name of arms control.

"The US initiative does not mention the research and development, deployment and use of weapons, nor activities that threaten and disrupt normal operation of satellites, which makes it inadequate to respond to problems facing outer space," the ambassador said.

He said the draft Treaty on the Prevention of the Placement of Weapons in Outer Space and of the Threat or Use of Force against Outer Space Objects - jointly initiated by China and Russia - "addresses space security in a brief and effective way".

The treaty was first unveiled in 2008, but was greeted with scepticism in Washington, which feared it was part of a coordinated effort to curb its ability to develop advanced space capabilities.

Li called on other countries to stop blocking treaty negotiations.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2022 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2022. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sweden, Finland Sign Defense Treaty with the U.K. ahead of Joining NATO

    Sweden and Finland are one step closer to joining NATO after signing a mutual defense treaty with the United Kingdom on Wednesday.

  • Putin official says Kherson Region should enter Russian Federation "as legitimately as Crimea"

    Roman Petrenko - Wednesday, 11 MAY, 2022, 14:04 Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov has said that the annexation of the occupied Kherson Region should take place "legitimately, as it was with Crimea".

  • Exclusive-U.S. anti-drugs agency pulls plane from Mexico in fresh cooperation blow

    The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has stopped stationing a plane in Mexico for anti-narcotics operations for the first time in decades after Mexican officials rescinded its parking spot, three sources said. The withdrawal of the aircraft is a new hit to joint cooperation against drug crime which has frayed in recent years under Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. The DEA has had its own aircraft based at Toluca near Mexico City since at least the early 1990s to conduct missions against cartels, ferrying U.S. agents and elite Mexican units to supervise time-sensitive raids across the Latin American nation.

  • Russia looks to reinforce troops on Snake Island, officials warn it could 'dominate' western Black Sea

    Fighting continues over Ukraine’s Zmiinyi Island, also known as Snake Island, as Russia looks to reinforce its troops on the small body of land located just off the southwest Ukrainian coastline in the Black Sea.

  • China is building a military capable of taking over Taiwan by 2030, US intel chief says

    Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said on Tuesday that the threat of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2030 was "acute."

  • Russia's Medvedev, Volodin lash out at U.S. aid to Ukraine

    Writing on the messenger app Telegram, Medvedev said that the bill approved by the House on Tuesday was a bid “to deal a serious defeat to our country and limit its economic development and political influence in the world.” Medvedev, who has served as deputy chairman of Russia’s security council since resigning as prime minister in January 2020, blamed “insane” prices for U.S. fuel and groceries on what he called America’s “Russophobic authorities”.

  • U.S. and Western Europe officials worry about the costs of an ‘unwinnable’ grinding war in Ukraine

    The possibility of a stalemate is fueling concerns that Ukraine may remain a deadly European battlefield and a source of continental and global instability for months, or even years, to come.

  • China urges cooperation as South Korea's new president takes office

    China's vice-president has told South Korea's new leader that Beijing hopes for more strategic communication and high-level exchanges, a message delivered after he attended Yoon Suk-yeol's inauguration in Seoul on Tuesday. Wang Qishan said South Korea and China "are important cooperation partners as well as close neighbours" with common interests, and should strengthen communication and coordination on international and regional affairs, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua. "The two si

  • Lukashenko wanted his own Iskanders; he says hes already making them

    Iryna Balachuk - Tuesday, 10 May, 15:11 The self-proclaimed President of Belarus declared that Belarus is producing a new missile similar to Russia's Iskander, and that the President of the Russian Federation promised to help him to develop it.

  • Russia: Tougher Sanctions Widen Disconnect Between Rouble and Economy, Increasing Retaliation Risk

    The Russian rouble’s fortunes are increasingly disconnected from the health of the Russian economy as international sanctions tighten in response to the war in Ukraine.

  • China says warned U.S. warship as it transited Taiwan Strait

    SHANGHAI/TAIPEI (Reuters) -China's military said on Wednesday that it had monitored and warned a U.S. warship that had sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait, a mission that happened shortly after China carried out drills near the island. The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet said the guided-missile cruiser USS Port Royal conducted a "routine" Taiwan Strait transit through international waters "in accordance with international law" on Tuesday, the second such mission in two weeks. The United States has been carrying out such voyages about once a month, angering China, which views them as a sign of support for Taiwan, the democratically governed island that Beijing views as Chinese territory.

  • The stock market will fall another 25% if job growth slows and an economic recession materializes, DataTrek says

    The S&P 500 is proving resilient as it trades near 4,000 and is not yet pricing in an economic recession at current levels, DataTrek said.

  • Portuguese police raid local body where Russians handled Ukrainian refugees

    Portuguese police on Tuesday raided a refugee support centre run by the municipality of Setubal near Lisbon over allegations that pro-Kremlin Russian attendants had collected personal data of dozens of newly-arrived Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion. Police said in a statement they had searched the support centre, the municipality building and the Yedinstvo association of migrants from eastern Europe, of which the Russian couple were members. Newspaper Expresso reported on April 29 that the Russian couple with alleged links to Moscow, Igor Khashin and his wife Yulia, had photocopied refugees' personal documents and questioned them about the whereabouts of their family members in Ukraine, which scared and unnerved many refugees.

  • Russian spy boss compares U.S. to German Nazi propaganda machine

    Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia's foreign intelligence agency (SVR), said the United States was encouraging the spreading of fake information on the popular Telegram messaging service in an attempt to "discredit" and "dehumanise Russia's political and military leadership in the eyes of the Russian people". "Their actions have a lot in common with the traditions of the Third Reich's ministry of public education and propaganda and its head Joseph Goebbels," Naryshkin said in a statement published on the SVR website.

  • Alisa, 4-year-old girl from Azovstal separated from her mother by the Russians, sent to her grandfather

    Alisa, a four-year-old girl who was separated from her mother by Russian troops during evacuation from theAzovstal plant, is now under the care of her grandfather, Radio Liberty has reported.

  • China warns US warship after drills near Taiwan

    China warned and monitored a U.S. warship that sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday, the country’s military said Wednesday. The U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet said the guided-missile cruiser USS Port Royal “conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit” through the international waters “in accordance with international law.” The ship “transited through a corridor in the…

  • Sounds of Ukrainian counter-offensive echo in ruined village near Russia's border

    The near-constant crump of shellfire washed over this battered hamlet on Wednesday, testifying to fierce fighting beyond its wind-swept fields between Ukrainian troops pressing a counter-offensive and Russian forces that once occupied the area. While Ukrainian troops drove their foes from Vilkhivka in early April, the narrow lanes remain blighted by shrapnel, shell craters, and downed wires, and lined by houses pulverized into wood splinters and brick chunks. Three Russian portable rocket launchers lay at the intersection of Ukrainian and Moladzhna streets.

  • U.S. oil pipeline operators gear up for higher shale output

    The volume of crude oil flowing on pipelines from the top U.S. shale field to export hubs on the U.S. Gulf Coast could surge to pre-pandemic levels by October, analysts said, signaling the end of desperate days for some Texas oil pipeline operators. The pandemic doused a shale-oil pipeline construction boom that had added 2.5 million barrels per day export capacity from West Texas to hubs on the U.S. Gulf Coast. As oil prices collapsed in early 2020, that overcapacity led pipeline companies to provide cut-rate deals and sweetened terms.

  • India’s supreme court has suspended the use of a British colonial sedition law

    India’s supreme court made a bold move today in favour of free speech. It directed the central and state governments to stop filing cases under the country’s sedition law. The stay will be in place till the Indian government can reassess provisions of the British-era law.

  • Russian cyber experts restore RuTube access after three-day outage

    Moscow has long sought to improve its domestic internet infrastructure, even disconnecting itself from the global internet during tests last summer, but the need to strengthen its technology solutions has become more pressing since the West started imposing unprecedented sanctions against Russia over the conflict in Ukraine. RuTube's customary homepage, packed with video content, reappeared on Wednesday evening, having been inaccessible since early on Monday morning, the day Russia celebrated the anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two. RuTube said on Wednesday it had brought in several different experts to investigate the attack and repair the damage, including a team from Russian cybersecurity firm Positive Technologies' Expert Security Centre, which it said had been working on the issues for two days.