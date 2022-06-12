China Warns of Risk of War Over Taiwan While Pledging Peace

Alfred Cang and Philip J. Heijmans
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s defense chief issued one of the country’s strongest warnings yet about the risk of war over Taiwan, even as he reaffirmed Beijing’s commitment to maintain peace in Asia.

Most Read from Bloomberg

In a speech to the region’s biggest security conference Sunday, Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe repeatedly expressed Beijing’s willingness to fight to prevent a formal split by the democratically elected government in Taipei. The remarks on Taiwan were part of a broader response to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s address a day earlier on the US’s Indo-Pacific strategy, which Wei blamed for pushing the two sides toward confrontation.

“If anyone dares to secede Taiwan from China, we will not hesitate to fight,” Wei told global security officials gathered for the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, reaffirming Beijing’s longstanding position on the dispute. “We will fight at all costs. And we will fight to the very end. This is the only choice for China.”

The US and China have used the annual gathering to lay out their competing visions for the region’s security in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. While the Biden administration has found a receptive audience in Asia to calls for protecting the sovereignty of smaller nations, it’s also facing skepticism about its commitment to the region, where China is now the dominant economy.

The decades-old dispute over Taiwan, which relies on US military support to deter Beijing’s efforts to assert control over the island, consumed much of Austin’s first in-person meeting with Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe on Friday. The pair nonetheless agreed to meet further at an unspecified date, with the Chinese side saying they hoped the meeting was the start to more normal military communication.

Shangri-La Latest: China Says US Strategy Fuels Tensions in Asia

In his speech Sunday, Wei argued that US efforts to protect its global power by maintaining and expanding it alliance network were the main source of tensions from Ukraine to the South China Sea. China views the Indo-Pacific Strategy and related groupings, such as the Quad -- including Australia, India and Japan -- and Aukus -- with Australia and the UK -- as an effort to contain its rise.

“To us, the strategy is an attempt to build an exclusive small group in the name of a free and open Indo-Pacific, to hijack countries in our region and target one specific country,” Wei said. “It is a strategy to create conflict and confrontation to contain and encircle others.”

The Chinese defense chief’s message was met with skepticism, illustrated by pointed questions from delegates about territorial disputes from neighboring countries such India and Vietnam. Austin, by contrast, emphasized cooperation and attempted to reassure smaller nations didn’t need to take sides in the struggle between the world’s two largest economies.

‘Deep Suspicions’

Both “make rhetorical claims to uphold regional peace, but there is something utterly mendacious about China’s vision,” said Shahriman Lockman, a director at the Institute of Strategic and International Studies in Malaysia. “This was evident from the series of questions that followed General Wei Fenghe’s speech -- all contained deep suspicions of China’s intentions.”

Wei said relations with India were “good,” despite arguing that the responsibility for border clashes between the two sides in 2020 was “not with the Chinese side.” He similarly described China and Vietnam as “good brothers, good friends,” while urging the Hanoi side to study the history of conflicts between the neighbors.

A former commander in charge of China’s missile forces, Wei defended its nuclear weapons development in response to a question about whether the country was expanding its program. At the same time, he disclosed that all the nuclear-capable weapons displayed at a massive military parade in 2019, which included the DF-17 hypersonic ballistic missile and the DF-41 intercontinental ballistic missile, had since been deployed.

“China has always pursued an appropriate path for developing nuclear capabilities for protection of the country to prevent the scourge of nuclear war,” Wei said. “China will keep the amount of its nuclear arsenal to that level.”

The Chinese defense chief again denied providing material support to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, even as he reaffirmed Beijing’s belief that the US was to blame for the conflict.

“I thought Wei Fenghe really misjudged the the audience on the issue of Ukraine,” said Bonnie Glaser, director of the Asia program at the German Marshall Fund of the US. “What he said did not depart from what China has said all along, but he clearly pinned blame for the war on the United States, and NATO, and I was a bit surprised that he didn’t at least say territorial integrity sovereignty should be respected.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and Biden

    (Bloomberg) -- US inflation accelerated to a fresh 40-year high in May, a sign that price pressures are becoming entrenched in the economy. That will likely push the Federal Reserve to extend an aggressive series of interest-rate hikes and adds to political problems for the White House and Democrats.Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelRetailers Should Heed Target’s Cautionary TaleTrump’s Air Force One Deal Pains the Pentagon, Not Just BoeingTreasuri

  • Ukraine to Use NFTs to Save its Cultural ‘DNA’ Amid Russian Invasion

    Michael Chobanian, President of the Blockchain Association of Ukraine, discusses Ukraine's historic NFT-ization of its artifacts in the defense against Russia's invasion. Ukraine plans to digitize "every single piece of art or history" it can, Chobanian said.

  • Ukraine Latest: Chemical Plant Reported Ablaze in Embattled City

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelRetailers Should Heed Target’s Cautionary TaleTrump’s Air Force One Deal Pains the Pentagon, Not Just BoeingTreasuries Dare Fed to Step Up Hikes or Risk Inflation DefeatUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenEuropean Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Kyiv and said Ukraine is making progress on its bid to eventually join the European Union. Ukraine said Russian

  • Oracle Women Suing Over Pay Bias Poised for Major Setback

    (Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp. female employees who won a ground-breaking ruling allowing them to pursue gender-bias claims against the company as a large group are now poised to lose their class-action status. Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelRetailers Should Heed Target’s Cautionary TaleTrump’s Air Force One Deal Pains the Pentagon, Not Just BoeingTreasuries Dare Fed to Step Up Hikes or Risk Inflation DefeatUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, P

  • The Stock Market’s Biggest Fear These Days: Strong Economic Data

    (Bloomberg) -- All of a sudden, the market’s back in “good-news-is-bad-news” mode. Any positive readings on the economy, particularly those on employment and inflation, can be interpreted as signals that the Federal Reserve will have to stay aggressive with its rate hiking regime. Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelRetailers Should Heed Target’s Cautionary TaleTrump’s Air Force One Deal Pains the Pentagon, Not Just BoeingTreasuries Dare Fed to Step

  • At Asia security summit, Japan vows to boost regional security role

    Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged on Friday to boost its regional security presence to counter multiple threats, from China's expansion in the South China Sea to North Korea's nuclear missile programme. Earlier, on the first day of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chinese Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe had their first face-to-face meeting. Although both sides reiterated that they want to better manage their relationship, Beijing and Washington remained polarised over several volatile security situations, from Taiwan's sovereignty to China's military activity in the Pacific and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Warriors feeling '2015 vibes' when lineup change led to title. Can they make similar move vs. Boston's size?

    The Warriors are down 2-1 against the Boston Celtics, but they've been here before. They trailed Cleveland 2-1 before winning the 2015 NBA Finals.

  • Crypto Market Daily Highlights – June 11 – ETH, LINK, and SOL Slump

    The crypto market took another hit on Saturday, with the market reaction toward US inflation figures from Friday continuing to weigh on the broader market.

  • Taiwan's health minister contracts COVID, feeling fine

    Taiwan Health Minister Chen Shih-chung has contracted COVID-19, and is feeling fine and isolating at home, the government said on Sunday. Taiwan has been dealing with a surge of COVID-19 cases since the start of the year, driven by the more infectious Omicron variant, though numbers are beginning to level off. Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Centre, which Chen is also the head of, said that on Sunday morning he began feeling symptoms and carried out a home test, which was positive.

  • These 19 large-cap stocks have now dropped at least 60% from their 52-week highs

    The biggest losers in the stock market include DocuSign, PayPal, Netflix and Zoom Video Communications.

  • Tiger Woods Reportedly Turned Down 9-Figure Deal To Join Saudi 'Sportswashing' Golf Circuit

    Golfer Phil Mickelson, on the other hand, went for the money, though he called the Saudis "scary motherf**kers."

  • Biden, leaders reach migration pact despite attendance flap

    President Joe Biden and other Western Hemisphere leaders on Friday announced what is being billed as a roadmap for countries to host large numbers of migrants and refugees. Leaders of Mexico and several Central American countries sent top diplomats instead after the U.S. excluded Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela. “Each of us is signing up to commitments that recognize the challenges that we all share,” Biden said on a podium with flags for the 20 countries that joined the accord extending from Chile in the south to Canada in the north.

  • 'It is fundamental': Brazilians march to legalize cannabis

    STORY: The event organized by the “Marcha da Maconha” (March for Marijuana) Movement returns this year after a two-year wait due to COVID-19 restrictions.The demonstrators gathered calling for a definitive truce on the war on drugs and for the decriminalization of the possession, cultivation, and consumption of medical and recreational cannabis.“It's not fair for a child to have 80 seizures a day and not have access to the treatment because the family can't pay for the treatment (with Cannabidiol) they don't have access to it,” said Barbara Gael, a demonstrator attending the march.In Brazil, the growing and possession of small amounts of marijuana and other drugs was decriminalized in 2006 but buying and selling cannabis remains illegal.

  • Iran Has Lessons on Grim Survival for Russia Under Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- The founder of one of the first Iranian ad agencies to focus on social media has some advice for Russian businesses, now their country too is under international sanctions: You’ll adapt and survive, but it’ll be brutal.Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelRetailers Should Heed Target’s Cautionary TaleTrump’s Air Force One Deal Pains the Pentagon, Not Just BoeingTreasuries Dare Fed to Step Up Hikes or Risk Inflation DefeatUS Inflation Q

  • France holds parliamentary election in vital test for Macron

    French voters are choosing lawmakers in a parliamentary election Sunday as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. More than 6,000 candidates, ranging in age from 18 to 92, are running for 577 seats in the National Assembly in the first round of the election. Following Macron’s reelection in May, his centrist coalition is seeking an absolute majority that would enable it to implement his campaign promises, which include tax cuts and raising the retirement age from 62 to 65.

  • Saudi Telecom board proposes $8 billion capital increase

    Saudi Telecom said on Sunday its board had proposed increasing its capital by 30 billion riyal ($8 billion) to finance growth and expansion plans in its home market, Saudi Arabia, and elsewhere in the region. The capital increase would involve issuing 30 billion new shares, representing a capital increase of 150%, with shareholders offered 1.5 new shares for each share they owned. Saudi Arabia's government owns 64% of the major telecom through its sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund.

  • RESULTS: 48 candidates face off in an Alaska House special election

    Four dozen candidates are competing to succeed the influential late Republican Rep. Don Young in the first election under Alaska's new top-four primary system.

  • Yellen’s humility on inflation is refreshing: Former FDIC chair

    Former FDIC Chair Sheila Bair writes that was refreshing that in a recent CNN interview, Janet Yellen, the first female U.S. Treasury Secretary, said that she had been wrong in her early predictions that inflation would be transitory.

  • China accuses US of trying to 'hijack' support in Asia

    China's defense minister accused the United States on Sunday of trying to “hijack” the support of countries in the Asia-Pacific region to turn them against Beijing, saying Washington is seeking to advance its own interests “under the guise of multilateralism.” Defense Minister Gen. Wei Fenghe lashed out at U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, rejecting his “smearing accusation” the day before at the Shangri-La Dialogue that China was causing instabilit y with its claim to the self-governing island of Taiwan and its increased military activity in the area. Austin had stressed the need for multilateral partnerships with nations in the Indo-Pacific, which Wei suggested was an attempt to back China into a corner.

  • Halle Bailey Responded To Melissa McCarthy Crying Over Her Song In "The Little Mermaid," And I Truly Love When Sweet Things Like This Happen On Set

    "She sings from her heart."View Entire Post ›