China Warships Cross Taiwan Strait in Sign Drills Continuing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cindy Wang
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nancy Pelosi
    Nancy Pelosi
    Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

(Bloomberg) -- China sent warships across the Taiwan Strait’s dividing line on Friday, Taiwan said, an unusual move signaling its largest drills in decades around the islands were continuing for a second day.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Several groups of warships had crossed the median line as of 11 a.m. Friday local time, the Taiwanese Defense Ministry said, in the first confirmation of such a incursion in recent years. The People’s Liberation Army also sent warplanes across the US-defined boundary, the ministry said, the third straight of such flights day since US House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s arrival.

The show of force comes after Beijing broke another precedent by firing four ballistic missiles over Taiwan on Thursday, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry. They were among five Chinese missiles that landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone, according to Tokyo.

While neither China nor Taiwan confirmed the missiles flight paths, the PLA’s Eastern Theater Command shared a state media report with an expert saying they flew over the island.

“It’s yet another sign that China is much more assertive -- and I’d actually use the word aggressive, heavy-handed -- in its approach to Taiwan,” Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, said in an interview on Bloomberg Television’s “Balance of Power With David Westin.”

Haass said the barrage reflected a “counter-productive foreign policy” that “will strengthen Japan’s resolve to get even more closely integrated with the defense of Taiwan” and bolster support in Washington for increased defense spending.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is ramping up military pressure on Taiwan, after Pelosi became the highest-ranking US official in 25 years to visit the island. On Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken used a regional summit in Cambodia to accuse China of seeking to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait and said there was no justification for a military response to Pelosi’s trio.

China has denounced the visit by the No.3 US official as a violation of the US’s pledge 50 years ago not to formally recognize the government on Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its territory. The exercises were Beijing’s most provocative show of force since at least 1995, when it fired six missiles into the sea over several days after a US visit by Taiwan’s then-president, Lee Teng-hui.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying defended China’s response as “justified and necessary” Friday. “This is a fight against hegemony, against interference and against secession,” Hua told a regular news briefing in Beijing.

The Taiwanese Maritime & Port Bureau on Thursday told ships to avoid designated areas around the island until Aug. 8 in waters to the east of the island, suggesting that Taipei believed the drills could last a day longer than Beijing initially announced.

In all, the PLA fired 11 missiles into military exercise areas set up around the island Thursday, the Taiwanese Defense Ministry said. It also sent 22 warplanes over the US-set median line for the second day in a row -- the most since the island began disclosing data in 2020.

Equity investors appeared to moved on quickly from the incident as after local regulators signaled a willingness to adopt stabilizing measures if needed. Taiwan’s benchmark stock index rose 2.3% on Friday to erase its losses for the week.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told Pelosi on Friday in Tokyo that he strongly condemned missile launches by China, and that his government had urged Beijing to call off its military exercises immediately. Pelosi said there was bipartisan support in both houses of Congress to maintain the status quo in Taiwan.

“If we do not speak out for human rights in China because of commercial interests, we lose all moral authority to speak out about human rights any place in the world,” Pelosi said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Ballistic missiles hike China's huge Taiwan drill

    STORY: The ongoing live-fire military drills that China is conducting surrounding Taiwan - its largest ever exercises around the island - have now been marked by what the Taiwanese defense ministry reports were ballistic missile launches.These images were broadcast on China's state-run television on Thursday. And on a nearby island frequented by Chinese tourists, captured by a Japanese TV network and shared with Reuters, rocket contrails can be seen flying into the sky.The magnitude of the drills is unprecedented. The last time China launched missiles around Taiwan was back in 1996. All this, coming immediately after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan, which brought outrage from the Chinese government.Taiwanese authorities say the drills are an effective blockade and has responded by scrambling fighter jets, and tracking Chinese aircraft it says are slipping into the 12-nautical mile region that Taiwan considers its territory.The Chinese government has previously said that it didn't anticipate the drills to cause freedom of navigation issues. It claims Taiwan as its sovereign territory, and on Thursday said its issues with Taiwan were an internal affair.Taiwan's defense ministry has also reported a cyber attack on its website Thursday, after several other government sites were hit earlier in the week.Meanwhile, Speaker Pelosi continued her Asia tour in South Korea on Thursday, where she's expected to visit the demilitarized zone on its border with the North.

  • Iran Nuclear Deal Keeps Slipping Further Out of Reach as Talks Resume

    (Bloomberg) -- The gulf separating Iran and the US has grown wider since the last round of nuclear talks in Vienna, European Union diplomats said as the latest negotiations resume.Most Read from BloombergChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeAt least two new nuclear-related issues have cropped up in recent months, lengthening the list of hurdle

  • Beijing cannot 'manufacture' a Taiwan crisis: U.S.

    STORY: Blinken is in Cambodia for a security-focused meeting of more than 27 countries expected to discuss the food crisis caused by the Russia-Ukraine war, stability in the Taiwan Strait, and the crisis in Myanmar.His comments come a day after a trip to Taiwan by U.S. Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi that has outraged Beijing.On Thursday, China fired multiple missiles as it conducted the largest-ever military drills around Taiwan, while Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China had made the utmost diplomatic effort to avert crisis, but would never allow its core interests to be hurt.

  • Pelosi jabs at Xi before leaving Taiwan

    She waved off China’s military action response to her visit, saying that “whatever China was going to do they'll do in their own good time.”

  • Dueling bids for US-made fighter jets could inflame tensions between 2 of NATO's least friendly members

    Turkey and Greece have both asked to buy new US fighter jets, and they might not both get what they want.

  • Ky must learn from W.Va: Flood recovery will require accountability, oversight.

    OpEd: Kentuckians and others only need to look next door to West Virginia, which was ravaged by floods in 2016 and is still trying to sort out the shambles of a response to that tragedy.

  • Police group may revoke Paul Pelosi's membership after reports he flashed membership card during DUI arrest

    A California police association confirmed Thursday that it would probe whether to revoke Paul Pelosi's membership after reports that he flashed a ID card during his May arrest.

  • U.S. has changed posture on Taiwan, says Tiananmen activist

    STORY: Wu'er Kaixi, who was a student leader during China's 1989 democracy protests on Tiananmen square, now lives permanently in Taiwan, where he has participated in local politics and frequently writes in the city's press."A whole lot has changed" after the visit, Wu'er said. "Nancy Pelosi, the leader of the ruling party of the United States, a close ally of President Joe Biden, came to Taiwan in such a high profile.... And that is a major change of course."Wu'er was speaking on the same day as China deployed scores of planes and fired live missiles near Taiwan on in its biggest-ever drills in the Taiwan Strait.Wu'er said Western countries including the United States had been complicit with helping China isolate the self-ruled island through adhering to the "one-China principle", which prevents foreign countries from maintaining diplomatic relations with both mainland China and Taiwan.China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own, and a foreign ministry spokesman said earlier this week that any visit by Pelosi would be "a gross interference in China's internal affairs" and warned that "the Chinese People's Liberation Army will never sit idly by.”Wu'er argued the ongoing Chinese military drills in the waters near Taiwan were a continuation in line with long-standing Chinese military precedent, and rejected the notion that Pelosi's visit would heighten the risk of war. "There is no imminent military threat other than the one thousand missiles that (have) been pointed at Taiwan for about the last three decades", Wu'er said.Pelosi is on a tour of Asia that includes announced visits to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan. Her stop in Taiwan had not been announced but had been widely anticipated.

  • Former NBA Champion Iman Shumpert Arrested at Texas Airport for Felony Marijuana Possession

    Iman Shumpert was arrested on Saturday while carrying over 6 ounces of marijuana, Dallas Fort Worth Airport representatives confirmed to PEOPLE

  • China's Sanya holiday hotspot shuts duty-free malls, venues to curb COVID

    Sanya, a top tropical holiday destination on China's southern Hainan island, began closing its duty free malls on Friday in response to a worsening COVID-19 outbreak. Since China shut its international borders in early 2020 to curb the spread of COVID-19, Hainan's duty-free industry has boomed, becoming a vital channel for global brands from Gucci to Coach, La Mer to L'Oreal to reach Chinese shoppers. But Sanya International Duty Free City in Haitang Bay, run by China Duty Free Group and Hainan's largest offshore mall, shut for an undetermined period on Friday to prevent COVID-19 spreading, a post on its Weibo account said.

  • Former NBA Player Iman Shumpert Arrested For Marijuana Possession in Dallas

    Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday after marijuana was found in his backpack, according to TMZ.

  • Olenivka killing: the building was mined so that fire would spread quickly Ukrainian Intelligence Directorate

    ALONA MAZURENKO - WEDNESDAY, 3 AUGUST 2022, 17:29 Ukrainian intelligence says that in order to kill the prisoners of war at Olenivka, Wagner Group mercenaries mined the premises where the Ukrainian fighters were, and that they were killed to cover up the atrocities involved in their "interrogations".

  • How 500 pounds of lamb barbacoa is cooked every weekend in Texcoco, Mexico

    In Texcoco, Mexico, the original barbecue of the Americas is cooked low and slow inside pit ovens lined with long maguey leaves.

  • Zelenskyy advisor says Ukraine will hold peace talks when it has military might to repel Russia

    A top advisor to President Zelenskyy said Kyiv will engage in peace talks with Moscow once Ukraine has the military capabilities to repel Russian forces from its lands.

  • Taiwan braces as China drills follow Pelosi visit

    Taiwan accuses Beijing of trying to change the status quo in the region.

  • China's CATL presses ahead with battery plans for North America -source

    China's CATL, the world's largest battery maker, is pressing ahead with plans to deliver lower-cost lithium iron batteries to Ford Motor Co and with plans for battery production in North America by 2026, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday. Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday that CATL was delaying a decision on a North American plant after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, saying that an announcement could still come by September or October. The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that before Pelosi's visit, which China sees as a provocation, CATL had been planning to announce its North American investment plans this month.

  • Russians choose not to publish interview with hockey player Dominik Hašek, who noted signs of fascism in Russia

    Alona Mazurenko - Thursday, 4 August 2022, 23:49 The famous Czech hockey player, two-time winner of the Stanley Cup and Olympic champion Dominik Hašek, who once played for Spartak Moscow, gave an interview to Russian media, but this interview was never published because Hašek condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine and spoke about signs of fascism in the Russian Federation.

  • China has a new global development initiative, but who will actually benefit from it?

    Chinese global initiatives reflect the nation's indisputable economic power. Photo by Christian Lue on Unsplash, CC BY-SAChina’s well-publicized Belt and Road Initiative to invest in infrastructure projects in other countries has helped it expand its political influence around the world. But a newer, lesser-known development program has launched with apparently similar objectives. There is no question that China is a major player in world affairs, representing the second-largest economy in the w

  • Column: A special kind of crazy in L.A.: A $50-million condo in the land of homeless tents

    As the Los Angeles condo market soars to $50 million and beyond, can the taxes even begin to reverse widening inequity?

  • Texas keeps pressure on DC as more migrant buses arrive near US Capitol

    Another group of illegal migrants arrived in DC on Tuesday after Gov. Greg Abbott told Fox News that the busing program won't stop until the federal government secures the southern border.