China Warships Cross Taiwan Strait in Sign Drills Continuing

(Bloomberg) -- China sent warships across the Taiwan Strait’s dividing line on Friday, Taiwan said, an unusual move signaling its largest drills in decades around the islands were continuing for a second day.

Several groups of warships had crossed the median line as of 11 a.m. Friday local time, the Taiwanese Defense Ministry said, in the first confirmation of such a incursion in recent years. The People’s Liberation Army also sent warplanes across the US-defined boundary, the ministry said, the third straight of such flights day since US House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s arrival.

The show of force comes after Beijing broke another precedent by firing four ballistic missiles over Taiwan on Thursday, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry. They were among five Chinese missiles that landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone, according to Tokyo.

While neither China nor Taiwan confirmed the missiles flight paths, the PLA’s Eastern Theater Command shared a state media report with an expert saying they flew over the island.

“It’s yet another sign that China is much more assertive -- and I’d actually use the word aggressive, heavy-handed -- in its approach to Taiwan,” Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, said in an interview on Bloomberg Television’s “Balance of Power With David Westin.”

Haass said the barrage reflected a “counter-productive foreign policy” that “will strengthen Japan’s resolve to get even more closely integrated with the defense of Taiwan” and bolster support in Washington for increased defense spending.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is ramping up military pressure on Taiwan, after Pelosi became the highest-ranking US official in 25 years to visit the island. On Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken used a regional summit in Cambodia to accuse China of seeking to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait and said there was no justification for a military response to Pelosi’s trio.

China has denounced the visit by the No.3 US official as a violation of the US’s pledge 50 years ago not to formally recognize the government on Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its territory. The exercises were Beijing’s most provocative show of force since at least 1995, when it fired six missiles into the sea over several days after a US visit by Taiwan’s then-president, Lee Teng-hui.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying defended China’s response as “justified and necessary” Friday. “This is a fight against hegemony, against interference and against secession,” Hua told a regular news briefing in Beijing.

The Taiwanese Maritime & Port Bureau on Thursday told ships to avoid designated areas around the island until Aug. 8 in waters to the east of the island, suggesting that Taipei believed the drills could last a day longer than Beijing initially announced.

In all, the PLA fired 11 missiles into military exercise areas set up around the island Thursday, the Taiwanese Defense Ministry said. It also sent 22 warplanes over the US-set median line for the second day in a row -- the most since the island began disclosing data in 2020.

Equity investors appeared to moved on quickly from the incident as after local regulators signaled a willingness to adopt stabilizing measures if needed. Taiwan’s benchmark stock index rose 2.3% on Friday to erase its losses for the week.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told Pelosi on Friday in Tokyo that he strongly condemned missile launches by China, and that his government had urged Beijing to call off its military exercises immediately. Pelosi said there was bipartisan support in both houses of Congress to maintain the status quo in Taiwan.

“If we do not speak out for human rights in China because of commercial interests, we lose all moral authority to speak out about human rights any place in the world,” Pelosi said.

