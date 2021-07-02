China watchdog launches review of Didi Global days after IPO

FILE - In this April 27, 2017, file photo, visitors walk past a sign for Chinese ride-hailing service Didi Chuxing at the Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) in Beijing. China’s internet watchdog said Friday, July 2, 2021 that it has launched an investigation into ride-hailing company Didi Global Inc. to protect national security and public interest, days after the company went public in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein,File)
ZEN SOO
·2 min read

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s internet watchdog said Friday that it has launched an investigation into ride-hailing company Didi Global Inc. to protect national security and public interest, days after the company went public in New York.

In a statement on its website, the Cyberspace Administration of China said that it would conduct a cybersecurity review in accordance with China’s cybersecurity law. While the investigation is ongoing, Didi will not accept registrations of new users.

The watchdog did not give further details on the investigation.

“DiDi will fully cooperate with the relevant government authority during the review,” the company said in a statement.

“We plan to conduct comprehensive examination of cybersecurity risks, and continuously improve on our cybersecurity systems and technology capacities.”

The announcement of the investigation comes two days after the company had its stock market debut on the New York Stock Exchange. Its stock price fell 6% to $15.31 in morning trading Friday.

China's government has grown increasingly concerned over the influence of China's technology companies, as their services — such as e-commerce, payments and on-demand deliveries — become ubiquitous in the lives of millions of Chinese citizens.

Authorities have launched antitrust probes into firms like e-commerce company Alibaba and food delivery firm Meituan. In April, China's market regulator fined Alibaba a record $2.8 billion for violating antitrust rules.

Authorities have also fined dozens of tech firms in recent months for not properly disclosing previous deals and acquisitions.

Didi Global, which is backed by companies such as Japan’s Softbank and Chinese technology giants Alibaba and Tencent, was initially founded in 2012 by Cheng Wei as a taxi-hailing app. It has since expanded to include other ride-hailing options such as private cars and bus rides.

Didi said it lost $5.5 billion over the past three years, though the firm also touted its global reach and investments in developing electric and self-driving cars.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Didi Shares Are Sliding Because China Is Launching a Security Review

    Chinese ride-sharing firm DiDi is seeing ADRs slide after going public this week because a Chinese regulator announced a "cyber-security review" of the business.

  • UPDATE 1-China cyberspace administration launches security probe into Didi

    China's cyberspace administration said on Friday it has launched a new investigation into ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc to protect national security and public interest. Didi said it plans to conduct a comprehensive examination of cybersecurity risks and will fully cooperate with the relevant government authority. Didi, which is also backed by technology investment giants Alibaba, Tencent and Uber, was founded in 2012 by Cheng Wei as Didi Dache, a taxi-hailing app.

  • June Jobs Report Lifts Stocks as Solid Week Draws to a Close

    Stocks are rising Friday as the June jobs report beat expectations, putting Wall Street on track to post a solid week of gains

  • S&P 500 hits sixth straight record close

    The slow melt-up to record highs continued Thursday for the S&P 500 amid economic optimism.The Dow rallied 131 points. The S&P 500 rose 22 points to close at a record high for the sixth straight day. The Nasdaq gained 18 points.This is a steady-as-it-goes market, says Victoria Fernandez, she's chief market strategist at Crossmark Global Investments."We do think the markets are going to continue to trend higher. Now, that doesn't mean we're going to see the same 14 percent return that we saw in the first half of the year for the S&P. I think it will be maybe a little bit less than half of that if I try to look into my crystal ball and see what's going to happen. But look, we still have quite a bit of liquidity. The Fed isn't going anywhere quickly in regards to tapering, in regards to hiking rates."The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits took a big drop last week. First-time jobless claims fell to 364,000, a fresh 15-month low. While job cuts are easing, employers are finding it hard to hire new workers. Even in Republican-led states where extra jobless benefits have been curtailed, Americans don't appear to be in a rush to go back to work. A clearer picture of the labor market will be revealed Friday with the crucial monthly employment report.Manufacturing activity continued to grow in June, albeit at a slower pace than the month before. A lack of available workers to hire appears to be slowing down operations.On the corporate front: Walgreens Boots Alliance beat sales forecast and raised earnings expectations for the year, but the stock dropped when the drug store chain forecast weaker vaccinations for the current quarter. Shares of Walgreen's shed more than 7 percent.One day after getting slapped with a record regulatory fine, Robinhood announced plans for an IPO in a regulatory filing. The trading app will list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol HOOD, in one of the most anticipated stock market debuts this year.

  • China investigates Didi over cybersecurity days after its huge IPO

    BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) -Didi Global's shares fell more than 10% in New York on Friday after China's cyberspace agency said it had launched an investigation into the Chinese ride-hailing giant to protect national security and the public interest. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said on its website that Didi was not allowed to register new users during its investigation, which was announced just two days after Didi began trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Beijing-based Didi said in a statement to Reuters that it planned to conduct a comprehensive examination of cybersecurity risks and would cooperate fully with the relevant government authority.

  • Why Global-e Online Stock Skyrocketed 73.7% in June

    The e-commerce stock is now up by roughly 115% from market close on the day of its initial public offering in early May.

  • Virgin Galactic to launch founder Richard Branson into space on July 11

    Virgin Galactic announced Thursday plans to launch its billionaire founder Richard Branson into space on July 11.Why it matters: The date is nine days before Jeff Bezos, founder of Virgin Galactic competitor Blue Origin, is set to take off for space.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBranson will journey to space in Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity spacecraft along with two pilots and three other mission specialists as part of the compa

  • UPDATE: DiDi shares slide 9% premarket on news China's internet regulator to investigate its cybersecurity risks

    Shares of Chinese ride-sharing company Didi Global Inc. fell about 9% in premarket trade Friday, after China's internet regulator said it's investigating the company's cybersecurity risks, Dow Jones Newswires reported. The news comes just days after Didi's initial public offering in New York, the biggest deal in a busy week, in which the stock opened with a nearly 20% pop, but ended just 1% higher than the issue price. No new user registration will be allowed during the review, the Chinese regul

  • Richard Branson Onboard. Virgin Galactic’s Shares Up By 28%

    Virgin Galactic’s stock price rallied by 28% at Friday’s pre-market trading session after the company announced that founder Richard Branson would be onboard its July 11 space flight.

  • Post-vaccine rebound accelerates as US economy adds 850,000 jobs

    • Joe Biden hails ‘historic progress’ and credits stimulus package• Number in or seeking work still 3m below pre-pandemic peak Joe Biden: ‘This is historic progress, pulling our economy out of the worst crisis in a hundred years.’ Photograph: Samuel Corum/EPA The US added 850,000 jobs in June, a sign that the country’s post-vaccine rebound is continuing to accelerate. The national unemployment rate remained relatively stable, rising 0.1% to 5.9% in June, probably because more people came off the

  • US Jobs Report Shows Gain of 850K in June, Beating Estimates

    The Labor Department also revised May's numbers up by 24,000.

  • DiDi Global (DIDI) Goes Public: Here's What You Need to Know

    DiDi Global (DIDI) is currently trading at 17.1% above its IPO price.

  • China cyber watchdog investigates ride-hailing app Didi

    China's cyber watchdog said Friday it is investigating homegrown ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing over "cybersecurity" concerns, a day after it raised more than $4.4 billion in a bumper New York IPO.

  • Weightlifting-Lifters under pressure as doping puts Games future at risk

    Weightlifting has been part of the programme of the Olympics since the very first event in Athens in 1896, but it is facing the risk of removal from the Games over persistent doping. Scores of doping cases have been uncovered in the sport in recent years, including Kazakhstan's Rio 2016 gold medalist Nijat Rahimov, who was charged with offences by the International Testing Agency (ITA) last year. The ITA also charged Dumitru Captari of Romania - who competed alongside Rahimov in the 77 kg event in Rio - with offences that took place in that year.

  • Didi Opens Door for More Tech IPOs Beyond China. Where Emerging Market Investors Should Look.

    The digital transformation story is moving beyond China. Investors shouldn’t overlook the new companies on offer.

  • Li Auto June Deliveries Soared. Why the Stock Is Dropping.

    Chinese EV maker Li Auto reported blockbuster June deliveries, joining its peers NIO and XPeng in posting record numbers.

  • Hong Kong court denies bail to democracy activist

    A Hong Kong court denied bail on Friday to pro-democracy activist Chow Hang-tung, who was re-arrested on the eve of the anniversary of the former British colony's handover to Beijing and the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party. Chow, the vice-chairwoman of a group that organises annual vigils for the victims of China's 1989 Tiananmen crackdown on pro-democracy protesters, was released this month after being arrested for promoting an unauthorised assembly on June 4. Magistrate Veronica Heung of the West Kowloon court denied her bail, but she can next seek bail on July 9.

  • DiDi Global Highlights a Busy Week of 19 IPOs

    The Chinese answer to Uber raised over $4 billion, leading a parade of traditional IPOs, including a number from China like Pop Culture Group. The finale on Thursday: Krispy Kreme.

  • Picasso and Magritte Works Lead Christie’s $212.5 Million London and Paris Sales

    The top three sales, across 82 lots, made above the $128 million pre-sale estimate.

  • Dad and 19-year-old son drown while vacationing along Texas Gulf Coast, officials say

    The Texas father spotted his son struggling and tried to save him, officials say.