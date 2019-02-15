Are China Water Industry Group Limited’s (HKG:1129) Returns On Investment Worth Your While?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we are going to look at China Water Industry Group Limited (HKG:1129) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for China Water Industry Group:

0.067 = HK$119m ÷ (HK$3.3b – HK$939m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, China Water Industry Group has an ROCE of 6.7%.

Does China Water Industry Group Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. It appears that China Water Industry Group’s ROCE is fairly close to the Water Utilities industry average of 7.6%. Separate from how China Water Industry Group stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

In our analysis, China Water Industry Group’s ROCE appears to be 6.7%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 2.1%. This makes us wonder if the company is improving.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. If China Water Industry Group is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

China Water Industry Group’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

China Water Industry Group has total liabilities of HK$939m and total assets of HK$3.3b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 28% of its total assets. It is good to see a restrained amount of current liabilities, as this limits the effect on ROCE.