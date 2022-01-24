China Welcomes Third Louis Vuitton Maison in Chengdu

LONDON — Louis Vuitton is doubling down on China’s luxury spending powerhouse Chengdu, opening its third maison, the equivalent of a major flagship, in mainland China and the fourth store at Sino-Ocean Taikoo Li in the provincial capital of Sichuan.

The store is located at the heart of the downtown commercial development and sits right next to the centuries-old Daci Temple.

Unlike the brand’s other stores, the maison marks the first time Vuitton has integrated an entire historic building into its design. The Chengdu maison comprises two buildings, one of which is the historic Guangdong Hall built in the traditional western Sichuan style a century ago, and an open courtyard, spanning more than 10,700 square feet in total for retail, cultural and lifestyle experiences.

The retail portion is located within a three-story building adjacent to Guangdong Hall, covering 16,000 square feet and offering a full range of products from the French luxury house. The store is filled with artworks and furniture by Chinese artists and designers to reflect the brand’s respect and appreciation of local culture.

To celebrate the upcoming Chinese Year of the Tiger, the Chengdu maison is decorated with a series of tiger tail installations, which has already gone viral on Chinese social media.

Louis Vuitton opened its first mainland China maison in Shanghai’s Plaza 66 in 2012, and its second in Beijing’s China World Mall in 2015. The brand’s first maison in the Greater China region was opened in Hong Kong in 2005.

