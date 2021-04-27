China Widens Internet Crackdown With Meituan Monopoly Probe

China Widens Internet Crackdown With Meituan Monopoly Probe
Coco Liu
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) --

China’s government has expanded its antitrust crackdown beyond Jack Ma’s technology empire, launching an investigation into suspected monopolistic practices by food-delivery behemoth Meituan.

The State Administration for Market Regulation announced the investigation, which began recently, in a statement Monday. The antitrust watchdog is looking into alleged abuses including forced exclusivity arrangements known as “pick one of two.” The company said it will actively cooperate with the probe and step up efforts to comply with regulations. Its businesses are currently operating normally, it added in a statement. Shares in China’s third largest internet company slipped about 2.2% Tuesday, after the firm’s dollar bond spreads widened.

The investigation into Meituan extends Beijing’s crackdown beyond Ma’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Ant Group Co., and threatens to chill the ambitions of founder Wang Xing, one of China’s most aggressive entrepreneurs. The government has become increasingly concerned over the growing influence of titans like Alibaba, Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Meituan over every aspect of Chinese life as well as the vast amounts of data they’ve amassed through providing services like online shopping, chatting and ride-hailing.

The antitrust campaign has gathered pace in recent weeks, as regulators slapped a record fine on Alibaba, instructed affiliate Ant to overhaul its business and ordered 34 of its largest tech companies -- including Meituan -- to rectify any anti-competitive business practices within one month. Following the meeting with SAMR, the Beijing-based firm issued a pledge to abide by antitrust laws, saying it will maintain market order and won’t force merchants to “pick one of two” -- forcing them to select betweens Meituan or a rival -- through unreasonable methods.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:

Meituan is unlikely to face penalties any harsher than Alibaba’s recent $2.8 billion fine after being slapped with a monopoly probe, a sign that the regulatory dragnet is widening on the country’s tech behemoths. The interim period could be unnerving for its investors, but we think any penalty Meituan may pay will be commensurate with its smaller operational scale.

-- Vey-Sern Ling and Tiffany Tam, analysts

Click here for the research

The firm, founded by 42-year old billionaire Wang, has long been criticized by rivals and merchants for alleged excesses like forced exclusive arrangements. The firm -- which competes against Alibaba’s Ele.me in food delivery -- had previously been found guilty of unfair competition in at least two legal cases this year and ordered to pay compensation, local media has reported. The corporation had also rejected allegations that it charged onerous commissions to restaurants during the Covid-19 outbreak last year.

Alongside Ele.me, Meituan also faced an online backlash after several delivery riders were killed or injured while trying to meet strict deadlines. It was among a handful of operators fined by the antitrust watchdog in March for giving improper subsidies to expand in the red-hot arena of community e-commerce.

Ahead of the probe, Meituan said it will raise $10 billion in a record new share sale by a Hong Kong-listed firm as well as through an offering of convertible bonds. The firm had said it will use the funds to boost investments in new technologies like autonomous delivery as well as for general corporate purposes.

Read more: Meituan CEO Who Beat Jack Ma Gets $10 Billion for Next Fight

Under antitrust laws, Meituan could face a penalty of as much as 10% of its revenue if it’s found to have violated regulations. Its 2020 revenue was about 114.8 billion yuan ($17.7 billion). In contrast, rival Alibaba was fined $2.8 billion, or about 4% of its 2019 domestic revenues.

Wang, a coding guru whose methodical obsession with data and algorithms proved instrumental in humbling Alibaba’s rival meal service Ele.me, has openly telegraphed his ambitions. In a 2017 interview with local media, he said Meituan could join Alibaba and Tencent as the third member of a Chinese internet triumvirate in five to 10 years, due to the value it creates in food, travel and other services.

The billionaire last week described in a lengthy online post how he’ll funnel capital raised toward research into autonomous drones and delivery systems -- which analysts expect to fuel Meituan’s foray into the red-hot community commerce arena, where buyers in a local neighborhood enjoy bulk discounts. Meituan had been expected to wage a pitched battle of subsidies and sweeteners with Alibaba, JD.com Inc. and Pinduoduo Inc. for food and produce supply.

Meituan shares nearly tripled in 2020, making it one of the best-performing Chinese technology stocks. It’s dropped roughly 32% from a February record, partly as China’s antitrust campaign accelerated and after the company flagged that it will incur more losses from its investments in newer businesses like online groceries.

Spreads on Meituan’s dollar bonds due 2025 widened nearly 13 basis points following the announcement.

(Updates with share action from the second paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • State Dept: 'We are working non-stop' to help India

    The U.S. says it is providing a range of emergency assistance to India to help the country contain its surging coronavirus infections. It includes vaccine materials, therapeutics and devices that help provide oxygen. (April 26)

  • China probes takeout firm Meituan over antitrust concerns

    China’s market regulator said Monday it has launched a probe into suspected monopolistic behavior by food delivery firm Meituan. The investigation comes amid increased scrutiny of internet companies suspected of anti-competitive practices. The State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement that it was looking into Meituan’s policies, including exclusivity arrangements known as “pick one of two.”

  • Slowing Rates Of Return At PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) Leave Little Room For Excitement

    If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll...

  • Thoma Bravo in Talks to Back Illumio at $2.9 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Cybersecurity startup Illumio Inc. is in talks to raise about $250 million in a funding round that values the company at about $2.9 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Private equity firm Thoma Bravo is poised to lead the latest funding round for the Sunnyvale, California-based company, said the people, who requested anonymity because the information is private.An Illumio representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, while a Thoma Bravo spokesperson declined to comment.Closely-held Illumio in February said it had a strong fiscal year ending Jan. 31, reporting an over 100% jump in international annual recurring revenue and a fourth quarter that was its strongest ever.The startup, led by co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Rubin, said more than 10% of Fortune 100 companies -- including Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas SA and Salesforce.com Inc. -- rely on it to protect their data centers, networks and other applications against cyberattacks.Read more: BlackRock, Tudor Group Back Cybersecurity Startup Deep InstinctIllumio has previously raised capital from clients advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management as well as venture firms including Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst, 8VC, Accel and Data Collective.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • South Korea Growth Accelerates as Global Recovery Strengthens

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s strong economic growth last quarter led by investment and exports adds to evidence that the global recovery is gathering pace after a year pummeled by the coronavirus.Gross domestic product grew 1.6% during January-March from the previous quarter, the Bank of Korea said Tuesday, easily beating the economists’ consensus for a 1.1% expansion. That pushed the level of GDP above its pre-pandemic peak at the end of 2019.The third straight quarterly expansion consolidates the view that Korea’s economy will grow more than expected this year. Acting Prime Minister Hong Nam-ki said Tuesday the country is on track achieve mid-to-upper 3% growth, higher than the 3.2% earlier forecast.The data also follows positive growth reports from China and Singapore, setting the stage for a global rebound. But whether momentum can carry over into the coming quarters hinges on the pandemic. While vaccinations have allowed the virus curve to flatten in some countries, the latest crisis in India suggests no country is immune to sudden flare-ups that puts the economy at risk.​Korea has been one of the better economic performers throughout the pandemic, thanks to strong overseas demand for its products ranging from chips to cars. Investment overtook exports in the first quarter as the key growth driver, with businesses pumping more money into production to take advantage of the accelerating rebound.From the previous quarter, facilities investment jumped 6.6% while exports increased 1.9%. Government spending was up 1.7% and private consumption rebounded 1.1%. From a year earlier, overall GDP increased 1.8%.The first-quarter growth “proves the economy’s ability to recover is relatively solid,” Acting Prime Minister Hong said on Facebook following the GDP release. Still, jobs remain a concern for the economy, with groups such as the young and women still facing difficulties, Hong said.What Bloomberg Economics Says..“The export sector continued to support the outlook, with robust external demand boosting capital expenditure. But a slower rebound in private consumption means policy makers will probably be inclined to remain accommodative to safeguard the recovery.”-- Justin Jimenez, Asia EconomistFor full report, click hereEconomists have an overall positive outlook, but see growing risks from local outbreaks. Korea has found it more difficult to peg back fresh infections this year and inoculations are yet to start for the broader public. A full recovery in the job market is a way off as social distancing rules are still restricting the services industry.“Investment is picking up in sectors that didn’t do so well last year as well as in ones that did,” said economist Oh Jae-young at KB Securities. “If consumption stabilizes, the momentum could keep on going.”The Bloomberg consensus for growth this year among private-sector economists is now 3.5%, up from 3.2% in early January.Policies remains supportive, without a hint of tapering stimulus in official circles. The fifth extra budget since the start of the pandemic was passed in March and a ruling party lawmaker last week floated the idea of a universal cash handout to boost consumption. BOK’s Governor Lee Ju-yeol has repeatedly dismissed speculations of early tightening.“Strong external demand has led Korean firms to invest in more capacity and exports went from strength to strength last quarter,” wrote Alex Holmes, an economist at Capital Economics who correctly forecast the GDP outcome. “The main weak point of the economy is private consumption,” Holmes said, adding that any consumer recovery will be partial until the virus is all but eliminated.(Adds comments from economist, chart.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ant Group Has Been Working With China’s Central Bank on Its CBDC Since 2017: Report

    The Alibaba-affiliated company disclosed the information over the weekend at the Digital China Summit in Fuzhou.

  • Lyft to Sell Self-Driving Unit in $550 Million Toyota Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Lyft Inc. has agreed to sell its self-driving division to a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corp., joining Uber Technologies Inc. in stepping back from the costly driverless vehicle research once thought to be on the verge of revolutionizing ride-hailing.The deal is worth $550 million and will allow Lyft to turn an adjusted profit in the third quarter of this year, the company said Monday. Previously, Lyft was targeting profitability by the end of the year. The company estimates that selling the division will save it $100 million in operating expenses annually.Lyft shares gained about 2% in extended trading after closing at $63.06 in New York. The stock has jumped 28% this year.“Assuming the transaction closes within the expected timeframe and the Covid recovery continues, we are confident that we can achieve Adjusted EBITDA profitability in the third quarter of this year,” Lyft Co-Founder and President John Zimmer said in a prepared statement announcing the deal, which is expected to close during the third quarter.Lyft will sell the unit, called Level 5, to Woven Planet Holdings Inc., an extension of Toyota’s research division with a mandate to advance self-driving car technology. The deal is structured to start with a $200 million payout followed by $350 million in additional payments over five years.Lyft fielded interest from “a number” of autonomous vehicle companies before selecting Toyota’s Woven Planet, Zimmer told analysts during a call. A key element in the decision to sell the unit, Zimmer said, was recognizing that Lyft no longer needed to develop its own autonomous vehicle technology. Instead, he said, multiple partnerships with other companies working on the technology would deliver the highest value to the Lyft platform.“It’s important, at this point, not to get into an exclusive relationship,” Zimmer said.In an interview with Bloomberg Television, Zimmer said the deal represented Lyft “doubling down” on the autonomous driving part of its strategy. “This allows us to work with multiple partners, to bring the best and safest technology to the platform for our customers and to focus on the customer experience and the marketplace technology,” he said.The sale comes as Lyft’s ride-hailing demand is rebounding after the pandemic slammed revenue by keeping would-be riders homebound. The lockdowns were particularly hard on Lyft, which operates only in North America and, unlike its larger rival Uber, does not have businesses like food delivery to off-set ride-hailing losses.But even as the ride-hailing industry shows signs of recovery, expectations for self-driving car development have been humbled. Long hailed as a technology that would be soon be ready to commercialize broadly and cheaply, its development is costing more and taking longer to safely deploy than initially expected.By selling its autonomous driving unit, Lyft follows Uber, which sold its self-driving group to Aurora Innovation Inc. late last year. Uber has been offloading a variety of pricey side projects as it focuses on turning a profit by the end of 2021.Lyft’s self-driving division will continue operating in Palo Alto with all 300 employees now joining Woven Planet. Jody Kelman, Lyft’s director of product and program management for the self-driving platform, will stay at Lyft, joining its two dozen or so product managers and engineers in San Francisco focused on making the company’s platform accessible and ready to work with all self-driving cars.After the addition of the Lyft staffers, the group at Toyota’s Woven Planet will consist of about 1,200 employees. “This acquisition marks the first in a coordinated strategy to consolidate leading technologies and talent to help realize this vision,” George Kellerman, head of investments & acquisitions for Woven Planet, said in a statement.Lyft also said Monday that it had reached agreements with Woven Planet to share data that could help further the automated vehicles the unit is aiming to develop. Along with Lyft’s engineers and data scientists, Woven Planet will get access to mapping, route and other data from Lyft, as well as information from the high-powered sensors that are on Lyft’s fleet of more than 10,000 cars that it rents to drivers.In a statement Monday, Lyft Chief Executive Officer Logan Green called the deal a “major step forward for autonomous vehicle technology.”Lyft has logged more than 100,000 paid autonomous trips on its platform, mostly in Las Vegas through its partnership with Motional, a venture backed by Hyundai Motor Group. The company said the deal with Woven is non-exclusive and that it remains committed to existing partners including Google’s Waymo, and is on track to hit a 2023 goal of allowing customers to use its app to hail driverless cars.(Updates with additional comments from executives in the eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jack Ma’s Ant Plans Interest-Free Loans to Lift Staff Morale

    (Bloomberg) -- Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. plans to offer zero-interest loans to employees who own illiquid stock options, seeking to boost morale after the company’s landmark initial public offering was suspended in November, people familiar with the matter said.The loans will be backed by eligible employees’ restricted stock options, which will be valued at levels calculated after a 2018 funding round, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. That will allow Ant to give staff access to liquidity without requiring the company to establish a more up-to-date valuation for its shares.The options, known as Share Economic Rights with each representing 5.53 shares, will be priced at 195 yuan ($30.05) or 35.26 yuan a share, in line with an internal buyback price from 2018, the people said. Ant was valued at $150 billion at the time.Ant’s executives are trying to halt a potential exodus of staff, who had expected a windfall with the company just days away from listing in Shanghai at a $280 billion valuation. Chairman Eric Jing assured employees in March that the firm would eventually go public and promised a “short-term liquidity solution” that would take effect this month.Details of the loan program will probably be announced in the next few days, the people said. Ant declined to comment via email.The company suspended its share buyback program for current and departing staff last year to prepare for its IPO. It needs to compete for talent with China’s other technology behemoths including Tencent Holdings Ltd., which saw its shares climb as Ant battles a regulatory overhang.The future of Jack Ma’s company -- and its valuation -- has been shrouded in uncertainty as regulators sort through details of a fintech industry overhaul that abruptly halted Ant’s $35 billion IPO in November. The company has since committed to drastically revamping its business and seen its chief executive officer Simon Hu exit.Early investor Warburg Pincus LLC marked down the valuation of the fintech giant to a range of $200 billion to $250 billion at year end, people familiar have said.That’s a fall from its peak valuation but better than estimates by Bloomberg Intelligence, which now sees Ant dropping to $29 billion to $115 billion after it becomes regulated more like a bank.Many of Ant’s employees have been granted restricted stock options, which account for a significant portion of total compensation for some employees. These are usually subject to a four-year vesting schedule, with 25% free from the lockup upon the first anniversary and 25% every year thereafter.Before Ant’s buyback program was halted, departing employees would sell shares back to the company at a valuation in line with the company’s most-recent funding round, while existing employees could participate in periodic buyback rounds, people familiar with the matter said.Outstanding SERs totaled 114 million at the end of June, according to the latest data disclosed by Ant. If valued at the company’s planned IPO price in November, they would have been worth a combined 43 billion yuan.(Updates with Bloomberg Intelligence estimate for Ant valuation)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • VFIAX vs. SPY: A Mutual Fund vs. ETF Case Study

    Identify subtle differences between two excellent investment opportunities, the Vanguard 500 Index Fund and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF.

  • Texas Gains House Seats, N.Y. Loses as Census Hands Edge to GOP

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas will gain two seats in the U.S. House of Representatives under new Census numbers released Monday, while states in the Northeast and Midwest will lose seven in a shift of political clout to Republican strongholds before the 2022 midterms.The Census numbers showed the U.S. population grew much more slowly than expected, with fewer people migrating to the South and West than earlier projections.The result was an extraordinarily close battle for the last congressional seat, with New York losing one of its 27 House members by just 89 people, Census officials said.The bureau’s release of its decennial count of state populations begins the process of reshuffling the 435 House seats among the 50 states to account for population changes over the last decade.Those changes alone could be enough to decide the balance of power: Democrats hold a narrow advantage in the House now, with a margin of fewer than half a dozen seats.The states gaining seats are largely ones that former President Donald Trump won in 2020, while states President Joe Biden won -- including the so-called “Blue Wall” states of the industrial North -- are losers.Texas will gain two seats. Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon will also each gain one seat each.Because the size of the House has been capped since 1911, those new seats must come at the expense of seven states: California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.And because the Electoral College factors in House representation, those states will lose influence in the 2024 presidential vote as well.At just 7.4%, the 2010s saw the second-slowest growth rate in the nation’s history, just ahead of the 7.3% growth of the 1930s, during the Great Depression. The total U.S. population as of April 1, 2020 was 331,449,281.And state-to-state migration is also slower than at any time since World War II. That means fewer congressional seats will be redistributed than at any time since Congress refused to allow reapportionment following the 1920 census.Texas had been expected to gain three seats and Florida two, and Arizona was also expected to gain a seat based on the Census Bureau’s own annual estimates. Acting Census Director Ron Jarmin attributed that difference to slower-than-expected growth, but officials said the discrepancy was within 1%.Alabama, Minnesota and Rhode Island were projected to lose seats but were spared a cut in the final numbers. Minnesota gained the seat New York lost.The average House seat will now represent 761,169 people, up from 710,767 from 2010.The Census Bureau sent questionnaires out in March 2020, just as the national lockdowns began, asking people to say where they lived by April 1. New York bore the brunt of coronavirus deaths early in the pandemic.California, while still the most populous state, will lose a congressional seat for the first time since it joined the Union in 1850. Montana will have two representatives for the first time since the 1980s.New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office didn’t immediately return a request for comment, but a spokesman for Mayor Bill de Blasio said New York City did its part and blamed the state government.Blair Horner, executive director of New York Public Interest Group, expressed relief that New York hadn’t lost two seats as it has for the last eight Census counts.Some states, like New York, or interest groups might seek to challenge the count, given that it was conducted during a devastating public health crisis and amid Trump’s unsuccessful attempt to exclude undocumented immigrants from the count and add a citizenship question.But a challenge to the numbers used would be “extremely uphill and difficult,” said Jeffrey Wice, an expert on redistricting, voting rights and census law. States, cities and civil rights groups have filed court challenges to reapportionment in the past, but the U.S. Supreme Court has uniformly rejected them, he said.“It’s very hard to challenge the Census Bureau over congressional reapportionment,” Wice added.A group of Democrats who focus on election issues, Democracy Docket, said Monday night that it had sued three states to force them to abandon their old congressional maps and enact ones they consider “fairly and constitutionally distributed.” The suits were filed in Pennsylvania, Minnesota and Louisiana.There is one bright spot for Democrats, as demographic changes also mean that Republican bastions such as Texas are becoming more competitive, putting the party closer to its long-term goal of someday moving the Lone Star state back into the Democratic column.By September, the Census Bureau will release data that shows the shifting populations within states, helping them in redrawing their congressional district maps. That promises to set off contentious debates in states where partisan legislators draw the district lines.The release of the top-level apportionment data Monday was four months behind schedule, as the coronavirus pandemic hit just when the Census Bureau was beginning the constitutionally required national head count.The delayed start could create added chaos at the filing deadlines for next year’s congressional elections, as incumbents and their challengers won’t know which districts they’re running for until their campaigns have already started.It could also help force some House members to retire or run for higher office. On Monday, Representative Tim Ryan, an Ohio Democrat, announced plans to run for the U.S. Senate after conceding that the new maps will make it harder for his Youngstown-area House district to stay in his party’s hands.(Updates with lawsuits filed, in 22nd paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bill Gates under fire for saying vaccine formulas shouldn’t be shared with developing world

    Billionaire sees swift social media backlash: ‘Who appointed this billionaire head of global health? Oh yeah, he did’

  • Ghislaine Maxwell has been using a sock to hide her eyes from guard checks, court told

    Prosecutors said the checks are routine, but a member of the three-person judicial panel questioned the claim

  • Fury as Rick Santorum dismisses Native Americans and claims ‘there was nothing here’ when colonists arrived

    Former GOP candidate and CNN contributor tells right-wing student group ‘there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture’

  • Indigenous groups join calls for CNN to drop Rick Santorum after GOP commentator dismisses Native Americans

    National Congress of American Indians calls commentator ‘an unhinged and embarrassing racist’

  • Medical examiner who testified that Derek Chauvin did not kill George Floyd faces investigation into past cases

    Dr David Fowler testified he would have classified Mr Floyd’s death as ‘undetermined’

  • Golden Globes organisers apologise after former president accused of calling BLM a ‘hate movement’

    The group said it would unveil major reforms on 6 May

  • NYPD hate crimes unit investigates after vicious attack leaves Chinese American man fighting for his life

    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, called the attack on Mr Ma ‘outrageous’

  • ‘Intolerable.’ Teens seen in photo ‘re-enacting’ George Floyd death at NC high school

    The photograph shared on social media appears to show a high school student kneeling on another student’s neck.

  • Mike Pence skiing holiday at height of pandemic cost taxpayers $757,000, report reveals

    Former vice president took trip even as his own task force asked people to stay at home

  • Man killed in Myanmar two days after regional deal, local media say

    Activists opposed to military rule called on people to stop paying electricity bills and agricultural loans and to keep their children away from school, adding to doubts about a regional bloc's push to end Myanmar's post-coup crisis. The man was shot dead at a fried rice shop in Mandalay late on Monday and some other people were wounded, three Myanmar media reported.