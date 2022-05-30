China is willing to work with Pacific Island nations for a 'shared future'- President Xi

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will always be a good friend of Pacific Island countries no matter how the international situation changes, China's President Xi Jinping said on Monday in a written address to a meeting of China-Pacific foreign ministers.

China is willing to work with Pacific Island nations to build a "community with a shared future", Xi said in the written address.

