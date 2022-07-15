China willing to 'recalibrate' ties with Australia - Wang Yi

FILE PHOTO: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali
·1 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China-Australia relations are facing both challenges and opportunities at the present, and China is willing to "recalibrate" ties in the spirit of mutual respect, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

"The Chinese side is willing to take the pulse (on ties), recalibrate, and set sail again," Wang told Chinese media in the Guangxi region on Thursday, according to a foreign ministry statement on Friday.

But Australia must correct its understanding of China and not hype up differences, and refrain from joining in with others in trying to contain China, Wang said.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Recommended Stories

  • Only two countries might be still willing to supply Russia with weapons

    There are almost no countries left that are ready to supply weapons to the Russia, Defense Express editor-in-chief Oleg Katkov told Radio NV on July 13.

  • Solomons leader: Chinese base would make his people targets

    Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said Thursday that his country’s new security pact with Beijing would not allow China to build a military base on the South Pacific nation and make his citizens “targets for potential military strikes.” Details of the pact haven’t been made public but the deal has raised fears of a permanent Chinese military facility within 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) of the northeast Australian coast.

  • Tensions over Iran nuclear deal disrupt Biden's kumbaya moment in Israel

    At a news conference, U.S. President Joe Biden and Yair Lapid, Israeli's acting prime minister, debated the best way to prevent a nuclear Iran.

  • Exclusive-Britain and Japan aim to merge Tempest and F-X fighter programmes-sources

    Britain and Japan are close to an agreement to merge their next-generation Tempest and F-X fighter jet programmes, with the two countries aiming for a deal on a new joint project by year-end, three sources told Reuters. It would be the first time Japan has sought a non-U.S. partner for a large military programme and the first major collaboration between Tokyo and London, going beyond what had been expected when industrial talks began five years ago. "This would be an equal partnership between Japan and Britain," said one of the sources with knowledge of the plan.

  • Nato chief, challenged on the need to confront China, cites its military build-up and rights record

    The head of Nato got into an impromptu debate on Wednesday with a member of the European Parliament over why the security alliance needed to concern itself with China. Irish MEP Mick Wallace pressed Stoltenberg on why Europe could not live in peace with China and respect the fact that the two trading giants hold different values. Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainer

  • Ukraine breaks diplomatic relations with North Korea after it recognizes independence of Kremlin-backed separatist regions

    Ukraine's foreign ministry said North Korea's move won't change Ukraine's internationally recognized borders and carries no legal weight.

  • As Ukraine grain deal emerges, U.S. aims to ease concerns over Russia sanctions

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Thursday sought to facilitate Russian food and fertilizer exports by reassuring banks, shipping and insurance companies that such transactions would not breach Washington's sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. Enabling those Russian exports is a key part of attempts by the United Nations and Turkish officials to broker a package deal with Moscow that would also allow for shipments of Ukraine grain from the Black Sea port of Odesa, which have been blockaded by the war. The written U.S. clarification came a day after Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and U.N. officials met in Istanbul for talks aimed at resuming Ukraine's grain exports.

  • Iran vows to stick to 'rightful and logical' stance in nuclear talks

    Iran will not retreat from its "rightful and logical" stance in its nuclear impasse with the United States, President Ebrahim Raisi said on Wednesday, a day after France warned there were only a few weeks left to revive a 2015 nuclear deal. The pact seemed near revival in March but 11 months of talks between Tehran and major powers in Vienna were thrown into disarray chiefly over Iran's insistence that Washington remove its elite security force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), from the U.S. Foreign Terrorist Organizations list. In an effort to overcome the impasse and narrow the remaining gaps, Tehran and Washington held indirect talks in Qatar last month but they ended without progress.

  • Biden says US would use military force against Iran as a 'last resort' to prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon

    Biden has made reviving the 2015 nuclear deal a top priority, but indirect talks to restore the pact have so far failed to produce an agreement.

  • Yellen says it's in China's interest to restructure Sri Lanka's debt

    China is a "very important" creditor of Sri Lanka and it would likely be in the interest of both countries if China participated in restructuring Sri Lanka's debt, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday. Yellen said she would urge other members of the Group of 20 major economies to put pressure on China to be more cooperative in long-stalled efforts to restructure the debts of countries in debt distress, including Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka owes at least $5 billion to China although some estimates put it at almost twice that amount.

  • Biden Warns Iran That US Won’t Wait ‘Forever’ on Nuclear Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation ScorcherThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowMore Chinese Homebuyers Refuse to Pay Mortgage Loans Amid Contagion FearsPresident Joe Biden said the US won’t wait “forever” for Iran to agree to new curbs on its nuclear program, while Israeli Prime Minister Yair La

  • China urges UN to ban small arms to criminal gangs in Haiti

    China urged the U.N. Security Council on Thursday to try to cut off the supply of small arms, light weapons and ammunition to gangs in Haiti, which has been unable to stem an upsurge in criminal violence and kidnappings. Beijing also called for the council to demand an immediate halt to gang violence, criminal activities, roadblocks and the occupation of any public institution. It also wants the council to express its readiness to impose additional sanctions, including travel bans and asset freezes, on people who support gang violence or criminal activities, abuse human rights or undermine Haiti’s peace, stability and security.

  • EXPLAINER: Why Iran cracks down at home, cozies up to Moscow

    Backed into a corner by the West, Iran is ramping up uranium enrichment, clamping down on dissent and deepening ties with Russia in a challenge to the U.S. and Europe. Russian President Vladimir Putin heads to Tehran next week to meet with Iran's leader — his second trip abroad since sending troops into Ukraine. The surprise announcement came a day after the White House said Tehran is preparing to send armed drones to Russia for use in Ukraine and before U.S. President Joe Biden headed to Israel and Saudi Arabia.

  • UAE president, in first address, stresses support for energy security, friendly relations

    The president of the United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday the Gulf OPEC producer would continue to support global energy security as a main driver of global economic growth, ahead of a U.S.-Arab summit in neighbouring Saudi Arabia this week. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, in his first televised address since becoming president in May, also said the UAE would extend a "hand of friendship" to all countries that share values of peaceful coexistence and mutual respect. His speech coincided with the start of a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden to the region that includes a meeting with Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

  • Pacific islands leaders commit to regional unity in face of superpower rivalry

    Pacific island leaders have agreed to take a united approach as the United States and China vie for influence in the region, and to push developed nations for bolder action on climate change, which they say is the biggest threat they face. A communique to be released on the final day of the Pacific Islands Forum meeting in Suva will show the leaders agree to consult each other before entering into security arrangements, forum secretary general Henry Puna told reporters. The approach taken by China, which asked 10 out of 18 forum members to endorse a pre-prepared security and trade deal in May, without time to consult, was rejected by forum leaders this week, he said.

  • Biden won't wait forever for Iran on nuclear deal

    STORY: The undertaking, part of a "Jerusalem Declaration" crowning Biden's first visit to Israel as president, came a day after he told a local TV station that he was open to "last resort" use of force against Iran - an apparent move toward accommodating Israel's calls for a "credible military threat" by world powers.Washington and Israel have separately made veiled statements about possible preemptive war with Iran - which denies seeking nuclear arms - for years. Whether they have the capabilities or will to deliver on this has been subject to debate, however.Thursday's statement reaffirmed U.S. support for Israel's regional military edge and ability "to defend itself by itself." Lapid cast this posture as a way of averting open conflict. There was no immediate comment from Tehran.Biden has pushed for a return to talks but said it was up to Iran to respond. "We are not going to wait forever," he said.

  • Saudi Arabia Proves Too Big to Snub for a Desperate Biden

    (Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden promised to “reorient” the US’s relationship with Saudi Arabia, but the man he shunned over the kingdom’s human rights record may yet get to decide in which direction. Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation ScorcherThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First T

  • Biden arrives in Israel at start of Mideast talks

    STORY: Arriving on Air Force One at Ben Gurion Airport, whose tarmac he first trod in 1973 as a senator, Biden bumped fists with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and, in a speech, described the United States' connection with the country as "deeper and stronger, in my view, than it has ever been."Biden stressed the "unshakable commitment" of the United States to Israel's security while restating his support for a two-state solution, which he described as "the best hope for Israel and the Palestinians."It is Biden's 10th visit to Israel, which has stepped carefully around disagreements with Washington over Iranian nuclear diplomacy and long-stalled Palestinian statehood negotiations."Your relationship with Israel has always been personal," Lapid said in a speech, calling Biden "a great Zionist and one of the best friends Israel has ever known."Biden will spend two days in Jerusalem for talks with Israeli leaders before meeting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday in the occupied West Bank.Afterward, he will take a direct flight from Israel to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - a first for an American president - on Friday (July 15) for talks with Saudi officials and to attend a summit of Gulf allies.

  • Indonesia chases G20 progress with Russia but Germany, France sceptical

    G20 finance leaders will meet in Bali this week for talks on issues like global food security and soaring inflation, but there was scepticism from Germany and France over Indonesia's hopes for common ground as tensions over Ukraine simmer. Russia's invasion of Ukraine overshadowed a meeting of foreign ministers from the Group of 20 major economies last week, as Russia's top diplomat walked out of a meeting and accused the West of "frenzied criticism".

  • Biden dodges questions on Iran's nuclear program as Israel's leader calls for action

    President Biden on Thursday dodged questions about whether he would set a deadline for stalled negotiations over Iran's nuclear program following a meeting with Israel's prime minister, who urged the United States to put a "credible military threat" on the table against Iran. Biden, who said in a recent interview that the U.S. would consider using military force ‘as a last resort,' declined to elaborate on any timeline for diplomatic efforts in public after his session with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid. "We've laid out for the people, for the leadership of Iran, what we're willing to accept now to get back in the JCPOA," he said about the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the Obama-era nuclear agreement abandoned by the Trump administration to an Israeli journalist.