China Woes Grant Dollar Bulls Reprieve From Recent Weakness

Ruth Carson and Chester Yung
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s worsening economic outlook may supercharge demand for the world’s safest assets, with the dollar likely to be among the top beneficiaries.

That’s according to strategists who reckon investors could double down on long greenback bets against the yuan and other emerging currencies as jitters around a Chinese downturn spur funds to dial back risk-taking.

Traders wasted little time Monday in rushing back to the world’s foremost reserve currency after China’s central bank unexpectedly eased policy, underscoring the growing risks in Asia’s largest economy.

The dollar surged by more than 1.2% against the offshore renminbi, putting it on course for its biggest one-day gain in three years against the Chinese currency, with the pair topping 6.8 for the first time since May. That helped fuel a broader rally in the greenback, which notched gains against all of its Group-of-10 peers bar the yen, a traditional haven in times of distress.

“The dollar is the place to be as the fallout continues,” said Stephen Miller, an investment consultant at GSFM, a unit of Canada’s CI Financial Corp. “There’s good reason to believe we’ll see more flows into the dollar and US assets as China’s woes deepen.”

The Bloomberg dollar index, which had been grinding lower after peaking in mid-July, jumped 0.7% and was on track for its biggest move up in nearly two weeks. While the gauge is down about 3% from an all-time high in July, the US currency has still strengthened against every Group-of-10 peer this year.

“We maintain our strong dollar call,” Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. said in a note. “Once this risk-off period ends, the dollar should still benefit from the relatively strong US economic outlook.”

China’s offshore yuan slumped after a slew of disappointing economic data and its decline dragged Asian peers lower, with the Thai baht and Indonesian rupiah among the biggest losers.

“If Chinese slowdown risks materialize, we expect it to lead to a softening of Asian currencies such as the won and rupiah,” said Chang Wei Liang, strategist at DBS Bank Ltd. “We are watchful of spillovers, with Asian economies that are dependent on Chinese demand at risk of facing slower export growth.”

Credit Suisse Group AG’s Global Head of FX Strategy Shahab Jalinoos told Bloomberg Television Monday he was still holding on to bets that the dollar would strengthen against the yuan, adding that a wager on the pair hitting 6.95 is still appropriate.

“We thought there might be some kind of a short-term correction in favor of the renminbi once the heat died down a little bit around the geopolitical risk,” he said. “But clearly the economic data there remain even weaker than we were expecting, to be honest.”

To be sure, not everyone is betting on a stronger dollar. Hedge funds turned bearish on the US currency for the first time in a year in a wager its best days may be over.

Mizuho Bank Ltd. suggested expectations that the Federal Reserve’s policy tightening cycle may end soon was a reason for investors to be pessimistic.

Others warned that calls for a peak in dollar strength may come back to bite.

“The single bright spot in China’s economy is exports, but this will come under pressure as global growth slows,” said Alvin Tan, strategist at RBC Capital Markets in Singapore. “You cannot write off dollar strength in the midst of a global growth slowdown.”

(Updates pricing.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Freight Demand Is Moderating Heading Toward Fourth Quarter

    Trucking and rail measures show shipment counts flat and even slipping as inflation takes a toll on consumer demand.

  • For Sinopec, West’s Russian Oil Boycott is a Gift

    China’s largest refiner, whose shares are cheap by historical standards, is shaping up as one of the biggest beneficiaries of the conflict in Ukraine.

  • Fed finalizes guidelines for granting firms access to payment services

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Monday it had finalized guidelines for how it will review requests by banks, fintechs and other firms to access the central bank's master accounts and payment systems. The final product, which is substantially similar to proposals the Fed floated in May 2021 and March 2022, creates a tiered review system that reserves the closest scrutiny for companies that lack federal deposit insurance and are not traditionally overseen by bank regulators. The new guidelines are aimed at creating a transparent, consistent and risk-based process for reviewing applications for "master accounts," the Fed said in a statement.

  • U.S. home builder sentiment, New York state factory activity drop

    The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index fell 6 points to 49 this month, the eighth consecutive monthly decline and the lowest reading outside of the pandemic era since 2014, a survey released on Monday showed. The Fed's increasingly aggressive fight to quash high inflation by lifting borrowing costs has already begun to be felt in the housing sector, which is highly sensitive to interest rates. Meanwhile, a separate survey by the New York Fed showed the "Empire State" index on current business conditions plummeted 42.4 points to a reading of -31.3 this month.

  • Crypto Funds See Minor Outflows, Ending Six-Week Inflows Streak: CoinShares

    Digital-asset investment products saw outflows totaling $17 million spread across regions and providers.

  • South Africa's solar revolution - if you can afford it

    STORY: South Africa's regular blackouts aren't a problem for Pierre Moureau.The 68-year-old financial planner has rooftop solar panels set up at his Johannesburg home.Africa's most industrialized economy is witnessing a boom in small-scale solar installations - but only for those who can afford it."Solar is the way to go because it will free our nation. Most of our nation is actually deprived of their basic human rights and that’s to be able to do work whenever, however and for how long they want.”South Africa is in the grip of a power crisis.Debt-crippled state utility Eskom's crumbling fleet of coal-fired plants have repeatedly resulted in power cuts - known locally as load-shedding.That's prompted promises from President Cyril Ramaphosa to cut red tape in a bid to boost renewable energy.But those who can afford to are not waiting for government action.Tabi Tabi has witnessed this first hand.“Last year, March of last year we sat one month – we got 349 requests. We hadn't seen that within a year."Tabi's solar company, Granville Energy has, he says, seen a continuous increase in demand for rooftop systems over the past two years."People didn't have trust on Eskom’s ability to solve the problem, so they started looking for alternatives."In the first five months of this year alone South Africa imported solar photovoltaic panels worth 2.2 billion rand, or around $135 million, according to a Reuters analysis of customs data.Once installed they'll increase the estimated existing small-scale solar generating capacity by some 24%.That surpasses what the government has managed to procure in a decade of utility-scale solar strategy.But as with much in one of the world's most unequal societies, there is a divide.Rooftop solar remains out of reach for most poorer South Africans.Prince Mkhize works at a carwash in Johannesburg's low-income Alexandra township."We’re not that rich, you feel? You can’t just buy solar systems, then you put them on top of the roof and et cetera – the money, that’s the problem."When blackouts strike, Mkhize's jet wash and vacuum cleaner won't work, meaning he can't earn.Across a busy motorway from Alexandra is the Sandton financial district, known as "Africa's richest square mile".It's a place where people are more likely to be able to buy their way out of the blackouts.

  • Gold Drops With China’s Slowdown and Fed Rate Path in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold dropped as investors assessed signs that China’s economy is struggling to recover ahead of minutes from the Federal Reserve later in the week.China’s central bank unexpectedly cut its key interest rate as it ramped up support for an economy weighed down by virus lockdowns and a deepening property crisis. Economic data released Monday showed the country’s recovery is ebbing, potentially crimping physical demand for gold in the world’s largest consumer. Bullion fell as much as

  • China unexpectedly cuts key rates as economic data disappoints

    BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's central bank cut key lending rates in a surprise move on Monday to revive demand as data showed the economy unexpectedly slowing in July, with factory and retail activity squeezed by Beijing's zero-COVID policy and a property crisis. The grim set of figures indicate the world's second largest economy is struggling to shake off the June quarter's hit to growth from strict COVID restrictions, prompting some economists to downgrade their projections. Industrial output grew 3.8% in July from a year earlier, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), below the 3.9% expansion in June and a 4.6% increase expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

  • Malaysia Airlines signs provisional deal for 20 Airbus A330neos

    (Reuters) -Malaysia Airlines has signed a provisional agreement to acquire 20 Airbus A330neos to replace its ageing fleet of A330 widebody jets in a deal that also involves aircraft leasing company Avolon. The airline will buy 10 of the planes from Airbus and then execute a sale-and-leaseback deal with Avolon, with the other 10 leased directly from Avolon, the carrier said on Monday. The fleet upgrade, which includes purchase rights for another 20 A330neos, comes amid signs of a pick-up in demand for widebody jets after a lengthy downturn.

  • Roubini Sees Either US Hard Landing or Uncontrolled Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Economist Nouriel Roubini said there are two options for the US economy, given the Federal Reserve’s most-aggressive tightening campaign in decades: an economic hard landing or inflation at a persistently elevated level.“The fed funds rate should be going well above 4% -- 4.5%-5% in my view -- to really push inflation towards 2%,” the chairman and chief executive officer of Roubini Macro Associates said in an interview on Bloomberg Television’s “Balance of Power With David Westin”

  • McDonald’s races to hire over-50s as companies seek to lure retirees back to work

    McDonald’s has kicked off a recruitment drive to hire more over-50s, amid a scramble by businesses across the country to fill jobs with retirees.

  • Morgan Stanley makes big bet on meme-stock Revlon

    Shares of bankrupt cosmetics company Revlon Inc soared nearly 27% on Monday after asset manager Morgan Stanley revealed in a filing that it purchased 400,650 shares in the company over the last quarter. The purchase increased Morgan Stanley's stake by approximately 1,793%, according to its filing, known as a 13-f. Shares of Revlon are up 582% from their mid-June low, boosted by hopes the company can replicate the success of shareholders in car-rental company Hertz, who were handsomely rewarded when Hertz was rescued from bankruptcy by a group of investors.

  • Taliban’s Rule Batters Afghanistan Year After US Departure

    (Bloomberg) -- A year after the Taliban swept across Afghanistan, sparking a chaotic withdrawal of US and allied forces, the country’s dire economic and human rights outlook has only worsened. Teenage girls can no longer attend school, few women are allowed to hold jobs, journalists are under siege and the country’s economy has collapsed just as a surge in global food prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine made widespread starvation a serious risk. After largely consolidating control foll

  • Social Security SSI Updates To Know for August 2022

    For many Americans, Social Security is all about retirement benefits. But Social Security as a whole actually encapsulates a number of programs designed to assist qualifying Americans. Check It...

  • Afghanistan criticism, Taiwan, Wyoming primary: 3 things to watch in D.C. this week

    Yahoo Finance Contributor Kevin Cirilli joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss top political stories such as the Afghanistan withdrawal one year later, a delegation visiting Taiwan, and Liz Cheney's campaign ahead of the Wyoming primary election.

  • As Fed warns of turbulence ahead, markets remove their seat belts

    The Federal Reserve's hawkish message on inflation registered quickly in U.S. housing markets this summer as mortgage rates shot up and home sales slowed. But that was the one prominent and anticipated adjustment across an economy that has met the U.S. central bank's most aggressive shift of monetary policy in a generation with a relative shrug. For a central bank whose influence on the economy runs through financial markets, it was evidence of potential struggles still to come.

  • Thai GDP notches fastest growth in a year on eased COVID curbs

    BANGKOK (Reuters) -Thailand's economy expanded at the fastest pace in a year in the second quarter as eased COVID-19 restrictions boosted activity and tourism, reinforcing views that more rate hikes will be needed to curb inflationary pressures. Southeast Asia's second-largest economy is making a steady recovery after the lifting of pandemic curbs but still faces headwinds ranging from inflation at 14-year highs to China's slowdown and weaker global demand. The government slightly revised its 2022 economic growth forecast to 2.7% to 3.2% from an earlier 2.5% to 3.5% range.

  • ESG Funds Face SEC Probe Over Ceding Votes on Social Issues

    (Bloomberg) -- US regulators are expanding their crackdown on misleading labels of investment products with a probe focused on whether managers of funds that are marketed as sustainable are trading away their right to vote on environmental, social and governance issues.For the past several months, Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement lawyers have been peppering firms offering ESG funds with queries, including how they lend out their shares and whether they recall them before corporate

  • Banks Offer to Facilitate Russian Bond Trades, Reuters Reports

    (Bloomberg) -- Major Wall Street banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Barclays Plc and Citigroup Inc. are offering to facilitate trades in Russian corporate debt and government bonds, according to Reuters.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?Ukraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business

  • Billionaire Behind Big Nickel Short Plans to Sell Steel Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Tsingshan Holding Group Co., the nickel giant owned by billionaire Xiang Guangda, is in advanced talks to sell some of its stainless-steel assets in Indonesia to China Baowu Steel Group Corp. as part of a strategic review, according to people familiar with the negotiations.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?How the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat