China is working on a weapon the US decided was too dangerous to exist

China's DF-41 nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles. Now Beijing is working on something potentially even worse, which the US declined to build

The US Defense Department believes the Chinese People’s Liberation Army is developing a new Intercontinental Ballistic Missile. That is, a heavy, multi-stage missile that leaves the Earth’s atmosphere and travels around the world at huge velocities before re-entering and descending toward its target at 20 times the speed of sound. Such missiles normally have a nuclear warhead: but this one, uniquely, would be armed with conventional explosives.

It’s an incredibly dangerous idea. A bad idea the Pentagon is intimately familiar with. After all, it tried to develop the same kind of “conventional” ICBM years ago – and ultimately gave up as it began to appreciate everything that could go wrong.

Namely, there seemed to be a good chance that, if US forces ever fired a conventional ICBM in anger, nuclear-armed countries would detect the launch, recognize the energy and trajectory of an ICBM – and be faced with an impossible dilemma.

Were the Americans launching a nuclear first strike? Would they lie, if asked? And how long could America’s nuclear rivals wait for clarification before launching their own nukes?

A non-nuclear ICBM was, and still is, a nuclear nightmare. That was the cold truth when the missile was an American idea. And it’s still the truth now that it’s a Chinese idea. “Conventionally-armed ICBMs would present significant risks to strategic stability,” the Pentagon warned in its latest annual report on Chinese military capabilities.

To be clear, the People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force was a serious threat to US and allied troops before it began working on a non-nuclear ICBM. The PLARF possesses 350 nuclear ICBMs with global range – the third-biggest nuclear missile arsenal after America’s and Russia’s – plus 2,500 medium- and short-range conventional ballistic missiles and 300 air-launched cruise missiles.

Analysts expect that any major military move by China – say, an attempted invasion of Taiwan – would begin with devastating missile barrages. “Paralyzing strikes,” is how Ian Easton, an analyst with the Virginia-based Project 2049 Institute, described the expected Chinese opening in a 2021 report.

But for all their destructive power, the PLARF’s short- and medium-range ballistic missiles and cruise missiles are the kinds of munitions US forces know how to defeat. The US Missile Defense Agency has spent hundreds of billions of dollars in recent decades equipping the US Army, Navy and Air Force with sensors for detecting incoming rockets and cruise missiles plus special missiles for shooting them down.

None of these defenses work against an ICBM. At least, none of them work very well. An ICBM travels much, much faster than any other rocket. And while the US Navy has successfully tested ship-launched interceptors against targets that the Missile Defense Agency described as “threat-representative” of an ICBM, critics have pointed out that the target may have traveled slower than a real ICBM.

The US Defense Department knows it can’t reliably shoot down Chinese conventional ICBMs. “If developed and fielded, such capabilities would allow the PRC to threaten conventional strikes against targets in the continental United States, Hawaii and Alaska,” the Pentagon warned in its recent report.

And if the Americans can’t tell a nuclear ICBM from a non-nuclear one and also can’t be sure they could shoot down an incoming ICBM, then they have to treat every ICBM launch as a potential nuclear strike and respond accordingly – with ICBMs of their own. The alternative could be one-sided atomic annihilation.

It was that awful logic that grounded the earlier American effort to develop a non-nuclear ICBM. “If other nations are caught by surprise and fear they might be under nuclear attack, they might also decide to respond promptly, before the United States had the opportunity to convince them that the missiles carried conventional warheads,” the US Congressional Research Service explained in 2021.

If Beijing does indeed put a non-nuclear warhead atop an ICBM, the United States will be among those “other nations” that might fear it’s under nuclear attack whenever a heavy rocket blasts off from a PLARF base.

The danger is clear. What’s less clear is what anyone outside of the Chinese Communist Party can do about it. There are no treaty regimes governing China’s missile development. There are few if any diplomatic or economic levers the United States can pull to compel China not to pursue a powerful new military capability.

One horrifying scenario, if the Chinese do deploy a conventional ICBM, is that the United States finally deploys one, too. Perhaps figuring that in this dangerous new world, it no longer has anything to lose in risking a nuclear misunderstanding.

