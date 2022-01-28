China’s World-Beating Bond Rally May Have Run Its Course

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- For those touting Chinese sovereign bonds as the place to be for debt investors, China market watchers are warning that the best parts of a rally could already be over.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Chinese bonds have been gaining since October as the People’s Bank of China pivots toward easing, even as Treasuries lead a global rout with other major central banks normalizing pandemic-era policies. The easy gains are over, and traders are now watching if the supportive policies will revive the economy, analysts said.

“We see more risks than reward in China bonds” after the recent rally, said Zhaopeng Xing, senior China strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. The PBOC may withdraw liquidity after the Lunar New Year holidays, and the investors will be waiting on key events and data from monthly loans to the annual National People’s Congress in March for catalysts, he said.

With the Federal Reserve signaling a rate-hike cycle from March, bond investors are looking for refugee, with options dwindling as more central banks from Indonesia to South Korea also signal the need to hike. Government debt in China have been the outstanding performer this month as the PBOC cuts a key interest rate, with the benchmark yield dropping to its lowest in almost two years.

Yuan bonds posted a return of 0.8% so far this month excluding currency fluctuations, the best performance among the world’s 20 biggest sovereign markets tracked by Bloomberg.

An iShares ETF that tracks China treasury and policy bank bonds attracted a net $101 million of inflows, reversing outflows in the past three months, according to Bloomberg compiled data.

Yields on the 10-year bond have dropped almost 40 basis points from an October high to 2.67% earlier this month. They rose two basis points on Thursday.

ANZ’s Xing says the yields could climb to 2.85% by the third quarter as improving growth momentum and accelerated credit supply weigh on bonds. A Bloomberg survey of analysts sees the yield ending the year at 2.78%.

Investors should avoid buying Chinese bonds for now as they’ve gotten expensive, according to Yang Hao, an analyst at Nanjing Securities. A better entry point would be in March when the economic effect of supportive policies becomes more apparent, which may weaken the bonds, turning valuations more favorable.

March is when the NPC, China’s main legislature, sets yearly economic targets, while policymakers will release the annual government bond sale quotas too. Beijing is expected to continue prioritizing stability with a full set of fiscal, monetary and industrial policy tools, amid a growing consensus that recent rate-cut alone won’t be enough to offset woes in the property sector.

While Chinese bonds may stall or give up a bit of the rally, that’s still more favorable than expectations for Treasuries. Analysts now see U.S. 10-year yields rising to 2.15% by year end, from 1.8% on Thursday.

“From a dollar-based investor perspective, only Chinese bonds have been a winner for the best part of the last 18 months,” said Steven Major, head of fixed-income research at HSBC Holding Plc. “I think investors like to back winners, so that trends looks to continue for us.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. focused on existing metals talks, Tai tells S. Korean trade chief

    U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai told South Korea's trade minister on Thursday the United States was focused on "existing conversations" on steel and aluminum access and that domestic industry's concerns were influencing the Biden administration's approach, her office said. South Korea is seeking relief from U.S. tariffs of 25% on steel and 10% on aluminum after Washington reached a quota deal in October with the European Union.

  • Gold Extends Drop After Hawkish Powell Wipes Out Year’s Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold extended losses -- after falling the most in two months -- as a more hawkish-than-expected U.S. Federal Reserve underscored the central bank’s aggressive approach to tackling inflation.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosPost-Vaccine Menstruatio

  • McDonald’s Profit Takes Hit From Labor, Commodity Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- McDonald’s Corp. shares slumped after earnings for the fourth quarter came in below estimates, weighed down by staffing struggles and supply-chain snags.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Whipsaw as Traders Ramp Up Fed-Hike Wagers: Markets WrapPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneJeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Cr

  • Palladium prices look poised to rise, with or without a Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Palladium futures have rallied to their highest price in more than four months, and are likely to continue their rise whether Russia, the world’s largest producer of the metal, invades Ukraine or not, analysts say.

  • Winklevoss Twins Beat Ex-Gemini COO’s ‘Whistle-Blower’ Case

    (Bloomberg) -- The Winklevoss twins defeated a claim by the former chief operating officer of their Gemini crypto exchange, who accused them of illegally firing him for blowing the whistle on improper transactions.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosPost-Vaccine Me

  • China Approves AMD’s $35 Billion Acquisition of Xilinx

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators have granted approval for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. to buy Xilinx Inc., clearing the way for one of the largest deals to emerge from the global semiconductor industry.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayStocks Halt Rally a

  • China Stocks Enter Bear Market as Yuan Tumbles Most in 7 Months

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s equity benchmark slid into a bear market while the yuan tumbled the most in seven months, as the Federal Reserve’s hawkish comments added to investor concerns over the nation’s regulatory headwinds.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstron

  • SoftBank COO to Leave After Seeking $1 Billion in Compensation

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure is making preparations to depart the Japanese conglomerate after clashing with founder Masayoshi Son over his compensation and responsibilities, people familiar with the matter said. Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandHow a Fox News Interview Threw the

  • China launches effort to ‘purify’ the internet ahead of Lunar New Year celebration, Winter Games

    China’s internet watchdog has launched a “purification” campaign to “clean up” Chinese social media users’ “illegal” online content as Lunar New Year and the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing draw near. The country’s cybersecurity regulator, Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), revealed the regulations it will implement amid its month-long initiative on Tuesday, ranging from crackdowns on cyberbullying and online fraud to content featuring soft pornography, suicide and violence, according to Insider. The CAC aims to create a “healthy, happy, and peaceful online environment” with the initiative which will coincide with this year’s Lunar New Year celebrations and the kickoff of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Feb. 4, CNN reported.

  • Argentina, IMF Reach Understanding on Fiscal Path for Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina and the International Monetary Fund have reached an understanding on when the nation will achieve a balanced primary budget, marking a first key step to renegotiating more than $40 billion of debt, according to people familiar with the talks.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandHow a Fox News Interview T

  • Goldman’s No. 2 Takes Rare Swing at Fed’s Autonomy and Resolve

    (Bloomberg) -- Just as the Federal Reserve was about to talk up its commitment to taming the hottest inflation in almost 40 years, a top U.S. banking leader delivered an unusually brusque critique of the central bank. Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingNasdaq 100’s Gains Evaporate as Tesla Plunges 8%: Markets WrapA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneAstronome

  • Robinhood Plunges Anew on Earnings Miss, Revenue Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- One year after Robinhood Markets Inc. found itself at the center of the meme-stock tempest, the retail brokerage now finds itself with another set of challenges that could prove even more difficult to overcome.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosPost

  • Olympics-China names men's hockey team of mostly foreign-born players

    China's 25-member men's ice hockey team for the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics is comprised mostly of foreign-born players, including five who have played in North America's National Hockey League, according to a roster on the Games website. As host nation, China automatically qualified for the 12-team hockey tournament, but its place became uncertain after the International Ice Hockey Federation in September expressed concern about the team's quality, saying its participation would hinge in part on player eligibility rules. The team was cleared in December to participate in Beijing, where the Olympics begin on Feb. 4, with the men's hockey tournament beginning on Feb 9.

  • RMDs May Soon Start Even Later for Retirement Plan Savers

    Investors may soon be able to preserve their retirement war chest for longer. The Securing a Strong Retirement Act, a bill originally pushed in 2021 but which may finally pass this year, would push the starting point for required minimum … Continue reading → The post RMDs May Soon Start Even Later for Retirement Plan Savers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla Dragged Down the Market Thursday, but This Large-Cap Loser Fell Twice as Hard

    The stock market had another day of intraday volatility on Thursday, with early gains evaporating for major market benchmarks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) managed to finish within spitting distance of the unchanged mark, but the further down the market capitalization spectrum you go, the worse various indexes fared. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were successively worse, and small-cap stocks were down more than 2%.

  • It’s Jerome Powell time — and one Wall Street bank warns the S&P 500 could fall another 20%. Goldman Sachs says the bull market will continue.

    Markets have reeled since the Federal Reserve announced, through the release of the December minutes, that the central bank would like to take a big whack at its $9 trillion balance sheet rather than keep it at that lofty level. Value stocks, they argue, will continue to be boosted by the transition from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, as the Fed pivots from fighting deflation to fighting inflation. By and large, the Goldman team says most of the moves in the market have been explained by fundamentals, but it says some defensive sectors, including food and beverages, household goods and personal products, may have rerated too much, while semiconductors may have sold off by too much.

  • The 5 REITs With the Longest Dividend Histories

    Investors love REITs for their dividends, and this quintet has the best dividend records you can find. Here's a look at each.

  • Why AT&T Stock Sank More Than 8% Today

    Shares of telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) tumbled in Wednesday afternoon trading, despite the company reporting an earnings beat in the morning. Ahead of the fourth-quarter release, analysts had forecast AT&T would report $0.76 per share in adjusted earnings on $40.4 billion in revenue. Revenue came in just under $41 billion, and AT&T earned $0.78 per share on a pro forma basis.

  • 1 Growth Stock Near Its 52-Week Low to Buy Right Now

    The market's shift away from growth stocks may be scary, but it's essential to look at things in context. Growth stocks performed absurdly well between 2012 and 2021, and although many dropped like rocks last year, investors with a long-term mindset will want to look beyond that. When considering whether to buy shares of a company, the most crucial factor shouldn't be its performance over 12 months, but rather the prospects of the company in question.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting With These 3 Stocks

    Technology stocks have continued to see heavy selling activity in 2022. Cathie Wood has been buying the dip in three names in particular.