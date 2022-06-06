China to Wrap Probe Into Didi as Soon as This Week, WSJ Says

Coco Liu
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators are preparing to wrap up their investigation into Didi Global Inc. and restore the ride-hailing giant’s main apps to mobile stores as soon as this week, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Regulators are also finishing up their probes into data security at two other firms, Full Truck Alliance Co. and online recruitment platform Kanzhun Ltd., the Journal said, citing unidentified people familiar with the discussion. Agencies including the Cyberspace Administration of China told executives from the three companies of their plan during meetings last week, the Journal added.

The three companies are expected to face financial penalties, including a relatively large fine for Didi, the report cited some of the people as saying. All three will also offer to transfer 1% of their shares to the state, giving officials greater say in running the business, the Journal reported. Didi representatives didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Didi surged about 50% in pre-market trading in New York and the Hang Seng Tech Index gained 4.6% in Hong Kong. Investors have been awaiting the outcome of the probe into Didi, launched in July after the ride-hailing firm proceeded with its $4.4 billion US IPO despite Beijing’s objections.

Read more: Didi Gets Green Light to Leave US Markets During China Probe

The ride-hailing giant shed $70 billion of market value at one point after regulators suspended its apps from stores, imposed curbs on overseas listings and tightened up on Didi’s industry in the wake of its June 2021 IPO. The company, once feted as the national champion that drove Uber Technologies Inc. out of China, has since come to symbolize the extent to which Beijing is willing to go to curb the power and influence of its most successful internet corporations.

The Journal’s report coincides with expectations that the government is pumping the brakes on its year-long crackdown on tech, to avoid further damaging the economy.

It’s unclear how that would affect its delisting or future IPO plans. Didi has secured the blessing of shareholders to delist from the New York Stock Exchange soon -- allowing the company to begin preparing for a Hong Kong share float, the best outcome investors have said they can hope for.

(Updates with share action from the fourth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China Stocks Jump as Easing Covid Curbs Boost Recovery Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks advanced on Monday as a loosening of Covid-19 restrictions in Bejing increased bets that economic activity will pick up.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolBitcoin Miners Are Selling Tokens as Prices Linger Near LowsThe

  • AMD, Pfizer, NIO, DocuSign, Campbell Soup, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    CPI inflation data is out on Friday. Plus, earnings and investor days from Pfizer, Vail ResoResorts, AMD, DocuSign, NIO, Campbell Soup, and more.

  • Analysis-China's economic headwinds chill its wary new homebuyers

    After two years of hunting, Volar Yip has put his dream of buying a new home in China's southeastern city of Foshan on ice, anxious about making a major financial commitment amid a significant slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. The 32-year-old owns a media studio and many of his clients, which include government departments, are now cutting advertising budgets. His decision to hold back on a house purchase, which would have moved him closer to his daughter's school, comes even as banks cut mortgage rates.

  • Iron Ore Extends Gains Above $140 on Optimism For China Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore topped up its biggest weekly gain in 13 weeks as traders tracked China’s moves to rein in Covid-19 restrictions that have weighed on steel demand this quarter.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolBitcoin Miners Are Selling Tok

  • Biden should not visit Saudi, meet crown prince, Democratic Rep. Schiff says

    U.S. President Joe Biden should not visit Saudi Arabia or meet its Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who approved an operation to capture or kill murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to U.S. intelligence, a leading Democratic lawmaker said on Sunday. Khashoggi, a U.S. resident who wrote opinion columns for the Washington Post critical of the prince’s policies, was killed and dismembered in 2018 by operatives linked to the prince in the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul.

  • Horschel's big eagle secures a big win at the Memorial

    Billy Horschel had a five-shot lead and a good game plan for the Memorial that he had learned by watching tournament host Jack Nicklaus and five-time winner Tiger Woods. With his lead down to two shots, Horschel produced a signature moment of his own Sunday by making an eagle putt from one end of the green to the other on the 15th hole, sending him to a four-shot victory over Aaron Wise. “If I had to do something special, I was ready for it,” Horschel said.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Gain Momentum

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Among the best are JD.com, NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy, with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 3 Reasons Amazon Stock Could Soar After Its Split

    It's certainly understandable; getting more shares of your favorite company can bring a smile to the faces of even the most stoic among us. It's also true that companies that announce their intentions to split their stock tend to see their share prices run up as the split date approaches. All this buying can drive share prices up, bringing in more momentum traders and adding fuel to the fire.

  • Activist investor Carl Icahn drops proxy fight over Kroger's pig policy - WSJ

    "I congratulate the McDonald's team on their victory in this proxy engagement and, after much contemplation, given the company's financial position, I believe the same outcome will result at Kroger," Icahn said in a letter he plans to send to the shareholders of both companies that was viewed by the Journal. The activist investor in March nominated two directors to the supermarket chain's board and wrote a letter to its boss pointing out Kroger's inability to create policies concerning animal welfare and criticizing its wage disparities.

  • How Much Should I Really Have in My 401(k)?

    Saving for a financially secure retirement is a long-term project with a sometimes indistinct final objective, especially when people are just starting in their careers. Retirement is far in the future at that point and key concerns such as career … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 30? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Wayne Rothbaum Is The Independent Director of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) And They Just Picked Up 14% More Shares

    Those following along with Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IOVA ) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent...

  • After stock splits for Alphabet and Amazon, here’s who might be next

    Stock splits typically have led to oversized returns, says Bank of America.

  • Saudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolBitcoin Miners Are Selling Tokens as Prices Linger Near LowsSaudi Arabia raised oil prices for its biggest market of Asia by more than expected as the region’s main economies ease coronavirus restri

  • 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' author Robert Kiyosaki expects a brutal market crash, and advises buying silver, bitcoin, and even toilet paper. Here are 10 of his best tweets this year.

    The personal-finance guru has raised the prospect of hyperinflation and an economic depression, and trumpeted the next crash as a buying opportunity.

  • Suze Orman Says This High-Yield Investment 'Has Virtually No Risk'

    The average savings account interest rate is less than 0.1% percent -- it actually sits at 0.06%! Suze Orman has a suggestion for your extra cash, and it's a pretty good one: government I bonds. Formally called Series I Savings Bonds, I bonds are securities sold directly by the U.S. government as a low-risk savings product.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in June

    A decent dividend plus a bargain price adds up to an incredible opportunity for investors to consider.

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 13.3% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • 1 of Warren Buffett's Favorite Stocks Has 80% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Analysts are bullish on a stock that makes up a huge portion of Berkshire Hathaway's large stock portfolio.

  • Chevron's CEO Says No More U.S. Oil Refineries. What Should Energy Investors Do?

    Mike Wirth, the CEO of oil giant Chevron (NYSE: CVX), says he doesn't believe there will ever be another new oil refinery built in the U.S. He made that comment during a recent interview with Bloomberg TV discussing what the country can do to ease record prices at the pump. It suggests refining margins will stay strong.

  • These 2 Stocks Are Warren Buffett's Favorite Dividend Aristocrats. Here's Why

    Ninety-one-year-old Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11. No wonder investors around the world watch his equity portfolio closely, hoping to glean insights that'll help them build wealth too. Buffett reports equity holdings quarterly for Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), the conglomerate he chairs.