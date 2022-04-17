China wrestles to contain worst COVID surge in 2 years

Reuters

A Ukrainian and a Russian woman took part in Pope Francis' Good Friday "Way of the Cross" service, but the meditation they wrote was scrapped after Ukrainians protested, saying the war made it inopportune. The traditional Via Crucis procession at Rome's Colosseum had become embroiled in controversy earlier this week when the programme showed that the two friends, a nurse and a student nurse at a Rome hospital, would take part. The candlelight service consists of the 14 Stations of the Cross, stages between the condemnation of Jesus to death and his burial.