China’s Xi Jinping stresses cooperation with North Korea’s Kim under ‘new situation’: state media

Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a message to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un emphasizing cooperation between the two countries, according to state media in North Korea.

Xi said that China was ready to work with North Korea to realize the two sides’ "common understanding" and promote friendly and supportive relations under "a new situation," state media outlet KCNA reported Saturday.

CHINA SAYS IT ‘SUPPORTS’ RUSSIA AMID UKRAINE INVASION, BACKS PUTIN'S CLAIM HE'S READY FOR NEGOTIATIONS

The report didn’t provide details on the "new situation," according to Reuters, which first reported on Xi's message.

Xi’s remarks come in response to Kim’s message of congratulations following the close of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, state media reported.

The messages of support between the two countries also come a day after Xi offered his "support" for Russian President Vladimir Putin as Russian forces bombarded Ukraine in a full-scale invasion.

According to a readout of a call held between the two allies, Xi expressed the importance of rejecting a "Cold War mentality" and said he takes "seriously and respect[s] the reasonable security concerns of all countries."

"China supports Russia in resolving the issue through negotiation with Ukraine," the readout said, backing Putin’s most recent claim that he’s ready to negotiate with Kyiv.

China has remained tight-lipped in condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, merely repeating talking points and claiming it respects "all countries’ sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Fox News’ Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.