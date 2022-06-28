China’s Xi Names Police Ally to Head Public Security Ministry

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bloomberg News
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Xi Jinping
    Xi Jinping
    General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party and paramount leader of China

(Bloomberg) -- China installed Wang Xiaohong as minister of public security, handing a former colleague of President Xi Jinping control of the nation’s hard power before a twice-a-decade leadership congress.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Wang, 64, was appointed Friday, according to a statement posted on the website of the National People’s Congress, and replaces Zhao Kezhi who at 68 has reached retirement age. Wang also became a deputy director of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, the party’s top legal body, according to its official website.

Fujian-province native Wang overlapped with Xi when he served as a deputy police head of Fuzhou, when Xi was the city’s party chief from 1990 until 1996, and then provincial deputy party secretary until 2002. When Xi took power in 2012, Wang was shortly after transferred to Henan province as police chief, marking the beginning of his rapid promotion up the security ranks.

Two years later, Wang became Beijing police chief -- entrusted by the Communist Party’s top leaders to secure the nation’s political center -- and, in 2016, was named a deputy minister of public security. His appointment as the ministry’s party secretary in November signaled he’d take over from Zhao.

“Making his ally police chief is a strong indicator that Xi remains firmly in charge, despite rumors of discontent,” Trivium China analysts wrote in a Tuesday newsletter, referencing reports of a split in the Communist Party’s upper echelons over the economic impact of the Chinese leader’s staunch Covid Zero policy.

Wang’s promotion also bucks a trend: at least five former deputy ministers of public security have been purged by Xi’s anti-corruption campaign since it began in 2012, although two fell from grace in subsequent roles.

On Saturday, Wang launched a “100-day campaign” to crack down on crime, according to a statement on the ministry’s website. He urged police to “diffuse all kinds of safety risks and resolutely safeguard social stability” in preparation for the 20th National Party Congress, the date for which has not yet been set. Xi is widely expected to clinch an almost-unprecedented third term in office at the meeting.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Fertiliser shortage hits African farmers battling food crisis

    The global fertiliser shortage is driving up prices and raising fears of food scarcity.

  • Biden aims at China in new illegal fishing policy framework

    The Biden administration is stepping up efforts to combat illegal fishing by China, ordering federal agencies to better coordinate among themselves as well as with foreign partners in a bid to promote sustainable exploitation of the world's oceans. On Monday, the White House released its first ever National Security memo on illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, or IUU, to coincide with the start of a United Nations Ocean Conference in Lisbon, Portugal.

  • Malawi men jailed over murder of man with albinism

    Five men are jailed after killing a man with albinism as part of a plot to sell his body parts.

  • Iran and US Heading to Doha in Latest Bid to Save Nuclear Accord

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator and his US counterpart are heading to Qatar in the latest attempt to revive the 2015 nuclear deal and end a months-long standoff that has inflamed tensions in the oil-rich Persian Gulf. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their

  • Officials: US sending advanced missile systems to Ukraine

    The U.S. is planning to buy and send more medium- to long-range missile systems to Ukraine, a move officials hope will help Ukrainian forces hold onto the last remaining segments of land in the eastern Donbas that Russia has not yet been able to capture. A senior defense official said Monday that Ukrainian forces are already effectively using advanced rocket systems, and that more of those will go into Ukraine with trained troops soon. A new plan for the U.S. to buy and send NASAMS, an advanced surface-to-air missile system, to Ukraine, is also in the works and would add to its longer-range rocket and missile strike capabilities.

  • Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year

    Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval -- something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging...

  • Judge releases 8 of 9 people arrested at abortion rights protests at Arizona Capitol

    Of the nine people arrested over the weekend in abortion rights protests, eight were released after no probable cause for charges were found.

  • Impeaching Clarence Thomas: How Democrats could remove conservative justices

    The overturning of Roe v. Wade has fueled calls for the impeachment of Justice Clarence Thomas and other conservatives on the Supreme Court.

  • DeSantis signs nearly 3 dozen bills, including banning smoking and giving grandparents more rights

    Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed 35 bills on Friday, including a law allowing local governments to ban smoking on beaches and in parks, and vetoed five, including legislation that would have made it easier for businesses to sue local governments over ordinances.

  • Trump-Endorsed Candidate ‘Appalled’ When Fox News Host Mentions Drag Queen Story

    Fox NewsKari Lake, the Trump-endorsed candidate for Arizona governor, was far from happy on Monday when Fox News anchor Bret Baier asked her about a report that linked her to drag queens.The interview, which was fairly tame on Baier’s end, began with Lake falsely claiming that the 2020 election was “fraudulent” and that President Joe Biden is “illegitimate.” Baier responded by playing a tape of Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers testifying before the House Jan. 6 committee last week that the ele

  • Joe Manchin reacts to Roe v. Wade ruling: ‘I trusted Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh’

    Americans reacted on Friday to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to abortion access. In the court’s ruling Friday, telegraphed in a rare court leak, Republican-appointed judges voted 5-4 to overturn Roe v. Wade. Chief Justice John Roberts did not back using the latter decision to overturn Roe.

  • Mayra Flores says Pelosi ‘pushed’ daughter during photo op

    Rep. Mayra Flores (R-Texas), who recently flipped Texas’s 34th Congressional District red, says that Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) pushed her daughter during the new congresswoman’s swearing-in ceremony last week. “I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her,” Flores tweeted, sharing a video of the moment. “She continued…

  • NC Republican hits a shameful low in justifying Supreme Court abortion ruling

    Now-deleted tweet shows a desperation to defend a decision that a majority of voters oppose. | Opinion

  • Justice Gorsuch called a high-school football coach's on-field prayer 'quiet' and 'personal' as the Supreme Court sided with religious rights. Sotomayor said that description 'misconstrues the facts.'

    Justice Sotomayor said the Supreme Court's decision to side with a praying football coach would force states to "entangle themselves with religion."

  • Putin confirms his attendance at G20 summit in which Zelenskyy is set to participate

    DENYS KARLOVSKYI - MONDAY, 27 JUNE 2022, 17:59 Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted the invitation extended to him by Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, to participate in the G20 summit in November.

  • Russia’s Oligarch Wives Claim Putin Is Suffering From a Secret Illness

    Paramount+According to everyone featured in Secrets of the Oligarch Wives, Vladimir Putin is a ruthless, greedy, sociopathic monster who cares only about his own power, wealth, and legacy as a titan who united and restored the glory of Mother Russia. The ongoing war in Ukraine, as well as the continued imprisonment and mistreatment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, corroborates those claims, although the true hook of the Paramount+ documentary about the Russian president is its insider commen

  • Barstool's Portnoy Comes Out Against Republicans

    Twitter has given a voice to many covering just about any topic. Twitter can promote a new restaurant, dance move and even political views of individuals when society is in a whirlwind of emotions about what's to come. Many organizations spoke out on June 24 after the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

  • Leaked Audio: GOP Candidate Says She Doubts Rape Victims Get Pregnant

    Nathan Howard/GettyA female Republican congressional candidate claimed on the campaign trail in Virginia last month that rape victims are less likely to become pregnant because “it’s not something that’s happening organically.”Yesli Vega made the eyebrow-raising comments while being asked for her thoughts on what then promised to be a Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending the federal right to abortion.An audio recording of the remarks, which took place at an event in Stafford Co

  • John Oliver Rages Against Dems’ Embarrassing Roe v. Wade Response

    HBOThis week saw the highly politicized Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade, a landmark 1973 ruling protecting a woman’s right to an abortion (in other words, granting women bodily autonomy and keeping the government out of their uteruses). The move was met with widespread condemnation, especially given how right-wing organizations have launched an ugly decades-long campaign against a woman’s right to choose (including bribing Jane Roe, aka Norma McCorvey, to speak out against the decision), and

  • The impact of Kavanaugh's confirmation on the 2018 elections may reveal how the reversal of Roe v. Wade could impact this year's midterms

    40 US House seats flipped to Democratic candidates following Kavanaugh's confirmation, including 27 where GOP candidates were previously leading in the polls.